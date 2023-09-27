EA Sports FC 24 best passers: Every player with 90-rated passing and vision

By Mark White
published

EA Sports FC 24 best passers are here, with the complete list of 28 stars, who have 90-rated long passing and vision

EA Sports FC 24 best passers: Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United looks on during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford on September 16, 2023 in Manchester, England.
(Image credit: Lewis Storey/Getty Images)
Jump To:

EA Sports FC 24 best passers are some of the most important players on the game, as you look to unlock defences in the game. 

Short passing, long passing and vision are the three most important traits for any player in FC 24 when it comes to finding a team-mate. While plenty of players have short passing in their locker, however, it's long passing and vision that we're most interested in, as these are often the playmakers and tempo-setters who can help you to win a game through possession.

Keeping an eye on some of these lads is useful, whatever mode of the game you're playing, in case you need of someone to help break defensive lines.

EA Sports FC 24 best passers: Who makes the cut?

Best passers

Antoine Griezmann of Atletico Madrid during the preseason friendly match between Atletico Madrid and Manchester City at Seoul World Cup Stadium on July 30, 2023 in Incheon, South Korea.

Antoine Griezmann is one of the highest-rated passers on EA Sports FC 24 (Image credit: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Who are EA Sports FC 24's best passers? Here are the 28 players with 90-rated vision and long passing in EA Sports FC 24
PlayerClubPositionOverallPotential+AgeValue / WageSkill moves / Weak footWork rateFootHeight / Weight
Kevin De BruyneManchester CityCM, CAM9191032€103m / €350k4 / 5H / MR5ft 11in / 75kg
Lionel MessiInter MiamiCF, CAM9090036€41m / €23k4 / 4L / LL5ft 6in / 67kg
Harry KaneBayern MunichST9090029€119.5m / €170k3 / 5H / HR6ft 2in / 85kg
Antoine GriezmannAtletico MadridST, CF8888032€74m / €135k4 / 3H / HL5ft 9in / 73kg
Bruno FernandesManchester UnitedCAM, CM8888028€92m / €260k4 / 3H / HR5ft 10in / 69kg
Joshua KimmichBayern MunichCDM, RB, CM8889128€88m / €130k3 / 4H / MR5ft 9in / 75kg
Federico ValverdeReal MadridCM, RW8892424€130.5m / €270k3 / 4H / HR5ft 11in / 78kg
Luka ModricReal MadridCM8787037€25m / €190k4 / 4M / MR5ft 7in / 66kg
Martin ØdegaardArsenalCAM, CM8790324€109m / €170k5 / 2H / ML5ft 10in / 68kg
Frenkie de JongBarcelonaCM, CDM8790326€103.5m / €240k4 / 3H / MR5ft 11in / 74kg
Toni KroosReal MadridCM, CDM8686033€42m / €240k3 / 5M / MR6ft 0in / 76kg
Dani ParejoVillarrealCM, CDM8686034€31.5m / €64k3 / 4M / MR5ft 11in / 74kg
Trent Alexander-ArnoldLiverpoolRB8688224€81m / €140k3 / 4H / MR5ft 10in / 69kg
PedriBarcelonaCM8692620€105m / €165k4 / 4H / HR5ft 8in / 60kg
Kieran TrippierNewcastle UnitedRB8585032€37.5m / €150k3 / 4M / MR5ft 8in / 71kg
Hakan CalhanogluInter MilanCM, CDM8585029€52.5m / €130k4 / 4H / MR5ft 10in / 76kg
Thomas ParteyArsenalCDM, CM8585030€45m / €150k3 / 3M / HR6ft 0in / 77kg
ThiagoLiverpoolCM8484032€33m / €150k5 / 3M / MR5ft 8in / 70kg
Luis AlbertoLazioCM8484030€40.5m / €77k4 / 3M / MR6ft 0in / 74kg
Rodrigo De PaulAtletico MadridCM8484029€41m / €85k4 / 3H / MR5ft 10in / 70kg
Stanislav LobotkaNapoliCM, CDM8484028€42m / €86k3 / 4M / MR5ft 6in / 64kg
James MaddisonTottenham HotspurCAM, RM, CM8485126€49.5m / €120k4 / 4H / MR5ft 8in / 73kg
Ruben NevesAl-HilalCDM, CM8486226€47m / €61k3 / 4M / HR6ft 0in / 83kg
Bruno GuimaraesNewcastle UnitedCM, CDM8487325€55.5m / €145k3 / 2H / HR5ft 11in / 74kg
Christian EriksenManchester UnitedCM, CDM8383031€30m / €145k4 / 5M / MR5ft 11in / 76kg
Enzo FernandezChelseaCM, CDM8389622€58m / €120k3 / 4H / HR5ft 10in / 76kg
Youri TielemansAston VillaCM, CDM8284226€37.5m / €100k4 / 5M / MR5ft 9in / 72kg
Joey VeermanPSVCM, CDM, CAM7883524€21m / €17.5k3 / 4M / MR6ft 0in / 75kg

