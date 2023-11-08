Champions League: Here's what every British side needs to progress to the next round

The Champions League group stage is two-thirds done, with Arsenal, Celtic, Manchester City, Manchester United and Newcastle United all faring slightly differently this time around.

You should want all the British teams to do well. No, not out of some false sense of patriotism but because the better the Premier League sides do, the more likely an extra place in the competition next year is. Quite literally, points mean prizes.

So with two more group games to go for all involved, who needs what left?

Manchester City

Manchester City are through, thanks in part to Erling Haaland (Image credit: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

What do Manchester City need to progress in the Champions League?

They don't. Manchester City are home and hosed, after blitzing the competition in the early stages.

The holders have played four, won four and sit ahead of RB Leipzig in second by three points. Leipzig will have to garner four points or more than City to finish top of the group – and they travel to the Etihad next. It's as safe a bet as you're likely to see that Pep Guardiola's side top the pool.

Remaining fixtures for Manchester City

November 28 2023: Manchester City vs RB Leipzig

December 13 2023: Crvena zvevda vs Manchester City

Swipe to scroll horizontally Champions League: Group G Pos Club P W D L F A GD Pts 1 Manchester City 4 4 0 0 12 3 9 12 2 RB Leipzig 4 3 0 1 9 6 3 9 3 Crvena zvevda 4 0 1 3 5 10 −5 1 4 Young Boys 4 0 1 3 4 11 −7 1

Arsenal

Bukayo Saka of Arsenal has put Arsenal in a comfortable position in the Champions League (Image credit: Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images)

What do Arsenal need to progress in the Champions League?

Arsenal are assured only of the Europa League at current, with just one more win enough to secure passage to the next round of the Champions League.

Lens and PSV both have four fewer points than the Gunners, who still have both to play. Mikel Arteta's side would have to lose both fixtures (which seems unlikely) in order not to progress – and even then, they could still go through.

Remaining fixtures for Arsenal

November 29 2023: Arsenal vs Lens

December 12 2023: PSV vs Arsenal

Swipe to scroll horizontally Champions League: Group B Pos Club P W D L F A GD Pts 1 Arsenal 4 3 0 1 9 3 6 9 2 PSV Eindhoven 4 1 2 1 4 7 −3 5 3 Lens 4 1 2 1 4 4 0 5 4 Sevilla 4 0 2 2 4 7 −3 2

Manchester United

Manchester United have the odds stacked against them (Image credit: Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

What do Manchester United need to progress in the Champions League?

Manchester United are bottom of their group and need to gain more points than both Copenhagen and Galatasaray to progress. Their best shot would be to beat Gala in Turkey, grab a draw against Bayern Munich at Old Trafford and hope that both Copenhagen and Galatasaray draw their remaining games.

It's looking tough. United have never beaten Galatasaray away from home but there may be a lifeline from Thomas Tuchel of all people. With Bayern already through, the Bavarians may look to rotate with a rare Bundesliga title fight on their hands, gifting Erik ten Hag an opportunity against them at home. Even if the Red Devils win their last two games, it still may not be enough – but it would likely send them through second.

Remaining fixtures for Manchester United

November 29 2023: Galatasaray vs Manchester United

December 12 2023: Manchester United vs Bayern Munich

Swipe to scroll horizontally Champions League: Group A Pos Club P W D L F A GD Pts 1 Bayern Munich 4 4 0 0 11 6 5 12 2 Copenhagen 4 1 1 2 7 8 −1 4 3 Galatasaray 4 1 1 2 7 9 −2 4 4 Manchester United 4 1 0 3 9 11 −2 3

Newcastle United

Newcastle United might be exiting the Group of Death (Image credit: Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

What do Newcastle United need to progress in the Champions League?

Newcastle United need a win and a draw – and to hope that other results go their way. That's the most likely scenario.

The Toon descend on Paris Saint-Germain next, knowing that beating them – and hoping that Borussia Dortmund do the same – will leave them needing just a point from the AC Milan fixture at home. With three points settling all four teams in the group, things can swing one way or t'other but with Newcastle bottom and two points off second, two draws sadly won't be enough in the remaining games.

Remaining fixtures for Newcastle United

November 28 2023: Paris Saint-Germain vs Newcastle United

December 13 2023: Newcastle United vs AC Milan

Swipe to scroll horizontally Champions League: Group F Pos Club P W D L F A GD Pts 1 Borussia Dortmund 4 2 1 1 3 2 1 7 2 Paris Saint-Germain 4 2 0 2 7 6 1 6 3 AC Milan 4 1 2 1 2 4 −2 5 4 Newcastle United 4 1 1 2 4 4 0 4

Celtic

Celtic are all but out of the Chmapions League (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

What do Celtic need to progress in the Champions League?

It's tough: Celtic need two wins from their last two games… and to hope from favours from Diego Simeone, who's not the most charitable chap at the best of times.

The Bhoys' shellacking at the hands of Atletico Madrid leaves them bottom of their group with just a single point. They have to face Lazio (on seven points) and Feyenoord (on six points) in the final two games – but so do Atleti: if the Scots and the Spaniards both win their final two games each, Celtic follow Atletico through.

But the catch would be that even Celtic matching points with one of Lazio (who they lost 2-1 to in Glasgow) or Feyenoord (who they lost 2-0 to in Rotterdam) may not be enough. Brendan Rodgers' side need to better the scores they lost by earlier in the group, to add yet another hurdle.

Remaining fixtures for Celtic

November 28 2023: Lazio vs Celtic

December 13 2023: Celtic vs Feyenoord