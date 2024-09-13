Arsenal have the best post-international record in the Premier League ahead of title rivals Manchester City

By
published

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal have typically fared well after international breaks

Arsenal squad for 2024/25 LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 31: The Arsenal team huddle before the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Brighton &amp; Hove Albion FC at Emirates Stadium on August 31, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal have the best post-international break record of any team in the Premier League, according to BetMGM. Based on data from the last 10 seasons, the Gunners have won 77.8% of their matches immediately after an international break.

That will be music to the ears of Arsenal fans ahead of this weekend’s North London derby, although the visitors head into the game depleted after the loss of Martin Odegaard to injury and Declan Rice’s suspension.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
TeamWin %Draw %Loss %
Arsenal77.80%22.20%0.00%
Manchester City77.80%11.10%11.10%
Fulham66.70%0.00%33.30%
Tottenham66.70%11.10%22.20%
Brighton60.00%40.00%0.00%
Liverpool62.50%0.00%37.50%
Chelsea62.50%0.00%37.50%
Manchester United62.50%12.50%25.00%
Everton55.60%0.00%44.40%
Aston Villa50.00%16.70%33.30%
Crystal Palace37.50%12.50%50.00%
Wolves40.00%0.00%60.00%
West Ham United33.30%33.30%33.30%
Newcastle22.20%11.10%66.70%

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Callum Rice-Coates
Callum Rice-Coates

Callum is a football writer who has had work published by the likes of BBC Sport, the Independent, BT Sport and the Blizzard, amongst various others. A lifelong Wrexham fan, he is hoping Ryan Reynolds can lead his hometown club to the promised land.