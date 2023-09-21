Albania Euro 2024 squad: Sylvinho's full squad for the Euro 2024 qualifiers
The Albania Euro 2024 squad starts taking shape now, with Sylvinho hoping to lead the country to next summer's big tournament
The Albania Euro 2024 squad will come around sooner than you think, with the Balkan nation looking good to qualify for the finals in Germany.
Albania's only major tournament to date was Euro 2016, where they finished third in their group and narrowly missed out on a place in the last 16.
Now coached by former Arsenal, Barcelona and Brazil defender Sylvinho, they're enjoying a strong qualifying campaign as they look to return to the European Championship.
Albania's squad
Albania Euro 2024 squad: The squad for the September internationals
- GK: Etrit Berisha (Empoli)
- GK: Elhan Kastrati (Cittadella)
- GK: Thomas Strakosha (Brentford)
- DF: Ivan Balliu (Rayo Vallecano)
- DF: Mario Mitaj (Lokomotiv Moscow)
- DF: Elseid Hysaj (Lazio)
- DF: Frederic Veseli (Fatih Karagumruk)
- DF: Berat Gjimshiti (Atalanta)
- DF: Enea Mihaj (Famalicao)
- DF: Ardian Ismajli (Empoli)
- MF: Keidi Bare (Espanyol)
- MF: Klaus Gjasula (Darmstadt)
- MF: Nedim Bajrami (Sassuolo)
- MF: Kristjan Asllani (Inter Milan)
- MF: Ylber Ramadani (Lecce)
- MF: Odise Roshi (Sakaryaspor)
- FW: Jasir Asani (Gwanju)
- FW: Myrto Uzuni (Granada)
- FW: Taulant Seferi (Baniyas)
- FW: Sokol Cikalleshi (Konyaspor)
- FW: Ernest Muci (Legia Warsaw)
- FW: Mirlind Daku (Rubin Kazan)
- FW: Arbnor Muja (Royal Antwerp)
Albania Euro 2024 squad numbers
Squad numbers are yet to be confirmed for Euro 2024.
Albania manager: Sylvinho
A two-time Champions League winner with Barcelona as a player, Sylvinho was named Albania boss in January 2023 – following spells in charge of Lyon and Corinthians.
The ex-Brazil international has been tasked with securing qualification for Euro 2024 – and he's going the right way about it, winning three and drawing one of his five games at the helm so far, including an impressive 2-0 victory over Poland in September.
Albania's star player
Elseid Hysaj
One of Albania's most-capped players of all time, right-back Elseid Hysaj has spent his entire career in Serie A – turning out for Empoli, Napoli and Lazio.
Also capable of operating at left-back, he played every minute of every game in Albania's aforementioned Euro 2016 campaign.
FAQs
How many players are Albania allowed to take to Euro 2024?
We don't know just yet – but expect 26.
It was announced that 26-player squads will return for the Qatar World Cup, an expansion from the usual 23-man teams.
National managers were allowed to bring 26 players to 2021's European Championship for the first time at a major tournament, as a special measure brought in due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the fixture congestion, the expanded squads returned for the World Cup.
