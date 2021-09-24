Crystal Palace squad 2021/22: Full team for new Premier League season

Roy Hodgson’s four-year reign as Crystal Palace boss recently came to an end, with the club keen to explore new possibilities.

The veteran manager has a wealth of experience at club and international level but is often accused of being too cautious.

His sides are typically well-organised, disciplined and difficult to beat, but can sometimes lack attacking intent.

Hodgson steadied the ship after Frank de Boer’s disastrously brief spell in the Palace hotseat, steering them to mid-table safety.

That's where they've stayed ever since, registering between 43 and 49 points in each of his four seasons in charge.

Hodgson’s approach, and the remarkable consistency it achieved, certainly had its merits, but there was a growing desire for more ambition and entertainment.

As a result, former Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira was appointed as the Eagles’ new manager and has targeted some exciting new additions to the squad.

After renovating the Palace squad, Vieira has set about trying to instil new ideas into his team.

Goalkeepers: Vicente Guaita, Jack Butland, Remi Matthews

Defenders: Joel Ward, Nathaniel Clyne, Nathan Ferguson, Tyrick Mitchell, James Tomkins, Mamadou Sakho, Gary Cahill, Jaroslaw Jach, Martin Kelly, Sam Woods, Reece Hannam, Marc Guehi, Joachim Andersen

Midfielders: Cheikhou Kouyate, Luka Milivojevic, Michael Olise, Jeffrey Schlupp, James McArthur, Ebere Eze, Jairo Riedewald, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, Will Hughes, Scott Banks

Forwards: Christian Benteke, Jordan Ayew, Wilfried Zaha, Connor Wickham, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Robert Street, Odsonne Edouard

