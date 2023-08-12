Brentford vs Tottenham live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Brentford vs Tottenham live stream and match preview, Sunday 13 August, 2pm BST

Brentford vs Tottenham live stream and match preview

Looking for a Brentford vs Tottenham live stream? We've got you covered. Brentford vs Tottenham is on Sky Sports in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription from anywhere.

Brentford welcome Tottenham to west London for each side's first test of the 2023/24 Premier League season, and both sides have something to prove in the new campaign.

Last time out Brentford were hugely impressive under Thomas Frank, but with Ivan Toney missing until January, there remains a question mark over who will score the goals for the Bees and what state they might be in upon his return.

On the other side, Spurs have to dispel their demons of last term under new manager Ange Postecoglou. Bringing in James Maddison, Manor Solomon, Micky van de Ven and goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario will certainly help, while the lack of European football also offers the Australian more time to work with his players.

Kick-off is at 2pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League wherever you are.

Team news

Brentford are, of course, without Ivan Toney for this clash, the England international suspended until January. Bryan Mbuemo, Frank Onyeka and Christian Norgaard all suffered knocks in their final pre-season game against Lille, and are doubts.

Tottenham, meanwhile, have a lengthy absences list, with Ryan Sessegnon, Bryan Gil, Rodrigo Bentancur, Fraser Forster and Tanguy Ndombele all missing for the visit to west London. The latter three should all be fit and available in the coming weeks, though, while Sessegnon and Gil might have to wait a little while longer.

Form

Brentford were in fine form last term, finishing ninth in the Premier League with 59 points. Ivan Toney is a loss, though, and their pre-season results have left little to be desired - they failed to win any of their five games.

Ange Postecoglou has bought a fresh breath of air with to Spurs, but the ongoing speculation about Harry Kane's future certainly hasn't helped. Still, it can't get much worse than the eighth-place finish of last season, regardless of what happens with Kane.

Referee

Robert Jones will be the referee for Brentford vs Tottenham. His assistants will be Ian Hussin and Wade Smith, with Jarred Gillett the fourth official. Tony Harrington is the VAR, with Dan Robathan the assistant VAR.

Stadium

Brentford vs Tottenham will be played at the 17,250-capacity Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford, London.

Kick-off and channel

Brentford vs Tottenham kick-off is at 2pm BST on Sunday 13 August in the UK. The game is on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event in the UK.

In the US, kick-off time is 9am ET / 6am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a Premier League fixture, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the Premier League, FourFourTwo currently recommends:

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(Image credit: Future)

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports and TNT Sports are the two main players, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2023/24.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing all 380 games in the season. A fuboTV subscription also lets you watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2023/24 is fuboTV, which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport will screen every game of the Premier League season.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.