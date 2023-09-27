EA Sports FC 24 best passers: Every player with 90-rated passing and vision

EA Sports FC 24 best passers are some of the most important players on the game, as you look to unlock defences in the game.

Short passing, long passing and vision are the three most important traits for any player in FC 24 when it comes to finding a team-mate. While plenty of players have short passing in their locker, however, it's long passing and vision that we're most interested in, as these are often the playmakers and tempo-setters who can help you to win a game through possession.

Keeping an eye on some of these lads is useful, whatever mode of the game you're playing, in case you need of someone to help break defensive lines.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Who are EA Sports FC 24's best passers? Here are the 28 players with 90-rated vision and long passing in EA Sports FC 24 Player Club Position Overall Potential + Age Value / Wage Skill moves / Weak foot Work rate Foot Height / Weight Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City CM, CAM 91 91 0 32 €103m / €350k 4 / 5 H / M R 5ft 11in / 75kg Lionel Messi Inter Miami CF, CAM 90 90 0 36 €41m / €23k 4 / 4 L / L L 5ft 6in / 67kg Harry Kane Bayern Munich ST 90 90 0 29 €119.5m / €170k 3 / 5 H / H R 6ft 2in / 85kg Antoine Griezmann Atletico Madrid ST, CF 88 88 0 32 €74m / €135k 4 / 3 H / H L 5ft 9in / 73kg Bruno Fernandes Manchester United CAM, CM 88 88 0 28 €92m / €260k 4 / 3 H / H R 5ft 10in / 69kg Joshua Kimmich Bayern Munich CDM, RB, CM 88 89 1 28 €88m / €130k 3 / 4 H / M R 5ft 9in / 75kg Federico Valverde Real Madrid CM, RW 88 92 4 24 €130.5m / €270k 3 / 4 H / H R 5ft 11in / 78kg Luka Modric Real Madrid CM 87 87 0 37 €25m / €190k 4 / 4 M / M R 5ft 7in / 66kg Martin Ødegaard Arsenal CAM, CM 87 90 3 24 €109m / €170k 5 / 2 H / M L 5ft 10in / 68kg Frenkie de Jong Barcelona CM, CDM 87 90 3 26 €103.5m / €240k 4 / 3 H / M R 5ft 11in / 74kg Toni Kroos Real Madrid CM, CDM 86 86 0 33 €42m / €240k 3 / 5 M / M R 6ft 0in / 76kg Dani Parejo Villarreal CM, CDM 86 86 0 34 €31.5m / €64k 3 / 4 M / M R 5ft 11in / 74kg Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool RB 86 88 2 24 €81m / €140k 3 / 4 H / M R 5ft 10in / 69kg Pedri Barcelona CM 86 92 6 20 €105m / €165k 4 / 4 H / H R 5ft 8in / 60kg Kieran Trippier Newcastle United RB 85 85 0 32 €37.5m / €150k 3 / 4 M / M R 5ft 8in / 71kg Hakan Calhanoglu Inter Milan CM, CDM 85 85 0 29 €52.5m / €130k 4 / 4 H / M R 5ft 10in / 76kg Thomas Partey Arsenal CDM, CM 85 85 0 30 €45m / €150k 3 / 3 M / H R 6ft 0in / 77kg Thiago Liverpool CM 84 84 0 32 €33m / €150k 5 / 3 M / M R 5ft 8in / 70kg Luis Alberto Lazio CM 84 84 0 30 €40.5m / €77k 4 / 3 M / M R 6ft 0in / 74kg Rodrigo De Paul Atletico Madrid CM 84 84 0 29 €41m / €85k 4 / 3 H / M R 5ft 10in / 70kg Stanislav Lobotka Napoli CM, CDM 84 84 0 28 €42m / €86k 3 / 4 M / M R 5ft 6in / 64kg James Maddison Tottenham Hotspur CAM, RM, CM 84 85 1 26 €49.5m / €120k 4 / 4 H / M R 5ft 8in / 73kg Ruben Neves Al-Hilal CDM, CM 84 86 2 26 €47m / €61k 3 / 4 M / H R 6ft 0in / 83kg Bruno Guimaraes Newcastle United CM, CDM 84 87 3 25 €55.5m / €145k 3 / 2 H / H R 5ft 11in / 74kg Christian Eriksen Manchester United CM, CDM 83 83 0 31 €30m / €145k 4 / 5 M / M R 5ft 11in / 76kg Enzo Fernandez Chelsea CM, CDM 83 89 6 22 €58m / €120k 3 / 4 H / H R 5ft 10in / 76kg Youri Tielemans Aston Villa CM, CDM 82 84 2 26 €37.5m / €100k 4 / 5 M / M R 5ft 9in / 72kg Joey Veerman PSV CM, CDM, CAM 78 83 5 24 €21m / €17.5k 3 / 4 M / M R 6ft 0in / 75kg

