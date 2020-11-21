Black Friday sale: Tottenham Hotspur 2020/21 kits have got big price cuts

Black Friday is the perfect opportunity to get some early Christmas shopping in (or just to treat yourself!) with thousands of incredible deals on football shirts, jackets, boots, shin pads, books, movies and more. FourFourTwo has made things easier by collecting all the best football deals together in our Black Friday hub - be sure to check that out.

Here, we've listed the best deals on Tottenham Hotspur's shirts, shorts and training gear for the current season. So, without much further ado, here we walk you through the best Tottenham Hotspur 2020/21 swag...

Tottenham Hotspur 2020/21 home shirt

RRP: £100

Deal price: £80

Save £20

This season's Tottenham Hotspur home shirt sees features a geometric print which pays homage to great Spurs shirts of the past.

The authentic home shirt is made from he exact same materials and to the same specifications as the ones worn by the players on match days - meaning it's better quality and a tiny bit more comfortable to wear, whether you're off to the match or having a kick about with mates. It's slightly more expensive than the retail version but this is as cheap as you're likely to see it all season.

The authentic home shirt normally goes for £100, but right now you can save 20% - or £80.

The authentic home shirt normally goes for £100, but right now you can save 20% - or £80.

However, if you're after a cheaper option, the replica version is very close to the matchday version and a little less on the pricey side.

The replica home shirt normally goes for £70, but right now you can save £10 and buy it for just £60.

The replica home shirt normally goes for £70, but right now you can save £10 and buy it for just £60.

Tottenham Hotspur 2020/21 away shirt

RRP: £70

Deal price: £55

Save £15

This season's Tottenham Hotspur away shirt is a dark greenish design inspired by the the fashion seen on the streets on North London.

The slightly less expensive replica version would set you back £70, but right now it is available for just £55 - that's a £15 saving.

BUY IT NOW Get the Tottenham Hotspur replica away shirt for just £55

Tottenham Hotspur 2020/21 third shirt

RRP: £100

Deal price: £80

Save: £20

Tottenham Hotspur's bold third shirt features a gradient design inspires by the Air Max '95.

The authentic third shirt is priced at £100 but on Black Friday, you can get it for £80 - that's an 20% saving.

BUY IT NOW Get the Tottenham Hotspur authentic away shirt for just £80

The replica version would usually set you back £70, but right now it is available for just £56.

The replica version would usually set you back £70, but right now it is available for just £56.

Tottenham Hotspur 2020/21 shorts

RRP: £35

Deal price: £28

Save: £7

There are also great deals on Tottenham Hotspur home and away kit shorts. With 20% knocked off the usual asking price, you can save £7 on either pair.

HOME: Tottenham Hotspur home shorts for just £28

AWAY: Tottenham Hotspur away shorts for just £28

Tottenham Hotspur 2020/21 warm-up top

RRP: £70

Deal price: £55

Save: £20

Get warmed-up in style and comfort - while showing your love for Spurs - with this official Tottenham training top, as worn by the players before games. With 21% knocked off the usual asking price, you can save £20 on the gorgeous pre-fixture clobber tight now.

BUY IT NOW Get the Tottenham Hotspur training top for just £55

Tottenham Hotspur 2020/21 away socks

RRP: £15

Deal price: £10

Save: £5

You can get the full away kit cut price, this year. Tottenham's moss green footwaremers are included in the Black Friday deal, with a 33% saving. The socks, which come in a range of sizes, would usually be £15, but you can now get them for a tenner.

BUY IT NOW Get the Tottenham Hotspur away socks for just £10