Barnsley vs Sheffield Wednesday live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for the League One play-off final

Barnsley vs Sheffield Wednesday live stream live stream and match preview, Monday May 28, 3pm BST

Barnsley vs Sheffield Wednesday live stream and match preview

Looking for a Barnsley vs Sheffield Wednesday live stream? We've got you covered. Barnsley vs Sheffield Wednesday is being shown in the UK on Sky Sports. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription from anywhere.

It's a battle between third place and fourth in the League One play-off final this season.

Sheffield Wednesday clocked up an astonishing 96 points and still fell short of Plymouth and Ipswich in the race for automatic promotion.

Even that was stress-free compared to their play-off semi-final comeback against Peterborough, which saw them mount an astonishing comeback from a 4-0 first-leg defeat.

That will give the Owls wind in their sails as they go up against a Barnsley side that have stuttered at the season's climax, winning just two of their last seven games.

Kick-off is at 3pm BST.

Team news

Barnsley

Starting XI: Isted, Williams, Kitching, Andersen, Cadden, Kane, B Thomas, Phillips, Tedic, Cole, Connell

Subs: Collins, Russell, Norwood, Benson, L Thomas, Cundy, Watters

Sheffield Wednesday

Starting XI: Dawson, Palmer, Iorfa, Gregory, Bannan, Windass, Paterson, Johnson, Ihiekwe, Smith, James.

Subs: Stockdale, Brown, Vaulks, Adeniran, Dele-Bashiru, Hunt, Flint

Form

Barnsley: WDLDL

Sheffield Wednesday: WLWWW

Referee

Tim Robinson will be the referee for Barnsley vs Sheffield Wednesday.

Stadium

Barnsley vs Sheffield Wednesday Town will be played at the 90,000-capacity Wembley Stadium in London.

Kick-off and channel

Barnsley vs Sheffield Wednesday kick-off is at 3pm BST on Monday May 8 in the UK. The game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.

In the US, kick-off time is 10am ET / 7am PT. The match will be shown on ESPN+ in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a Premier League fixture, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the Premier League, FourFourTwo currently recommends:

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(Image credit: Future)

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports have all the rights in 2023/24

• USA: ESPN+ have all the rights in 2023/24

• Canada: DAZN have all the rights in 2023/24

• Australia: BeIN Sports have all the rights in 2023/24

• New Zealand: BeIN Sports have all the rights in 2023/24