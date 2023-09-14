Austria Euro 2024 squad: Ralf Rangnick's full squad for the Euro 2024 qualifiers
The Austria Euro 2024 squad starts taking shape now, as Ralf Rangnick, David Alaba and co. set their sights on next summer's big tournament
The Austria Euro 2024 squad will come around sooner than you think, with Ralf Rangnick's side well on course to qualify for the next major tournament.
Austria have made the last two Euros, reaching the knockout stage for the first time in 2020 – where they were narrowly eliminated in the last 16 by eventual winners Italy.
With a talent-packed squad featuring the likes of David Alaba, Marcel Sabitzer and Marko Arnautovic, Austria could be one to keep an eye on at the finals in neighbouring Germany.
Austria's squad
Austria Euro 2024 squad: The squad for the September internationals
- GK: Niklas Hedl (Rapid Vienna)
- GK: Alexander Schlager (Red Bull Salzburg)
- GK: Daniel Bachmann (Watford)
- DF: Max Wober (Borussia Monchengladbach on loan from Leeds United)
- DF: Kevin Danso (Lens)
- DF: Stefan Posch (Bologna)
- DF: David Alaba (Real Madrid)
- DF: Philipp Lienhart (Freiburg)
- DF: Philipp Mwene (Mainz)
- DF: David Schnegg (Sturm Graz)
- DF: Leopold Querfeld (Rapid Vienna)
- MF: Xaver Schlager (RB Leipzig)
- MF: Nicolas Seiwald (RB Leipzig)
- MF: Marcel Sabitzer (Borussia Dortmund)
- MF: Florian Grillitsch (Hoffenheim)
- MF: Dejan Ljubicic (Koln)
- MF: Florian Kainz (Koln)
- MF: Christoph Baumgartner (RB Leipzig)
- MF: Kondrad Laimer (Bayern Munich)
- MF: Patrick Wimmer (Wolfsburg)
- MF: Matthias Seidl (Rapid Vienna)
- FW: Marko Arnautovic (Inter Milan on loan from Bologna)
- FW: Michael Gregoritsch (Freiburg)
- FW: Karim Onisiwo (Mainz)
- FW: Muhammed Cham (Clermont Foot)
Austria Euro 2024 squad numbers
Squad numbers are yet to be confirmed for Euro 2024.
Austria manager: Ralf Rangnick
After failing to fix Manchester United, Ralf Rangnick entered international management for the first time in the summer 2022, succeeding fellow German Franco Foda as Austria boss.
The former RB Leipzig director of football and head coach has steered Austria to four wins and a draw from their five qualifiers so far, putting them within touching distance of clinching a spot at Euro 2024.
Austria's star player
David Alaba
He's only in his early 30s, but David Alaba is already one of Austria's most-capped players of all time (behind only teammate Marko Arnautovic as things stand).
The Real Madrid left-back turned midfielder turned centre-back will be hoping to star for his country at a third major tournament – and captain them at a second, having worn the armband at Euro 2020.
FAQs
How many players are Austria allowed to take to Euro 2024?
We don't know just yet – but expect 26.
It was announced that 26-player squads will return for the Qatar World Cup, an expansion from the usual 23-man teams.
National managers were allowed to bring 26 players to 2021's European Championship for the first time at a major tournament, as a special measure brought in due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the fixture congestion, the expanded squads returned for the World Cup.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Tom Hancock started freelancing for FourFourTwo in April 2019 and has also written for The Analyst and When Saturday Comes, among others. He supports Wycombe Wanderers and has a soft spot for Wealdstone. A self-confessed statto, he has been known to watch football with a spreadsheet (or several) open...
Most Popular
By Tom Hancock
By Ryan Dabbs
By Mark White