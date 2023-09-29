EA Sports FC 24 skill moves: How to do a Heel to Ball Roll

With so many EA Sports FC 24 skill moves to explore, the Heel to Ball Roll is one of the most important in your arsenal.

Introduced last year to the game, it looks fantastic but takes a little practice to learn how to implement in an in-game situation. It's not too flashy, either, since it's the kind of move that you can actually pair with a stepover or two in order to beat your man in a tight situation.

Looking for how to master the move? Our expert, NealGuides teaches FC 24 players how to improve on YouTube…

EA Sports FC 24 skill moves: How do you do the Heel to Ball Roll?

Heel to ball roll is a four-star skill. The movement of the skill allows you to shift the ball to either the left or to the right, to easily beat an opponent.

It's very useful to use inside the box to beat a defender or down the wing. It's already being used as “glitchy” by users, as you can sometimes use the skill move to look like you're glitching through your opponent in the game.

In order to pul this move off, you're going to have to hold L1/LB. Usually this will trigger a run – but now, flick the RS up, then down. From here, you can complete the Heel to Ball Roll. This is a particularly useful move to pull off in any 1v1 situation.

If you're looking to do other moves in EA Sports FC 24, here's the full list of skill moves available in the game, on both PlayStation and Xbox.

