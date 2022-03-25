Argentina v Venezuela live stream: How to watch World Cup qualifiers from anywhere in the world

Argentina v Venezuela live stream, Friday 25 March, 11.30pm GMT

Argentina will be looking to maintain their excellent record in World Cup qualification when they host Venezuela on Thursday.

The pressure is off the Albiceleste going into the final two rounds of qualifiers in South America. Under the guidance of Lionel Scaloni, the two-time world champions have already booked their place in Qatar and hold a 14-point advantage over Peru in the play-off spot. Argentina have the luxury of being able to begin their preparations for the tournament already.

Scaloni has done a fine job since taking charge after the 2018 World Cup. That tournament was a disaster for Argentina, who only just scraped through the group stage before losing 4-3 to France in the round of 16. The scoreline made it sound closer than it was; in reality, Argentina were outclassed by the eventual champions.

Scaloni was handed the reins on an interim basis three and a half years ago, before being appointed as full-time manager soon after. He had little prior experience but has taken well to the role. Scaloni led Argentina to Copa America success last year – their first trophy at senior level since 1993 – and has negotiated the notoriously difficult South American section of World Cup qualification with a minimum of fuss.

Venezuela are already looking to 2026 after failing to make their mark in the current campaign. Now managed by Jose Pekerman, they will be hoping to avoid finishing bottom of the 10-team group, with ninth-placed Paraguay currently three points ahead.

Argentina will have to make do without Lucas Alario due to injury, but Scaloni has no other major injury concerns. Lionel Messi, Leandro Paredes, Nicolas Otamendi and Angel Di Maria provide experience, while there are nine uncapped players in a rather bloated 44-man squad.

Venezuela’s squad includes Everton striker Salomon Rondon and players from Lens, Espanyol, Sampdoria and several Major League Soccer sides.

Kick-off is at 11.30pm GMT on Friday 25 March, and UK viewers can watch it on Premier Sports 2. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

Use a VPN to watch World Cup qualifiers from outside your country

If you’re out of the country for a round of fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch Steve Bruce’s extra-red face without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

(Image credit: Future)

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

New features you’d love on FourFourTwo.com