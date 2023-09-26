EA Sports FC 24 icons and heroes: Every legend card in Ultimate Team

By Mark White
published

EA Sports FC 24 icons and heroes cards are available in Ultimate Team, with an array of legends to include in your side

EA Sports FC 24 icons and heroes: Thierry Henry celebrates scoring Arsenal's 2nd goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Chelsea on October 18, 2003 in London, England.
(Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)
EA Sports FC 24 icons and heroes cards are two of the big reasons we love Ultimate Team as a game mode. 

As much as this is a game with incredible realism that seemingly improves every year, you can't help but adore the fantasy side of EA Sports FC – and that comes from linking up legends of the game in one, well, ultimate team to conquer all. There are over 100 of the biggest names to have ever played the sport available as cards and they tend to be some of the most expensive around.

Who from the annals of history are you going to get for your squad? Look no further than our complete guide…

EA Sports FC 24 icons and heroes: Every legend in this year's game

Icons

All EA Sports FC 24 Icon cards

All EA Sports FC 24 Icon cards (Image credit: EA Sports)

Which players have Icons cards in EA Sports FC 24?

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Icon cards in EA Sports FC 24 – men's players
PlayerBase ratingPositionNationality
Pele95STBrazil
Ronaldo94STBrazil
Zinedine Zidane94CAMFrance
Johan Cruyff93CFNetherlands
Ronaldinho93LWBrazil
Bobby Charlton92CAMEngland
Garrincha92RWBrazil
Paolo Maldini92CBItaly
Gerd Muller92STGermany
Ferenc Puskas92CFHungary
Lev Yashin92GKRussia
Roberto Baggio91CAMItaly
Franco Baresi91CBItaly
Cafu91RWBBrazil
Carlos Alberto91RBBrazil
Eusebio91CFPortugal
Thierry Henry91STFrance
Marco van Basten91STNetherlands
Zico91CAMBrazil
Dennis Bergkamp90CFNetherlands
George Best90RWNorthern Ireland
Iker Casillas90GKSpain
Alessandro Del Piero90CFItaly
Ruud Gullit90CFNetherlands
Lothar Matthaus90CMGermany
Bobby Moore90CBEngland
Andrea Pirlo90CMItaly
Raul90CFSpain
Rivaldo90LWBrazil
Roberto Carlos90LBBrazil
Xavi90CMSpain
Emiliano Butragueno89STSpain
Fabio Cannavaro89CBItaly
Eric Cantona89CFFrance
Drogba Drogba89STIvory Coast
Kenny Dalglish89STScotland
Samuel Eto’o89STCameroon
Luis Figo89RWPortugal
Phillipp Lahm89RBGermany
Hugo Sanchez89STMexico
Jairzinho89RWBrazil
Kaka89CAMBrazil
Gary Lineker89STEngland
Alessandro Nesta89CBItaly
Ruud van Nistelrooy89STNetherlands
Carles Puyol89CBSpain
Peter Schmeichel89GKDenmark
Alan Shearer89STEngland
Socrates89CAMBrazil
Hristo Stoichkov89STBulgaria
Javier Zanetti89RBArgentina
David Beckham88RMEngland
Laurent Blanc88CBFrance
Petr Cech88GKCzech Republic
Marcel Desailly88CBFrance
Rio Ferdinand88CBEngland
Steven Gerrard88CMEngland
Gheorghe Hagi88CAMRomania
Fernando Hierro88CBSpain
Miroslav Klose88STGermany
Ronald Koeman88CBNetherlands
Michael Laudrup88CAMDenmark
Pavel Nedved88LMCzech Republic
Michael Owen88STEngland
Franck Ribery88LMFrance
Juan Roman Riquelme88CAMArgentina
Wayne Rooney88STEngland
Paul Scholes88CMEngland
Bastian Schweinsteiger88CMGermany
Andriy Shevchenko88STUkraine
Edwin van der Sar88GKNetherlands
Robin van Persie88STNetherlands
Patrick Vieira88CMFrance
John Barnes87LWEngland
Patrick Kluivert87STNetherlands
Frank Lampard87CMEngland
Claude Makelele87CDMFrance
Emmanuel Petit87CDMFrance
Robert Pires87LMFrance
Frank Rijkaard87CDMNetherlands
Ian Rush87STWales
Clarence Seedorf87CAMNetherlands
Davor Suker87STCroatia
Fernando Torres87STSpain
David Trezeguet87STFrance
Nemanja Vidic87CBSerbia
Ian Wright87STEngland
Xabi Alonso87CDMSpain
Gianfranco Zola87CFItaly
Ashley Cole86LBEngland
Sol Campbell86CBEngland
Hernan Crespo86STArgentina
Michael Essien86CDMGhana
Gennaro Gattuso86CDMItaly
Luis Hernandez86STMexico
Roy Keane86CMRepublic of Ireland
Henrik Larsson86STSweden
Juan Sebastian Veron86CMArgentina
Gianluca Zambrotta86RBItaly
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Icon cards in EA Sports FC 24 – women's players
PlayerBase ratingPositionNationality
Mia Hamm93STUnited States
Birgi Prinz92CAMUnited States
Homare Sawa91CMJapan
Camille Abily90CMFrance
Kelly Smith89STEngland

What are icons cards?

As well as being able to purchase cards of contemporary players in FC 24's Ultimate Team, icon cards feature some of the biggest legends of the game who have retired. More cards are released throughout the year and every new edition of the game brings new icons added to the roster of players available.

Heroes

Rui Costa of AC Milan in action during the UEFA Champions League Group C match between AC Milan and Shakhtar Donetsk at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on November 24, 2004 in Milan, Italy.

Rui Costa of AC Milan is one of several EA Sports FC 24 Heroes cards (Image credit: Etsuo Hara/Getty Images)

Which players have Heroes cards in EA Sports FC 24?

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Heroes cards in EA Sports FC 24
PlayerCard nameBase ratingPositionNationality
Alex ScottThe Accomplished88RBEngland
Gianluca VialliLa Leggenda91STItaly
Carlos TevezEl Guerrero90STArgentina
Wesley SneijderSupershot91CAMNetherlands
Bixente LizarazuDynamo90LWBFrance
Nwankwo KanuKing Kanu87STNigeria
Nadine KesslerThe Wolf90CMGermany
Ludovic GiulySpellstrike88RMFrance
John Arne RiiseThe Arctic Soldier87LBNorway
Tomas RosickyThe Conductor88CAMCzech Republic
Paulo FutreFastfuture89LWPortugal
Dimitar BerbatovFlashfreeze88STBulgaria
Sonia BompastorBombardier89LBFrance
Jari LitmanenKuningas89CAMFinland
Rui CostaO Maestro89CAMPortugal
Vicent KompanyKaptain Kompany89CBBelgium
Steve McManamanAgent Macca89RMEngland
DeMarcus BeasleyTrickybeas86LMUnited States
RamiresThe Motor87CDMBrazil

What are Heroes cards?

Heroes cards are similar to icons, drawing on players who perhaps are more cult heroes for specific seasons or moments. Heroes cards draw on Champions League campaigns, picking stars who had iconic moments within the competition, either on the men's or women's side of the game. 

