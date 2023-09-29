EA Sports FC 24 skill moves: How to use the Drag Back Turn to skin defenders

EA Sports FC 24 skill moves are essential in the game, with the Drag Back Turn used to evade pressure.

The drag back is a fairly standard move for any player, real or virtual – but being able to combine a turn with this move is new to FC 24. It's not the most earth-shattering skill in your bag but that just makes it easy for any player to pull off.

Over to NealGuides, our resident pro…

EA Sports FC 24 (Image credit: EA Sports FC 24)

EA Sports FC 24 skill moves: How to do the Drag Back Turn

This is a perfect skill to use inside the box. If you are running past the angle you want to shoot at, or if you are cornered into a space you don’t want to be, the drag back turn can be your best friend.

It allows you to swiftly exit directly behind yourself very quickly, by touching the ball and then dragging it back, making your player turn before your opponent. Use this down the wing for a cutback, or even inside the box to surprise your opponent.

EA Sports FC 24 (Image credit: EA Sports FC 24)

Simply Hold L2/LT and hold RS in the opposite direction. Drag backs are nothing new in this game – but this is a particularly useful tweak for FC 24 that has upgraded them. As ever, practice makes perfect.

If you're looking to do other moves in EA Sports FC 24, here's the full list of skill moves available in the game, on both PlayStation and Xbox.

