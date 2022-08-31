Arsenal vs Aston Villa live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Arsenal vs Aston Villa live stream, Wednesday 31 August, 7.30pm

Arsenal will be looking to maintain their 100 per cent start to the Premier League season when Aston Villa visit the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.

The Gunners were made to work hard for their fourth win of the campaign on Saturday. Aleksandar Mitrovic capitalised on a mistake at the back to open the scoring for Fulham (opens in new tab), before goals from Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Magalhaes turned a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 triumph. The fixture list has been relatively kind to Arsenal (opens in new tab) at the beginning of 2022/23, but it is hard not to be impressed by the way they have started the season.

That is down to performances as much as results. Arsenal are playing fluid football in attack, with Gabriel Jesus bringing the goals from centre-forward that were missing last term. The defence looks more solid too: William Saliba has been excellent since his debut on the opening weekend, while Ben White has slotted in well at right-back. Mikel Arteta will be delighted with what he has seen so far.

Steven Gerrard, less so. The Aston Villa (opens in new tab) manager is under pressure after overseeing three losses in his team’s first four matches, including a 1-0 defeat by West Ham (opens in new tab) last time out. Villa were hugely disappointing in that match on Sunday, creating few chances of note and looking short of ideas in possession. Villa have an ambitious owner and fan base, so Gerrard will start to feel the heat unless he turns things around soon.

Arsenal will have to make do without Mohamed Elneny, Thomas Partey and Reiss Nelson on Wednesday. The absence of the former duo could see Oleksandr Zinchenko start in the central of midfield, provided the Ukraine international is passed fit.

Villa will be unable to call upon the services of Diego Carlos, who is out until 2023 after tearing his Achilles tendon. Tyrone Mings and Philippe Coutinho may require late fitness tests.

Kick-off is at 7.30pm BST on Wednesday 31 August and is being shown on BT Sport 4 (opens in new tab). See below for international broadcast options.

