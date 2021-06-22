Croatia 3-1 Scotland: How long the next wait? 5 things we learned from Scotland's Euro 2020 journey

Scotland have been knocked out of the Euro 2020 group stage after defeat to Croatia at Hampden Park, but what a journey it's been.

Here's five things we learned from the Tartan Army's Euro 2020.

Score more goals, Scotland

It’s the hardest thing to do on a football pitch, and it’s easier said than done, but it’s glaringly obvious Scotland need to find a way to score more goals.

The lowest scorers at the Euros – with Callum McGregor’s sole goal all they have to show from three games – it feels like Steve Clarke’s men have to really earn their breaks.

Lyndon Dykes has added a focal point and nuisance value in attack, while Che Adams is a good mix of craft and graft – but that work ethic means he’s often too far from goal to make a decisive impact.

Scotland’s most natural goalscorer, Leigh Griffiths, can’t complain about being left at home after a frustrating season for Celtic but you have to hope he can get back to his best to at least provide Clarke with an additional option for the World Cup qualifiers.

Marshall more than a meme

He’s been a figure of fun on Twitter all week, but David Marshall can hold his head high tonight.

The man of many memes will still rue the 50-yard wonder-strike from Patrik Schick that helped the Czech Republic on their way to an opening day 2-0 win in Glasgow and there are those who rate deputy Craig Gordon as the superior goalkeeper.

Regardless, Marshall dusted himself down with a shut-out at Wembley and followed it up with a string of important stops at Hampden – including an acrobatic save from Luka Modric.

Having done so much to ensure Scotland’s qualification for the tournament, it would have been regrettable for his summer to be defined by one long-distance lob.

Protect Billy Gilmour at all costs

Billy Gilmour’s only had one start for Scotland, but he did enough with it to underline that he’ll be a mainstay in that midfield for the next decade.

A positive Covid-19 test cruelly robbed the 20-year-old Chelsea talent of the chance to build on that sparkling showing against England and he was missed.

Composed on the ball and always willing to show for it, even in tight areas, there isn’t a ready-made like-for-like replacement for him.

As a result, Scotland looked to go long more often than they did at Wembley.

Gilmour’s tenacity off the ball can often go unnoticed, with Croatia able to pass the ball between themselves a bit too easily in the first half.

We go again.

One heartening aspect of the disappointment felt by players, staff and supporters alike is that no one was content to simply make up the numbers.

After so long in the international wilderness, it would have been easy to celebrate being back on the big stage and chalk everything else down to experience.

There’s a feeling we didn’t quite do ourselves justice against the Czech Republic or Croatia – either side of a pulsating performance against England – but the squad’s best players are all young enough to have another go at the next Euros.

Some harsh lessons will have been learned along the way, but Scotland will be all the better for it.

There won’t be another 23-year wait.

