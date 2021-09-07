Austria v Scotland live stream: How to watch World Cup qualifying from anywhere in the world

Austria v Scotland live stream, Sky Sports, Tuesday 7 September, 7:45pm BST

Scotland face a crunch clash with Austria as they seek to pick up an important three points on the road to Qatar 2022.

Scotland ended their long wait for an appearance at an international tournament when they featured at Euro 2020. Having scratched that itch - albeit as one of only eight teams to bow out before the knockout phase - Scotland are now targeting a return to the World Cup for the first time since 1998. That always looked like a tall order but perhaps even more so after the draw for the qualifying campaign was made.

It is true that Scotland avoided one of Europe's traditional powerhouses, but Group F is one of the most competitive. Four teams have genuine aspirations of a top-two finish, and with Denmark storming clear at the summit of the standings, Scotland are now left to fight with Israel and Austria for the play-off place.

All three teams have now played five games, with Israel's tally of 10 points placing them second at the midway point. Scotland are two points behind on eight, followed by Austria on seven. A team containing David Alaba, Marcel Sabitzer and Marko Arnautovic will expect to kick on in the second half of the campaign - starting on Tuesday night.

Scotland were not particularly convincing last time out, but they did get the job done by beating Moldova 1-0. Steve Clarke's side continue to look uncertain when they face teams who pack men behind the ball, but England learned at the European Championship that Scotland are adept at frustrating superior opposition. Clarke will enact a similar game plan in Vienna and hope for the same outcome - or, if luck is on their side, an even better one.

Nathan Patterson, Ryan Fraser and Kenny McLean have been forced to withdraw from the squad because of injury, but the biggest absence from a Scottish perspective is that of John McGinn, who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Kick-off is at 7:45pm BST and the game is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event the UK.

