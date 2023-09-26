EA Sports FC 24 icons and heroes: Every legend card in Ultimate Team
EA Sports FC 24 icons and heroes cards are available in Ultimate Team, with an array of legends to include in your side
EA Sports FC 24 icons and heroes cards are two of the big reasons we love Ultimate Team as a game mode.
As much as this is a game with incredible realism that seemingly improves every year, you can't help but adore the fantasy side of EA Sports FC – and that comes from linking up legends of the game in one, well, ultimate team to conquer all. There are over 100 of the biggest names to have ever played the sport available as cards and they tend to be some of the most expensive around.
Who from the annals of history are you going to get for your squad? Look no further than our complete guide…
EA Sports FC 24 icons and heroes: Every legend in this year's game
Icons
Which players have Icons cards in EA Sports FC 24?
|Player
|Base rating
|Position
|Nationality
|Pele
|95
|ST
|Brazil
|Ronaldo
|94
|ST
|Brazil
|Zinedine Zidane
|94
|CAM
|France
|Johan Cruyff
|93
|CF
|Netherlands
|Ronaldinho
|93
|LW
|Brazil
|Bobby Charlton
|92
|CAM
|England
|Garrincha
|92
|RW
|Brazil
|Paolo Maldini
|92
|CB
|Italy
|Gerd Muller
|92
|ST
|Germany
|Ferenc Puskas
|92
|CF
|Hungary
|Lev Yashin
|92
|GK
|Russia
|Roberto Baggio
|91
|CAM
|Italy
|Franco Baresi
|91
|CB
|Italy
|Cafu
|91
|RWB
|Brazil
|Carlos Alberto
|91
|RB
|Brazil
|Eusebio
|91
|CF
|Portugal
|Thierry Henry
|91
|ST
|France
|Marco van Basten
|91
|ST
|Netherlands
|Zico
|91
|CAM
|Brazil
|Dennis Bergkamp
|90
|CF
|Netherlands
|George Best
|90
|RW
|Northern Ireland
|Iker Casillas
|90
|GK
|Spain
|Alessandro Del Piero
|90
|CF
|Italy
|Ruud Gullit
|90
|CF
|Netherlands
|Lothar Matthaus
|90
|CM
|Germany
|Bobby Moore
|90
|CB
|England
|Andrea Pirlo
|90
|CM
|Italy
|Raul
|90
|CF
|Spain
|Rivaldo
|90
|LW
|Brazil
|Roberto Carlos
|90
|LB
|Brazil
|Xavi
|90
|CM
|Spain
|Emiliano Butragueno
|89
|ST
|Spain
|Fabio Cannavaro
|89
|CB
|Italy
|Eric Cantona
|89
|CF
|France
|Drogba Drogba
|89
|ST
|Ivory Coast
|Kenny Dalglish
|89
|ST
|Scotland
|Samuel Eto’o
|89
|ST
|Cameroon
|Luis Figo
|89
|RW
|Portugal
|Phillipp Lahm
|89
|RB
|Germany
|Hugo Sanchez
|89
|ST
|Mexico
|Jairzinho
|89
|RW
|Brazil
|Kaka
|89
|CAM
|Brazil
|Gary Lineker
|89
|ST
|England
|Alessandro Nesta
|89
|CB
|Italy
|Ruud van Nistelrooy
|89
|ST
|Netherlands
|Carles Puyol
|89
|CB
|Spain
|Peter Schmeichel
|89
|GK
|Denmark
|Alan Shearer
|89
|ST
|England
|Socrates
|89
|CAM
|Brazil
|Hristo Stoichkov
|89
|ST
|Bulgaria
|Javier Zanetti
|89
|RB
|Argentina
|David Beckham
|88
|RM
|England
|Laurent Blanc
|88
|CB
|France
|Petr Cech
|88
|GK
|Czech Republic
|Marcel Desailly
|88
|CB
|France
|Rio Ferdinand
|88
|CB
|England
|Steven Gerrard
|88
|CM
|England
|Gheorghe Hagi
|88
|CAM
|Romania
|Fernando Hierro
|88
|CB
|Spain
|Miroslav Klose
|88
|ST
|Germany
|Ronald Koeman
|88
|CB
|Netherlands
|Michael Laudrup
|88
|CAM
|Denmark
|Pavel Nedved
|88
|LM
|Czech Republic
|Michael Owen
|88
|ST
|England
|Franck Ribery
|88
|LM
|France
|Juan Roman Riquelme
|88
|CAM
|Argentina
|Wayne Rooney
|88
|ST
|England
|Paul Scholes
|88
|CM
|England
|Bastian Schweinsteiger
|88
|CM
|Germany
|Andriy Shevchenko
|88
|ST
|Ukraine
|Edwin van der Sar
|88
|GK
|Netherlands
|Robin van Persie
|88
|ST
|Netherlands
|Patrick Vieira
|88
|CM
|France
|John Barnes
|87
|LW
|England
|Patrick Kluivert
|87
|ST
|Netherlands
|Frank Lampard
|87
|CM
|England
|Claude Makelele
|87
|CDM
|France
|Emmanuel Petit
|87
|CDM
|France
|Robert Pires
|87
|LM
|France
|Frank Rijkaard
|87
|CDM
|Netherlands
|Ian Rush
|87
|ST
|Wales
|Clarence Seedorf
|87
|CAM
|Netherlands
|Davor Suker
|87
|ST
|Croatia
|Fernando Torres
|87
|ST
|Spain
|David Trezeguet
|87
|ST
|France
|Nemanja Vidic
|87
|CB
|Serbia
|Ian Wright
|87
|ST
|England
|Xabi Alonso
|87
|CDM
|Spain
|Gianfranco Zola
|87
|CF
|Italy
|Ashley Cole
|86
|LB
|England
|Sol Campbell
|86
|CB
|England
|Hernan Crespo
|86
|ST
|Argentina
|Michael Essien
|86
|CDM
|Ghana
|Gennaro Gattuso
|86
|CDM
|Italy
|Luis Hernandez
|86
|ST
|Mexico
|Roy Keane
|86
|CM
|Republic of Ireland
|Henrik Larsson
|86
|ST
|Sweden
|Juan Sebastian Veron
|86
|CM
|Argentina
|Gianluca Zambrotta
|86
|RB
|Italy
Player
Base rating
Position
Nationality
|Mia Hamm
|93
|ST
|United States
|Birgi Prinz
|92
|CAM
|United States
|Homare Sawa
|91
|CM
|Japan
|Camille Abily
|90
|CM
|France
|Kelly Smith
|89
|ST
|England
What are icons cards?
As well as being able to purchase cards of contemporary players in FC 24's Ultimate Team, icon cards feature some of the biggest legends of the game who have retired. More cards are released throughout the year and every new edition of the game brings new icons added to the roster of players available.
Heroes
Which players have Heroes cards in EA Sports FC 24?
Player
Card name
Base rating
Position
Nationality
|Alex Scott
|The Accomplished
|88
|RB
|England
|Gianluca Vialli
|La Leggenda
|91
|ST
|Italy
|Carlos Tevez
|El Guerrero
|90
|ST
|Argentina
|Wesley Sneijder
|Supershot
|91
|CAM
|Netherlands
|Bixente Lizarazu
|Dynamo
|90
|LWB
|France
|Nwankwo Kanu
|King Kanu
|87
|ST
|Nigeria
|Nadine Kessler
|The Wolf
|90
|CM
|Germany
|Ludovic Giuly
|Spellstrike
|88
|RM
|France
|John Arne Riise
|The Arctic Soldier
|87
|LB
|Norway
|Tomas Rosicky
|The Conductor
|88
|CAM
|Czech Republic
|Paulo Futre
|Fastfuture
|89
|LW
|Portugal
|Dimitar Berbatov
|Flashfreeze
|88
|ST
|Bulgaria
|Sonia Bompastor
|Bombardier
|89
|LB
|France
|Jari Litmanen
|Kuningas
|89
|CAM
|Finland
|Rui Costa
|O Maestro
|89
|CAM
|Portugal
|Vicent Kompany
|Kaptain Kompany
|89
|CB
|Belgium
|Steve McManaman
|Agent Macca
|89
|RM
|England
|DeMarcus Beasley
|Trickybeas
|86
|LM
|United States
|Ramires
|The Motor
|87
|CDM
|Brazil
What are Heroes cards?
Heroes cards are similar to icons, drawing on players who perhaps are more cult heroes for specific seasons or moments. Heroes cards draw on Champions League campaigns, picking stars who had iconic moments within the competition, either on the men's or women's side of the game.
