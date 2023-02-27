Bristol City vs Manchester City live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this FA Cup match

Bristol City vs Manchester City live stream and match preview, Tuesday 28 February, 8pm GMT

Bristol City vs Manchester City live stream and match preview

Looking for a Bristol City vs Manchester City (opens in new tab) live stream? We've got you covered. Bristol City vs Manchester City is on ITV in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the FA Cup with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Manchester City continue their quest for a first FA Cup in four years with a trip to Championship Bristol City in the fifth round.

Still competing on three fronts this term, the reigning champions of England have knocked out fellow Premier League big boys Chelsea (opens in new tab) and Arsenal (opens in new tab) to reach this stage of the FA Cup for the eighth successive season. Pep Guardiola's side met Bristol City in the semi-finals of the 2017/18 League Cup, winning a closely fought tie 5-3 on aggregate.

It goes without saying that the hosts will hope to spring one almighty upset against one of Europe's top teams. Nigel Pearson's team having a solid season in the second tier and have beaten fellow Championship side Swansea City (after a replay) and West Brom to make it this far. The Robins last got to the quarter-finals way back in 1974.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the FA Cup (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Man City look set to be without just the two players for the trip to the South West: John Stones has a hamstring injury, while fellow centre-back Aymeric Laporte is ill.

As for the hosts, striker Tommy Conway, winger Kane Wilson and centre-back Kal Naismith are all sidelined – as is another centre-half, Robert Atkinson, who recently suffered a season-ending knee injury.

Form

Man City thrashed Bournemouth (opens in new tab) 4-1 away from home on Saturday to make it five games unbeaten in all competitions; they've lost only one of their last nine, winning six.

Bristol City come into this clash in great form themselves, though, having extended their unbeaten run to 12 matches in league and cup with a 1-0 home win over Hull City last time out.

Referee

Andre Marriner will be the referee for Bristol City vs Manchester City.

Stadium

Bristol City vs Manchester City will be played at 27,000-capacity Ashton Gate in Bristol.

Kick-off and channel

Bristol City vs Manchester City kick-off is at 8pm GMT on Tuesday 28 February in the UK. The game is being shown on ITV and ITVX (STV and STV Player in Scotland).

In the US, kick-off time is 3pm ET / 12pm PT. The match will be shown on ESPN+ in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for an FA Cup tie, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the FA Cup, FourFourTwo currently recommends:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee (opens in new tab)

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(Image credit: Future)

International FA Cup TV rights

• UK: In the UK, FA Cup rights are shared between the two main terrestrial broadcasters, the BBC and ITV.

• USA: ESPN+ (opens in new tab) is the home of the FA Cup in the States.

• Canada: In Canada, Sportsnet NOW (opens in new tab) is the place to catch the FA Cup action.

• Australia: Paramount+ is where you can watch FA Cup matches in Australia.

• New Zealand: In New Zealand, Sky Sport have the rights to the FA Cup.