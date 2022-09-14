Chelsea v Salzburg live stream: How to watch the Champions League from anywhere in the world

Chelsea v Salzburg live stream, Wednesday 14 September, 8.00pm

Looking for a Chelsea v Salzburg live stream? We've got you covered.

Graham Potter will make his debut as Chelsea boss when the Blues look to get their Champions League campaign back on track with the visit of Salzburg on Wednesday.

It has been a tumultuous week at Stamford Bridge since a shock 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in Croatia last Tuesday.

Manager Thomas Tuchel was sacked a day later, and Potter quickly left Brighton to be named as the German’s successor.

The English boss has had a few more days than expected to prepare for his debut, as Saturday’s Premier League clash with Fulham was postponed following the death of the Queen.

There is all to play for in Group E after the first week of results, as Dinamo went top following Salzburg’s 1-1 draw against AC Milan.

Noah Okafor gave the Austrians the lead in that game, but Alexis Saelemaekers struck back for the Italian champions before half time.

Potter will be looking to get off to a strong start with his new squad, which was bolstered this summer with more than £250 million worth of new signings.

Chelsea had a sluggish start under Tuchel, picking up 10 points from their opening six Premier League games and suffering defeats at Leeds and Southampton.

Salzburg, meanwhile, are in strong form domestically, winning seven of their eight Austrian Bundesliga games so far to open up a three-point lead at the top of the table.

The match is on Wednesday 14 September and kicks off at 8.00pm. It will be shown on BT Sport 3 (opens in new tab).

Save over a third on a FFT magazine subscription today (opens in new tab).

VPN guide

(Image credit: Getty)

If you’re out of the country for a round of Premier League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

(Image credit: Future)

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar (opens in new tab) love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(opens in new tab) NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.

(opens in new tab) Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!

UK TV rights

Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

Canada TV rights

Based in Canada? The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

New features you’d love on FourFourTwo.com