EA Sports FC 24 best passers: Every player with 90-rated passing and vision
EA Sports FC 24 best passers are here, with the complete list of 28 stars, who have 90-rated long passing and vision
EA Sports FC 24 best passers are some of the most important players on the game, as you look to unlock defences in the game.
Short passing, long passing and vision are the three most important traits for any player in FC 24 when it comes to finding a team-mate. While plenty of players have short passing in their locker, however, it's long passing and vision that we're most interested in, as these are often the playmakers and tempo-setters who can help you to win a game through possession.
Keeping an eye on some of these lads is useful, whatever mode of the game you're playing, in case you need of someone to help break defensive lines.
EA Sports FC 24 best passers: Who makes the cut?
Best passers
|Player
|Club
|Position
|Overall
|Potential
|+
|Age
|Value / Wage
|Skill moves / Weak foot
|Work rate
|Foot
|Height / Weight
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Manchester City
|CM, CAM
|91
|91
|0
|32
|€103m / €350k
|4 / 5
|H / M
|R
|5ft 11in / 75kg
|Lionel Messi
|Inter Miami
|CF, CAM
|90
|90
|0
|36
|€41m / €23k
|4 / 4
|L / L
|L
|5ft 6in / 67kg
|Harry Kane
|Bayern Munich
|ST
|90
|90
|0
|29
|€119.5m / €170k
|3 / 5
|H / H
|R
|6ft 2in / 85kg
|Antoine Griezmann
|Atletico Madrid
|ST, CF
|88
|88
|0
|32
|€74m / €135k
|4 / 3
|H / H
|L
|5ft 9in / 73kg
|Bruno Fernandes
|Manchester United
|CAM, CM
|88
|88
|0
|28
|€92m / €260k
|4 / 3
|H / H
|R
|5ft 10in / 69kg
|Joshua Kimmich
|Bayern Munich
|CDM, RB, CM
|88
|89
|1
|28
|€88m / €130k
|3 / 4
|H / M
|R
|5ft 9in / 75kg
|Federico Valverde
|Real Madrid
|CM, RW
|88
|92
|4
|24
|€130.5m / €270k
|3 / 4
|H / H
|R
|5ft 11in / 78kg
|Luka Modric
|Real Madrid
|CM
|87
|87
|0
|37
|€25m / €190k
|4 / 4
|M / M
|R
|5ft 7in / 66kg
|Martin Ødegaard
|Arsenal
|CAM, CM
|87
|90
|3
|24
|€109m / €170k
|5 / 2
|H / M
|L
|5ft 10in / 68kg
|Frenkie de Jong
|Barcelona
|CM, CDM
|87
|90
|3
|26
|€103.5m / €240k
|4 / 3
|H / M
|R
|5ft 11in / 74kg
|Toni Kroos
|Real Madrid
|CM, CDM
|86
|86
|0
|33
|€42m / €240k
|3 / 5
|M / M
|R
|6ft 0in / 76kg
|Dani Parejo
|Villarreal
|CM, CDM
|86
|86
|0
|34
|€31.5m / €64k
|3 / 4
|M / M
|R
|5ft 11in / 74kg
|Trent Alexander-Arnold
|Liverpool
|RB
|86
|88
|2
|24
|€81m / €140k
|3 / 4
|H / M
|R
|5ft 10in / 69kg
|Pedri
|Barcelona
|CM
|86
|92
|6
|20
|€105m / €165k
|4 / 4
|H / H
|R
|5ft 8in / 60kg
|Kieran Trippier
|Newcastle United
|RB
|85
|85
|0
|32
|€37.5m / €150k
|3 / 4
|M / M
|R
|5ft 8in / 71kg
|Hakan Calhanoglu
|Inter Milan
|CM, CDM
|85
|85
|0
|29
|€52.5m / €130k
|4 / 4
|H / M
|R
|5ft 10in / 76kg
|Thomas Partey
|Arsenal
|CDM, CM
|85
|85
|0
|30
|€45m / €150k
|3 / 3
|M / H
|R
|6ft 0in / 77kg
|Thiago
|Liverpool
|CM
|84
|84
|0
|32
|€33m / €150k
|5 / 3
|M / M
|R
|5ft 8in / 70kg
|Luis Alberto
|Lazio
|CM
|84
|84
|0
|30
|€40.5m / €77k
|4 / 3
|M / M
|R
|6ft 0in / 74kg
|Rodrigo De Paul
|Atletico Madrid
|CM
|84
|84
|0
|29
|€41m / €85k
|4 / 3
|H / M
|R
|5ft 10in / 70kg
|Stanislav Lobotka
|Napoli
|CM, CDM
|84
|84
|0
|28
|€42m / €86k
|3 / 4
|M / M
|R
|5ft 6in / 64kg
|James Maddison
|Tottenham Hotspur
|CAM, RM, CM
|84
|85
|1
|26
|€49.5m / €120k
|4 / 4
|H / M
|R
|5ft 8in / 73kg
|Ruben Neves
|Al-Hilal
|CDM, CM
|84
|86
|2
|26
|€47m / €61k
|3 / 4
|M / H
|R
|6ft 0in / 83kg
|Bruno Guimaraes
|Newcastle United
|CM, CDM
|84
|87
|3
|25
|€55.5m / €145k
|3 / 2
|H / H
|R
|5ft 11in / 74kg
|Christian Eriksen
|Manchester United
|CM, CDM
|83
|83
|0
|31
|€30m / €145k
|4 / 5
|M / M
|R
|5ft 11in / 76kg
|Enzo Fernandez
|Chelsea
|CM, CDM
|83
|89
|6
|22
|€58m / €120k
|3 / 4
|H / H
|R
|5ft 10in / 76kg
|Youri Tielemans
|Aston Villa
|CM, CDM
|82
|84
|2
|26
|€37.5m / €100k
|4 / 5
|M / M
|R
|5ft 9in / 72kg
|Joey Veerman
|PSV
|CM, CDM, CAM
|78
|83
|5
|24
|€21m / €17.5k
|3 / 4
|M / M
|R
|6ft 0in / 75kg
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.