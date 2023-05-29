Barnsley vs Sheffield Wednesday live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for the League One play-off final
Looking for a Barnsley vs Sheffield Wednesday live stream? We've got you covered. Barnsley vs Sheffield Wednesday is being shown in the UK on Sky Sports. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription from anywhere.
It's a battle between third place and fourth in the League One play-off final this season.
Sheffield Wednesday clocked up an astonishing 96 points and still fell short of Plymouth and Ipswich in the race for automatic promotion.
Even that was stress-free compared to their play-off semi-final comeback against Peterborough, which saw them mount an astonishing comeback from a 4-0 first-leg defeat.
That will give the Owls wind in their sails as they go up against a Barnsley side that have stuttered at the season's climax, winning just two of their last seven games.
Kick-off is at 3pm BST.
Team news
Barnsley
Starting XI: Isted, Williams, Kitching, Andersen, Cadden, Kane, B Thomas, Phillips, Tedic, Cole, Connell
Subs: Collins, Russell, Norwood, Benson, L Thomas, Cundy, Watters
Sheffield Wednesday
Starting XI: Dawson, Palmer, Iorfa, Gregory, Bannan, Windass, Paterson, Johnson, Ihiekwe, Smith, James.
Subs: Stockdale, Brown, Vaulks, Adeniran, Dele-Bashiru, Hunt, Flint
Form
Barnsley: WDLDL
Sheffield Wednesday: WLWWW
Referee
Tim Robinson will be the referee for Barnsley vs Sheffield Wednesday.
Stadium
Barnsley vs Sheffield Wednesday Town will be played at the 90,000-capacity Wembley Stadium in London.
Kick-off and channel
Barnsley vs Sheffield Wednesday kick-off is at 3pm BST on Monday May 8 in the UK. The game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.
In the US, kick-off time is 10am ET / 7am PT. The match will be shown on ESPN+ in the US. See below for international broadcast options.
International Premier League TV rights
