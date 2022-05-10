Aston Villa v Liverpool live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Aston Villa v Liverpool live stream, Tuesday 10 May, 8.00pm BST

Looking for an Aston Villa v Liverpool live stream? We've got you covered.

Liverpool’s Premier League title hopes are dangling by a thread, and they need a win at Aston Villa on Tuesday to keep the pressure on leaders Manchester City.

The Reds were held to a 1-1 draw by Tottenham on Saturday, a result that saw them slip three points behind City, who hammered Newcastle 5-0 the following day.

With three games remaining, Jurgen Klopp’s side need to finish the season strongly and hope for their rivals to slip up if they are to reclaim the league crown they lost to the Citizens last term.

Liverpool’s run-in sees them travel to Villa and Southampton before hosting Wolves on the final day, with the FA Cup final against Chelsea tucked between the Villa and Saints games.

They have already achieved a remarkable feat this season by playing every game possible from the four competitions they entered, and a quadruple remains on the cards.

But winning the Premier League looks the trickiest task of all. A win for the Merseysiders would at least put some pressure on City ahead of their trip to Wolves on Wednesday.

Pep Guardiola’s side then have to travel to West Ham before finishing the campaign at home to Villa.

The Birmingham club could therefore have a big say in how the title race unfolds, and they head into Tuesday’s clash in good form.

Steven Gerrard’s side notched a 3-1 win away to Burnley at the weekend thanks to goals from Danny Ings, Emiliano Buendia and Ollie Watkins, a result that moved them into 11th place.

Villa are now one point outside the top half, with a game in hand over 10th-placed Crystal Palace, and they are unbeaten in three games, winning the last two back-to-back against Norwich and Burnley.

Kick-off is at 8.00pm BST on Tuesday 10 May, and the game is being broadcast live by Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. See below for international broadcast options.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third on standard price.

VPN guide

(Image credit: Getty)

If you’re out of the country for a round of Premier League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

(Image credit: Future)

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

New features you’d love on FourFourTwo.com