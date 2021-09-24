Brentford squad 2021/22: Full team for new Premier League season
Thomas Frank is leading the play-off winners into their first top-flight campaign since 1947
After some near misses, Brentford’s persistence paid off as they beat Swansea City 2-0 in the play-off final to reach the Premier League.
The Bees were promoted to the Championship in 2014 and finished in the top half of the table every year since, qualifying for the play-offs on three separate occasions.
A year ago, they lost 2-1 in the final to Fulham, with all of the goals coming in extra time.
They showed great resilience to recover from that devastating setback at Wembley and deliver the promotion that supporters had been dreaming of.
At one stage, Brentford briefly topped the Championship following a 21-game unbeaten run, but they couldn’t keep pace with Norwich City and Watford in the final weeks of the season.
But, this time, they managed to successfully navigate their way through the play-offs and are looking forward to their first top-flight campaign since 1947.
David Raya, Ethan Pinnock, Mathias Jensen, Sergi Canos and Bryan Mbuemo were amongst the stars of Thomas Frank’s promotion-winning team, who are renowned for their entertaining style of football.
They scored 76 goals during the regular season, more than anyone else in the Championship, and boasted the division’s most prolific player in Ivan Toney.
The former Peterborough United striker was in unstoppable form for his new club and will be keen to prove his credentials against the best defenders in the country.
Goalkeepers: David Raya, Alvaro Fernandez
Defenders: Mads Roerslev, Dominic Thompson, Rico Henry, Ethan Pinnock, Pontus Jansson, Charlie Goode, Mads Bech Sorensen, Julian Jeanvier, Luka Racic, Kristoffer Ajer
Midfielders: Christian Norgaard, Vitaly Janelt, Mathias Jensen, Jan Zamburek, Frank Onyeka, Shandon Baptiste, Mads Bidstrup, Josh Dasilva, Saman Ghoddos
Forwards: Sergi Canos, Joel Valencia, Tariqe Fosu, Halil Dervisoglu, Ivan Toney, Marcus Forss, Bryan Mbuemo
Restock your kit bag with the best deals for footballers on Amazon right now
PREMIER LEAGUE Everything you need to know for the 2021/22 season
FPL Tips and tricks for FPL this season
FIFA 22 Pre-order now - plus release date, cover, trailer and new features
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.