Denmark Euro 2024 squad: Kasper Hjulmand's full squad for the Euro 2024 qualifiers

The Denmark Euro 2024 squad will come around sooner than you think, as the Danes hope to take part in back-to-back European Championships for the first time in 20 years.

Surprise Euro winners back in 1992, Denmark enjoyed their best run at the tournament since then last time around, reaching the semi-finals of Euro 2020.

Kasper Hjulmand's side will have to navigate a competitive qualifying group to book their place at next summer's finals in Germany, but they're going the right way about doing that so far.

Denmark's squad

Denmark Euro 2024 squad: The squad for the September internationals

GK: Kasper Schmeichel (Nice)

GK: Mads Hermansen (Leicester City)

GK: Frederik Ronnow (Union Berlin)

DF: Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace)

DF: Victor Nelsson (Galatasaray)

DF: Simon Kjaer (AC Milan)

DF: Joakim Maehle (Wolfsburg)

DF: Andreas Christensen (Barcelona)

DF: Rasmus Kristensen (Roma on loan from Leeds United)

DF: Victor Kristiansen (Bologna on loan from Leicester City)

MF: Mathias Jensen (Brentford)

MF: Thomas Delaney (Anderlecht on loan from Sevilla)

MF: Christian Eriksen (Manchester United)

MF: Morten Hjolmund (Sporting Lisbon)

MF: Christian Norgaard (Brentford)

MF: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Tottenham)

FW: Martin Braithwaite (Espanyol)

FW: Andreas Skov Olsen (Club Brugge)

FW: Jesper Lindstrom (Napoli)

FW: Mohamed Daramy (Reims)

FW: Jonas Wind (Wolfsburg)

FW: Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig)

FW: Rasmus Hojlund (Manchester United)

Denmark Euro 2024 squad numbers

Squad numbers are yet to be confirmed for Euro 2024.

Denmark manager: Kasper Hjulmand

Kasper Hjulmand, Denmark manager (Image credit: Getty Images)

Appointed in 2020, Kasper Hjulmand has already led Denmark into two major tournaments: Euro 2020 and the 2022 World Cup.

The former Nordsjaelland, Mainz and Lyngby has been in coaching for 25 years, having been forced to retire due to injury at the age of 26.

Denmark's star player

Rasmus Hojlund

Rasmus Hojlund joined Manchester United from Atalanta for £72m (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United's most expensive signing of the summer transfer window, Rasmus Hojlund has made an explosive start to his international career.

The young striker has banged in six goals in just eight caps so far, drawing understandable (if somewhat unoriginal) comparisons with a certain other prolific Scandinavian, Erling Haaland.

FAQs