EA Sports FC 24 icons and heroes: Every legend card in Ultimate Team

EA Sports FC 24 icons and heroes cards are two of the big reasons we love Ultimate Team as a game mode.

As much as this is a game with incredible realism that seemingly improves every year, you can't help but adore the fantasy side of EA Sports FC – and that comes from linking up legends of the game in one, well, ultimate team to conquer all. There are over 100 of the biggest names to have ever played the sport available as cards and they tend to be some of the most expensive around.

Who from the annals of history are you going to get for your squad? Look no further than our complete guide…

EA Sports FC 24 icons and heroes: Every legend in this year's game

Icons

All EA Sports FC 24 Icon cards (Image credit: EA Sports)

Which players have Icons cards in EA Sports FC 24?

Swipe to scroll horizontally Icon cards in EA Sports FC 24 – men's players Player Base rating Position Nationality Pele 95 ST Brazil Ronaldo 94 ST Brazil Zinedine Zidane 94 CAM France Johan Cruyff 93 CF Netherlands Ronaldinho 93 LW Brazil Bobby Charlton 92 CAM England Garrincha 92 RW Brazil Paolo Maldini 92 CB Italy Gerd Muller 92 ST Germany Ferenc Puskas 92 CF Hungary Lev Yashin 92 GK Russia Roberto Baggio 91 CAM Italy Franco Baresi 91 CB Italy Cafu 91 RWB Brazil Carlos Alberto 91 RB Brazil Eusebio 91 CF Portugal Thierry Henry 91 ST France Marco van Basten 91 ST Netherlands Zico 91 CAM Brazil Dennis Bergkamp 90 CF Netherlands George Best 90 RW Northern Ireland Iker Casillas 90 GK Spain Alessandro Del Piero 90 CF Italy Ruud Gullit 90 CF Netherlands Lothar Matthaus 90 CM Germany Bobby Moore 90 CB England Andrea Pirlo 90 CM Italy Raul 90 CF Spain Rivaldo 90 LW Brazil Roberto Carlos 90 LB Brazil Xavi 90 CM Spain Emiliano Butragueno 89 ST Spain Fabio Cannavaro 89 CB Italy Eric Cantona 89 CF France Drogba Drogba 89 ST Ivory Coast Kenny Dalglish 89 ST Scotland Samuel Eto’o 89 ST Cameroon Luis Figo 89 RW Portugal Phillipp Lahm 89 RB Germany Hugo Sanchez 89 ST Mexico Jairzinho 89 RW Brazil Kaka 89 CAM Brazil Gary Lineker 89 ST England Alessandro Nesta 89 CB Italy Ruud van Nistelrooy 89 ST Netherlands Carles Puyol 89 CB Spain Peter Schmeichel 89 GK Denmark Alan Shearer 89 ST England Socrates 89 CAM Brazil Hristo Stoichkov 89 ST Bulgaria Javier Zanetti 89 RB Argentina David Beckham 88 RM England Laurent Blanc 88 CB France Petr Cech 88 GK Czech Republic Marcel Desailly 88 CB France Rio Ferdinand 88 CB England Steven Gerrard 88 CM England Gheorghe Hagi 88 CAM Romania Fernando Hierro 88 CB Spain Miroslav Klose 88 ST Germany Ronald Koeman 88 CB Netherlands Michael Laudrup 88 CAM Denmark Pavel Nedved 88 LM Czech Republic Michael Owen 88 ST England Franck Ribery 88 LM France Juan Roman Riquelme 88 CAM Argentina Wayne Rooney 88 ST England Paul Scholes 88 CM England Bastian Schweinsteiger 88 CM Germany Andriy Shevchenko 88 ST Ukraine Edwin van der Sar 88 GK Netherlands Robin van Persie 88 ST Netherlands Patrick Vieira 88 CM France John Barnes 87 LW England Patrick Kluivert 87 ST Netherlands Frank Lampard 87 CM England Claude Makelele 87 CDM France Emmanuel Petit 87 CDM France Robert Pires 87 LM France Frank Rijkaard 87 CDM Netherlands Ian Rush 87 ST Wales Clarence Seedorf 87 CAM Netherlands Davor Suker 87 ST Croatia Fernando Torres 87 ST Spain David Trezeguet 87 ST France Nemanja Vidic 87 CB Serbia Ian Wright 87 ST England Xabi Alonso 87 CDM Spain Gianfranco Zola 87 CF Italy Ashley Cole 86 LB England Sol Campbell 86 CB England Hernan Crespo 86 ST Argentina Michael Essien 86 CDM Ghana Gennaro Gattuso 86 CDM Italy Luis Hernandez 86 ST Mexico Roy Keane 86 CM Republic of Ireland Henrik Larsson 86 ST Sweden Juan Sebastian Veron 86 CM Argentina Gianluca Zambrotta 86 RB Italy

Swipe to scroll horizontally Icon cards in EA Sports FC 24 – women's players Player Base rating Position Nationality Mia Hamm 93 ST United States Birgi Prinz 92 CAM United States Homare Sawa 91 CM Japan Camille Abily 90 CM France Kelly Smith 89 ST England

What are icons cards?

As well as being able to purchase cards of contemporary players in FC 24's Ultimate Team, icon cards feature some of the biggest legends of the game who have retired. More cards are released throughout the year and every new edition of the game brings new icons added to the roster of players available.

Heroes

Rui Costa of AC Milan is one of several EA Sports FC 24 Heroes cards (Image credit: Etsuo Hara/Getty Images)

Which players have Heroes cards in EA Sports FC 24?

Swipe to scroll horizontally Heroes cards in EA Sports FC 24 Player Card name Base rating Position Nationality Alex Scott The Accomplished 88 RB England Gianluca Vialli La Leggenda 91 ST Italy Carlos Tevez El Guerrero 90 ST Argentina Wesley Sneijder Supershot 91 CAM Netherlands Bixente Lizarazu Dynamo 90 LWB France Nwankwo Kanu King Kanu 87 ST Nigeria Nadine Kessler The Wolf 90 CM Germany Ludovic Giuly Spellstrike 88 RM France John Arne Riise The Arctic Soldier 87 LB Norway Tomas Rosicky The Conductor 88 CAM Czech Republic Paulo Futre Fastfuture 89 LW Portugal Dimitar Berbatov Flashfreeze 88 ST Bulgaria Sonia Bompastor Bombardier 89 LB France Jari Litmanen Kuningas 89 CAM Finland Rui Costa O Maestro 89 CAM Portugal Vicent Kompany Kaptain Kompany 89 CB Belgium Steve McManaman Agent Macca 89 RM England DeMarcus Beasley Trickybeas 86 LM United States Ramires The Motor 87 CDM Brazil

What are Heroes cards?

Heroes cards are similar to icons, drawing on players who perhaps are more cult heroes for specific seasons or moments. Heroes cards draw on Champions League campaigns, picking stars who had iconic moments within the competition, either on the men's or women's side of the game.

