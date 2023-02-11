Bournemouth vs Newcastle United live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Bournemouth vs Newcastle United live stream and match preview, Saturday 11 February, 5.30pm GMT

Looking for a Bournemouth vs Newcastle United live stream? Bournemouth vs Newcastle United live stream being shown on Sky Sports in the UK.

Newcastle (opens in new tab) will be looking to get their top-four bid back on track after losing ground to some of their fellow Champions League qualification contenders in recent weeks.

Bournemouth (opens in new tab) are second-bottom of the Premier League and desperately need a win in their battle against the drop.

This is the first time Eddie Howe will return to the Vitality Stadium since leaving the Cherries in 2020.

Kick-off is at 5.30pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Gary O'Neil has named the following Bournemouth starting 11: (4-4-1-1) Neto; Adam Smith, Jack Stephens, Marcos Senesi, Jordan Zemura; Dango Outtara, Jefferson Lerma, Philip Billing, Jaidon Anthony; Hamed Traore; Dominic Solanke

Eddie Howe has named the following Newcastle starting 11: (4-3-3) Nick Pope; Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Sven Botman, Dan Burn; Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff, Joelinton; Miguel Almiron, Alexander Isak, Allan Saint-Maximin

Form

Newcastle have drawn four of their last five games, scoring just two goals in that time. They were held to a 1-1 draw by West Ham (opens in new tab) last weekend.

Bournemouth have collected one point from a possible 18 since World Cup 2022, with Gary O'Neil's side losing 1-0 to Brighton (opens in new tab) last time out.

Referee

Stuart Attwell will be the referee for Bournemouth vs Newcastle United.

Stadium

Bournemouth vs Newcastle United will be played at the 11,379-capacity Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth.

Kick-off and channel

Bournemouth vs Newcastle United kick-off is at 5.30pm GMT on Saturday 11 February in the UK. The game is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League (opens in new tab).

In the US, kick-off time is 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

(Image credit: Future)

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.