Borussia Dortmund vs Sevilla live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for the Champions League clash

Borussia Dortmund vs Sevilla live stream and match preview

Team news

Borussia Dortmund (opens in new tab) could book their place in the Champions League round of 16 with victory over Sevilla (opens in new tab) on Matchday 4 in Group G.

Dortmund won last week's reverse fixture in Spain 4-1 to make it two victories from their first three group games. A third triumph would take them to nine points – which only proved enough for them to finish third in the group last season. BVB should be bouncing ahead of this one, after Anthony Modeste's dramatic 95th-minute equaliser clinched a draw against Bayern Munich in Saturday's Der Klassiker.

For Sevilla, it's simple: lose and they're out of the Champions League (although even a draw here would leave them needing a minor miracle to qualify for the knockout stage). The LaLiga outfit sacked boss Julen Lopetegui after that 4-1 loss to Dortmund, replacing him with Jorge Sampaoli – who drew his first match in charge 1-1 at home to Athletic Bilbao on Saturday.

Edin Terzic's hosts remain without the injured Marco Reus, Mahmoud Dahoud, Mateu Morey and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, while Sebastien Haller has been undergoing treatment for testicular cancer. Jude Bellingham captained the side in the reverse meeting, but vice-skipper Mats Hummels has since returned to action.

Sevilla could hand Marcao a start after the centre-back returned from injury at the weekend. Fellow centre-half Karim Rekik is out, as is winger Tecatito.

Form

Borussia Dortmund: LWLWD

Sevilla: DDLLD

Referee

Srdan Jovanovic of Serbia will be the referee for Borussia Dortmund vs Sevilla.

Stadium

Borussia Dortmund vs Sevilla will be played at Signal Iduna Park.

Elsewhere in the group

The night's other Group G game between Copenhagen and Manchester City kicks off at 5:45pm BST.

Kick-off and channel

Kick-off is at 8pm BST on Tuesday 11 October and the game is being shown live on BT Sport 7 (opens in new tab) in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

International TV rights

• UK: BT Sport (opens in new tab) – which you can get with a non-subscription £25 monthly pass (opens in new tab)

• USA: Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) – plans start at $4.99 a month (opens in new tab) with a seven day free trial

• Canada: DAZN (opens in new tab) – which you can get with a non-subscription $24.99 monthly pass (opens in new tab)

• Australia: Stan Sport (opens in new tab) – this is from $20 a month (opens in new tab) (including a $10 Stan basic subscription) and comes with a seven day free trial

• New Zealand: Spark Sport (opens in new tab) – a subscription is $24.99 a month (opens in new tab), with a seven day free trial