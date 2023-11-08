Champions League: Here's what every British side needs to progress to the next round

By Mark White
published

British sides have had mixed Champions League success this season – here's what needs to happen for them all to progress

British sides in the Champions League; Manchester City, Celtic, Newcastle United, Manchester United and Arsenal
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump To:

The Champions League group stage is two-thirds done, with Arsenal, Celtic, Manchester City, Manchester United and Newcastle United all faring slightly differently this time around.

You should want all the British teams to do well. No, not out of some false sense of patriotism but because the better the Premier League sides do, the more likely an extra place in the competition next year is. Quite literally, points mean prizes.

So with two more group games to go for all involved, who needs what left?

Manchester City

Erling Haaland of Manchester City celebrates after scoring the team's first goal from the penalty spot during the UEFA Champions League match between Manchester City and BSC Young Boys at Etihad Stadium on November 07, 2023 in Manchester, England.

Manchester City are through, thanks in part to Erling Haaland (Image credit: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

What do Manchester City need to progress in the Champions League?

They don't. Manchester City are home and hosed, after blitzing the competition in the early stages.

The holders have played four, won four and sit ahead of RB Leipzig in second by three points. Leipzig will have to garner four points or more than City to finish top of the group – and they travel to the Etihad next. It's as safe a bet as you're likely to see that Pep Guardiola's side top the pool.

Remaining fixtures for Manchester City

  • November 28 2023: Manchester City vs RB Leipzig
  • December 13 2023: Crvena zvevda vs Manchester City
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Champions League: Group G
PosClubPWDLFAGDPts
1Manchester City4400123912
2RB Leipzig43019639
3Crvena zvevda4013510−51
4Young Boys4013411−71

Arsenal

Bukayo Saka of Arsenal celebrates scoring their teams second goal with Leandro Tossard of Arsenal during the UEFA Champions League match between Arsenal FC and Sevilla FC at Emirates Stadium on November 08, 2023 in London, England.

Bukayo Saka of Arsenal has put Arsenal in a comfortable position in the Champions League (Image credit: Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images)

What do Arsenal need to progress in the Champions League?

Arsenal are assured only of the Europa League at current, with just one more win enough to secure passage to the next round of the Champions League.

Lens and PSV both have four fewer points than the Gunners, who still have both to play. Mikel Arteta's side would have to lose both fixtures (which seems unlikely) in order not to progress – and even then, they could still go through. 

Remaining fixtures for Arsenal

  • November 29 2023: Arsenal vs Lens
  • December 12 2023: PSV vs Arsenal
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Champions League: Group B
PosClubPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal43019369
2PSV Eindhoven412147−35
3Lens41214405
4Sevilla402247−32

Manchester United

Marcus Rashford of Manchester United reacts after being shown a red card during the UEFA Champions League match between F.C. Copenhagen and Manchester United at Parken Stadium on November 08, 2023 in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Manchester United have the odds stacked against them (Image credit: Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

What do Manchester United need to progress in the Champions League?

Manchester United are bottom of their group and need to gain more points than both Copenhagen and Galatasaray to progress. Their best shot would be to beat Gala in Turkey, grab a draw against Bayern Munich at Old Trafford and hope that both Copenhagen and Galatasaray draw their remaining games.

It's looking tough. United have never beaten Galatasaray away from home but there may be a lifeline from Thomas Tuchel of all people. With Bayern already through, the Bavarians may look to rotate with a rare Bundesliga title fight on their hands, gifting Erik ten Hag an opportunity against them at home. Even if the Red Devils win their last two games, it still may not be enough – but it would likely send them through second. 

Remaining fixtures for Manchester United

  • November 29 2023: Galatasaray vs Manchester United
  • December 12 2023: Manchester United vs Bayern Munich
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Champions League: Group A
PosClubPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich4400116512
2Copenhagen411278−14
3Galatasaray411279−24
4Manchester United4103911−23

Newcastle United

Joelinton of Newcastle United looks dejected following the team's defeat during the UEFA Champions League match between Borussia Dortmund and Newcastle United at Signal Iduna Park on November 07, 2023 in Dortmund, Germany.

Newcastle United might be exiting the Group of Death (Image credit: Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

What do Newcastle United need to progress in the Champions League?

Newcastle United need a win and a draw – and to hope that other results go their way. That's the most likely scenario. 

The Toon descend on Paris Saint-Germain next, knowing that beating them – and hoping that Borussia Dortmund do the same – will leave them needing just a point from the AC Milan fixture at home. With three points settling all four teams in the group, things can swing one way or t'other but with Newcastle bottom and two points off second, two draws sadly won't be enough in the remaining games. 

Remaining fixtures for Newcastle United

  • November 28 2023: Paris Saint-Germain vs Newcastle United
  • December 13 2023: Newcastle United vs AC Milan
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Champions League: Group F
PosClubPWDLFAGDPts
1Borussia Dortmund42113217
2Paris Saint-Germain42027616
3AC Milan412124−25
4Newcastle United41124404

Celtic

Celtic players look dejected after the team's defeat in the UEFA Champions League match between Atletico Madrid and Celtic FC at Civitas Metropolitano Stadium on November 07, 2023 in Madrid, Spain.

Celtic are all but out of the Chmapions League (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

What do Celtic need to progress in the Champions League?

It's tough: Celtic need two wins from their last two games… and to hope from favours from Diego Simeone, who's not the most charitable chap at the best of times. 

The Bhoys' shellacking at the hands of Atletico Madrid leaves them bottom of their group with just a single point. They have to face Lazio (on seven points) and Feyenoord (on six points) in the final two games – but so do Atleti: if the Scots and the Spaniards both win their final two games each, Celtic follow Atletico through.

But the catch would be that even Celtic matching points with one of Lazio (who they lost 2-1 to in Glasgow) or Feyenoord (who they lost 2-0 to in Rotterdam) may not be enough. Brendan Rodgers' side need to better the scores they lost by earlier in the group, to add yet another hurdle. 

Remaining fixtures for Celtic

  • November 28 2023: Lazio vs Celtic
  • December 13 2023: Celtic vs Feyenoord
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Champions League: Group E
PosClubPWDLFAGDPts
1Atletico Madrid422012578
2Lazio42115507
3Feyenoord42027526
4Celtic4013312−91

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1