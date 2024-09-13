Arsenal have the best post-international record in the Premier League ahead of title rivals Manchester City
Mikel Arteta's Arsenal have typically fared well after international breaks
Arsenal have the best post-international break record of any team in the Premier League, according to BetMGM. Based on data from the last 10 seasons, the Gunners have won 77.8% of their matches immediately after an international break.
That will be music to the ears of Arsenal fans ahead of this weekend’s North London derby, although the visitors head into the game depleted after the loss of Martin Odegaard to injury and Declan Rice’s suspension.
The Gunners’ strong record after national team action suggests they have previously been relatively fortunate with injuries, although that was not the case this time around. Odegaard picked up an ankle injury while playing for Norway against Austria in the Nations League and is set to be out for at least three weeks.
Arsenal have also drawn 22.2% of their matches after international breaks and have not tasted a single defeat. Manchester City, meanwhile, match Arsenal’s winning record of 77.8% but have drawn 11.1% and lost 11.1%. They will expect to add to their victories as they host Brentford this weekend.
Perhaps surprisingly, Fulham are level with Tottenham (66.7%) as the next most successful team after international breaks. Marco Silva’s side face West Ham at home on Saturday, while Tottenham, of course, host Arsenal.
|Team
|Win %
|Draw %
|Loss %
|Arsenal
|77.80%
|22.20%
|0.00%
|Manchester City
|77.80%
|11.10%
|11.10%
|Fulham
|66.70%
|0.00%
|33.30%
|Tottenham
|66.70%
|11.10%
|22.20%
|Brighton
|60.00%
|40.00%
|0.00%
|Liverpool
|62.50%
|0.00%
|37.50%
|Chelsea
|62.50%
|0.00%
|37.50%
|Manchester United
|62.50%
|12.50%
|25.00%
|Everton
|55.60%
|0.00%
|44.40%
|Aston Villa
|50.00%
|16.70%
|33.30%
|Crystal Palace
|37.50%
|12.50%
|50.00%
|Wolves
|40.00%
|0.00%
|60.00%
|West Ham United
|33.30%
|33.30%
|33.30%
|Newcastle
|22.20%
|11.10%
|66.70%
Brighton are, alongside Arsenal, the only other side not to have lost a post-international break match over the last 10 seasons, though they have won 60% and drawn 40%. Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United all have a better winning rate (62.5%).
The worst team in the division after international fixtures is Newcastle, who have won just 22.2% of their matches over the last decade. They make the trip to Wolves this weekend and will hope to improve on what is a surprisingly poor record.
