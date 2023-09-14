Austria Euro 2024 squad: Ralf Rangnick's full squad for the Euro 2024 qualifiers

The Austria Euro 2024 squad will come around sooner than you think, with Ralf Rangnick's side well on course to qualify for the next major tournament.

Austria have made the last two Euros, reaching the knockout stage for the first time in 2020 – where they were narrowly eliminated in the last 16 by eventual winners Italy.

With a talent-packed squad featuring the likes of David Alaba, Marcel Sabitzer and Marko Arnautovic, Austria could be one to keep an eye on at the finals in neighbouring Germany.

Austria's squad

Austria Euro 2024 squad: The squad for the September internationals

GK: Niklas Hedl (Rapid Vienna)

GK: Alexander Schlager (Red Bull Salzburg)

GK: Daniel Bachmann (Watford)

DF: Max Wober (Borussia Monchengladbach on loan from Leeds United)

DF: Kevin Danso (Lens)

DF: Stefan Posch (Bologna)

DF: David Alaba (Real Madrid)

DF: Philipp Lienhart (Freiburg)

DF: Philipp Mwene (Mainz)

DF: David Schnegg (Sturm Graz)

DF: Leopold Querfeld (Rapid Vienna)

MF: Xaver Schlager (RB Leipzig)

MF: Nicolas Seiwald (RB Leipzig)

MF: Marcel Sabitzer (Borussia Dortmund)

MF: Florian Grillitsch (Hoffenheim)

MF: Dejan Ljubicic (Koln)

MF: Florian Kainz (Koln)

MF: Christoph Baumgartner (RB Leipzig)

MF: Kondrad Laimer (Bayern Munich)

MF: Patrick Wimmer (Wolfsburg)

MF: Matthias Seidl (Rapid Vienna)

FW: Marko Arnautovic (Inter Milan on loan from Bologna)

FW: Michael Gregoritsch (Freiburg)

FW: Karim Onisiwo (Mainz)

FW: Muhammed Cham (Clermont Foot)

Austria Euro 2024 squad numbers

Squad numbers are yet to be confirmed for Euro 2024.

Austria manager: Ralf Rangnick

Ralf Rangnick, Austria manager (Image credit: Getty Images)

After failing to fix Manchester United, Ralf Rangnick entered international management for the first time in the summer 2022, succeeding fellow German Franco Foda as Austria boss.

The former RB Leipzig director of football and head coach has steered Austria to four wins and a draw from their five qualifiers so far, putting them within touching distance of clinching a spot at Euro 2024.

Austria's star player

David Alaba

David Alaba is arguably the greatest Austrian player of all time (Image credit: Getty Images)

He's only in his early 30s, but David Alaba is already one of Austria's most-capped players of all time (behind only teammate Marko Arnautovic as things stand).

The Real Madrid left-back turned midfielder turned centre-back will be hoping to star for his country at a third major tournament – and captain them at a second, having worn the armband at Euro 2020.

FAQs