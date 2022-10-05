Chelsea v AC Milan live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for the Champions League clash

Chelsea v AC Milan live stream and match preview, Wednesday October 5, 8.00pm

Chelsea need a result against group leaders AC Milan to get their Champions League campaign back on track on Wednesday.

Defeat to Dinamo Zagreb on the opening day got the Blues off to a disastrous start and cost manager Thomas Tuchel his job.

Graham Potter was then installed, but could only pick up a point on his debut against Salzburg in a 1-1 draw.

That has left Chelsea bottom of Group E after two rounds, but victory here would be enough to send them level on four points with the Italian champions.

Potter’s first Premier League game in charge ended in a 2-1 win at Crystal Palace on Saturday, thanks to a late Conor Gallagher winner.

Milan head to London on the back of a 3-1 victory at Empoli.

The Rossoneri lost to Napoli before the international break, but their latest victory sent them into fourth place after eight games, three points off top.

Stefano Pioli’s side got off to a solid start with their European campaign, drawing 1-1 in Salzburg before beating Dinamo Zagreb 3-1 at San Siro.

Winger Alexis Saelemaekers has been the hero so far, scoring in both of their games, but in-form striker Olivier Giroud will be one to watch against his former club.

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy missed the game against Palace but is training again after a knee injury, while N’Golo Kante is also getting closer to a comeback after a hamstring injury.

Milan have a litany of injury problems to deal with; Simon Kjaer, Davide Calabria and Saelemaekers limped off against Empoli to join a list of sidelined players that already includes Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Junior Messias, Mike Maignan, Theo Hernandez and Alessandro Florenzi.

Form

Chelsea: WDLWL

AC Milan: WLWWD

Referee

Danny Makkelie of the Netherlands will be the referee for Chelsea v AC Milan.

Stadium

Chelsea v AC Milan will be played at Stamford Bridge.

Other games

Salzburg v Dinamo Zagreb kicks off at 5.45pm in the other Group E game.

Kick-off and channel

Kick-off is at 8.00pm BST on Wednesday October 5 and it is being shown on BT Sport 2 (opens in new tab) in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a round of Champions League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar (opens in new tab) love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(opens in new tab) NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.

(opens in new tab) Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!

UK TV rights

How to watch Premier League live streams in the UK

Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

Canada TV rights

Based in Canada? The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV, which has exclusive rights to all the action.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

New Zealand TV rights

Sky Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.