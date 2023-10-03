Denmark Euro 2024 squad: Kasper Hjulmand's full squad for the Euro 2024 qualifiers
The Denmark Euro 2024 squad starts taking shape now, as the 1992 European champions hope to reach next year's big tournament
The Denmark Euro 2024 squad will come around sooner than you think, as the Danes hope to take part in back-to-back European Championships for the first time in 20 years.
Surprise Euro winners back in 1992, Denmark enjoyed their best run at the tournament since then last time around, reaching the semi-finals of Euro 2020.
Kasper Hjulmand's side will have to navigate a competitive qualifying group to book their place at next summer's finals in Germany, but they're going the right way about doing that so far.
Denmark's squad
Denmark Euro 2024 squad: The squad for the September internationals
- GK: Kasper Schmeichel (Nice)
- GK: Mads Hermansen (Leicester City)
- GK: Frederik Ronnow (Union Berlin)
- DF: Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace)
- DF: Victor Nelsson (Galatasaray)
- DF: Simon Kjaer (AC Milan)
- DF: Joakim Maehle (Wolfsburg)
- DF: Andreas Christensen (Barcelona)
- DF: Rasmus Kristensen (Roma on loan from Leeds United)
- DF: Victor Kristiansen (Bologna on loan from Leicester City)
- MF: Mathias Jensen (Brentford)
- MF: Thomas Delaney (Anderlecht on loan from Sevilla)
- MF: Christian Eriksen (Manchester United)
- MF: Morten Hjolmund (Sporting Lisbon)
- MF: Christian Norgaard (Brentford)
- MF: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Tottenham)
- FW: Martin Braithwaite (Espanyol)
- FW: Andreas Skov Olsen (Club Brugge)
- FW: Jesper Lindstrom (Napoli)
- FW: Mohamed Daramy (Reims)
- FW: Jonas Wind (Wolfsburg)
- FW: Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig)
- FW: Rasmus Hojlund (Manchester United)
Denmark Euro 2024 squad numbers
Squad numbers are yet to be confirmed for Euro 2024.
Denmark manager: Kasper Hjulmand
Appointed in 2020, Kasper Hjulmand has already led Denmark into two major tournaments: Euro 2020 and the 2022 World Cup.
The former Nordsjaelland, Mainz and Lyngby has been in coaching for 25 years, having been forced to retire due to injury at the age of 26.
Denmark's star player
Rasmus Hojlund
Manchester United's most expensive signing of the summer transfer window, Rasmus Hojlund has made an explosive start to his international career.
The young striker has banged in six goals in just eight caps so far, drawing understandable (if somewhat unoriginal) comparisons with a certain other prolific Scandinavian, Erling Haaland.
FAQs
How many players are Denmark allowed to take to Euro 2024?
We don't know just yet – but expect 26.
It was announced that 26-player squads will return for the Qatar World Cup, an expansion from the usual 23-man teams.
National managers were allowed to bring 26 players to 2021's European Championship for the first time at a major tournament, as a special measure brought in due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the fixture congestion, the expanded squads returned for the World Cup.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Tom Hancock started freelancing for FourFourTwo in April 2019 and has also written for The Analyst and When Saturday Comes, among others. He supports Wycombe Wanderers and has a soft spot for Wealdstone. A self-confessed statto, he has been known to watch football with a spreadsheet (or several) open...