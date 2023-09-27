EA Sports FC 24 bargains: The best Career Mode signings to buy on the cheap

By Mark White
published

Your EA Sports FC 24 bargains for Career Mode, with 60+ players to buy for cheap

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Keylor Navas during the UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint Germain and Borussia Dortmund at Parc des Princes on September 19, 2023 in Paris, France.
(Image credit: ANP via Getty Images)
Jump To:

EA Sports FC 24 bargains are great for Career Mode for padding out your squad with real quality as you look to build a dominant team.

There are plenty of stars available for a good price when it comes to this game, with several of this season's biggest bargains offering great ratings – but as ever, there are numerous wonderkids who can be picked up at a great price, too. Well, we have the complete list of 60+ players who can be snared for a superb fee.

We've compiled overall rating, potential, growth, along with each player's club, essential stats and how much you could expect to pay in value and wages. This is the best way to get a superstar without forking out a fortune – oh, and be sure to check out our list of the best free agents, too. They really do go hand-in-hand when it comes to shoestring recruitment. 

EA Sports FC 24: Which bargains should I sign in Career Mode?

Bargains

Hugo Lloris of Tottenham Hotspur looks dejected after Granit Xhaka of Arsenal (not pictured) scores their sides third goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Emirates Stadium on October 01, 2022 in London, England.

Hugo Lloris is the headline bargain in FC 24 (Image credit: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
64 bargains to sign in Career Mode on EA Sports FC 24
PlayerClubPositionOverallPotential+AgeContractValue / WageSkill Moves / Weak FootWork rateFootHeight / Weight
Keylor NavasParis Saint-GermainGK85850362019 - 2024€1.4m / €60k1 / 3M / MR6ft 0in / 80kg
Hugo LlorisTottenham HotspurGK83830362012 - 2024€925k / €53k1 / 1M / ML6ft 2in / 82kg
Jordan BosWesterloLB, LM698314202023 - 2027€3.2m / €4.1k3 / 3H / ML5ft 10in / 70kg
Mateus FernandesEstoril, on loan from SportingCM, CAM688315182020 - 2027€2.8m / €1.3k4 / 4H / MR5ft 10in / 72kg
Jorrel HatoAjaxCB, LB688719172022 - 2025€2.8m / €5002 / 3M / ML5ft 11in / 76kg
Jeanuel BelocianStade RennaisLB, CB688315182021 - 2025€2.7m / €4.2k2 / 3M / MR5ft 11in / 73kg
Cher NdourParis Saint-GermainCM, CAM688416182023 - 2028€3m / €8.4k3 / 5H / MR6ft 2in / 84kg
Mario StroeykensAnderlechtCAM, CF, ST678316182020 - 2024€2.6m / €2.8k3 / 3M / LR5ft 9in / 73kg
Iker BravoReal Madrid, on loan from Bayer LeverkusenST, LW, RW678316182021 - 2024€2.6m / €16k3 / 4H / MR6ft 0in / 79kg
Cristian VolpatoSassuoloCAM, CF, RW678417192023 - 2025€2.6m / €3.3k3 / 3M / ML6ft 1in / 78kg
Luca KoleoshoBurnleyLM, RM, RW678417182023 - 2027€2.6m / €5.1k3 / 4H / MR5ft 8in / 67kg
Hugo LarssonEintracht FrankfurtCM, CDM678316192023 - 2028€2.6m / €6.4k2 / 3H / HR6ft 1in / 74kg
Sebastian BorzaRapid BucurestiLB, LM678316172023 - 2027€2.4m / €5002 / 4M / ML6ft 0in / 72kg
Simone PafundiUdineseCAM, RM678619172022 - 2026€2.5m / €7503 / 3H / ML5ft 4in / 59kg
Matheus MartinsWatford, on loan from UdineseRM, RW676716192023 - 2027€2.6m / €6.4k3 / 3H / MR5ft 10in / 77kg
Cesare CasadeiLeicester City, on loan from ChelseaCM, CAM678316202022 - 2028€2.7m / €10k2 / 3H / MR6ft 1in / 77kg
Mauro PerkovicDinamo Zagreb on loan from IstraCB, LB678316202023 - 2028€2.5m / €4.6k2 / 2M / HL6ft 0in / 78kg
Deivid WashingtonChelseaST, LW678417182023 - 2030€2.6m / €12k3 / 3H / MR6ft 1in / 74kg
Leon KingRangersCB668519192020 - 2026€2.1m / €6.6k2 / 3M / MR6ft 0in / 75kg
Max JohnstonSturm GrazRWB, RB668418192023 - 2027€2.1m / €2.5k2 / 3H / MR5ft 10in / 72kg
Mika GodtsAjaxLW, RW668418182023 - 2027€2.2m / €2k4 / 3M / MR5ft 9in / 70kg
Julien DuranvilleBorussia DortmundLM, ST, RM668721172023 - 2027€2.7m / €1.4k4 / 3M / MR5ft 6in / 67kg
Tom BischofHoffenheimCAM668620182021 - 2025€2.4m / €3.2k3 / 3M / ML5ft 9in / 66kg
Leandro MorgallaRed Bull SalzburgCB, RB668418182023 - 2028€2m / €1.4k2 / 3M / MR6ft 1in / 74kg
Nelson WeiperMainz 05ST668620182022 - 2025€2.4m / €3.3k3 / 3M / MR6ft 3in / 82kg
Adrian MaziluFarul ConstantaRW, ST, RM668317172022 - 2026€2.1m / €8503 / 3H / LL6ft 1in / 72kg
Jason van DuivenPSVST668418182020 - 2025€2.2m / €2.2k3 / 3H / MR5ft 8in / 74kg
Ruben van BommelAZ AlkmaarLW668317182023 - 2027€2.2m / €1.4k3 / 3H / MR6ft 1in / 70kg
Isaac BabadiPSVCAM, CM, LW668317182021 - 2024€2.2m / €1.7k3 / 5M / MR5ft 10in / 68kg
Malick FofanaGentLM, CAM658318182020 - 2026€1.8m / €1.9k3 / 4M / ML5ft 6in / 61kg
Carney ChukwuemekaChelseaCM, CAM, LW658419192022 - 2028€1.8m / €11.5k4 / 4M / MR6ft 1in / 70kg
Amourricho van Axel DongenAjaxLW658520182020 - 2027€2m / €1.7k4 / 5M / MR5ft 8in / 71kg
Krisztian LisztesFerencvarosCAM, ST658419182022 - 2024€1.8m / €2k3 / 4H / MR6ft 0in / 72kg
Archie GrayLeeds UnitedCM, CDM, CAM658419172021 - 2024€1.8m / €1.4k2 / 4H / HR6ft 1in / 70kg
Gabrijel RukavinaDinamo ZagrebLW, LM, RW658318192021 - 2028€1.8m / €3.5k3 / 3H / LR5ft 10in / 75kg
Yankuba MintehFeyenoord, on loan from Newcastle UnitedRW, LW658419182023 - 2028€1.8m / €1.8k3 / 3M / ML5ft 10in / 65kg
Silvano VosAjaxCDM, CM658419182021 - 2028€1.7m / €1k3 / 4M / MR5ft 10in / 74kg
Noah LahmadiToulouseCM, CDM658621182023 - 2026€2.3m / €2k2 / 3H / HR5ft 8in / 71kg
Noah MbambaBayer LeverkusenCDM, CB648420182023 - 2028€1.5m / €2.6k2 / 3M / HR6ft 1in / 75kg
Alfie DevinePort Vale, on loan from Tottenham HotspurCAM, CM648420182021 - 2027€1.6m / €8003 / 3H / MR5ft 10in / 75kg
Umut TohumcuHoffenheimCAM, CM648420182022 - 2026€1.6m / €2.5k3 / 4M / MR5ft 8in / 71kg
Chemsdine TalbiClub BruggeRM, LM, RW648319182023 - 2025€1.5m / €1.8k3 / 4H / MR5ft 8in / 68kg
Kyriani SabbeClub BruggeRB, LB648319182023 - 2025€1.4m / €1.3k2 / 3H / MR5ft 7in / 59kg
Assane Diao DiaouneReal BetisLM, ST648420172022 - 2024€1.6m / €6503 / 4H / LR6ft 0in / 72kg
Claudio EcheverriRiver PlateCAM648521172023 - 2025€1.8m / €5503 / 3M / MR5ft 7in / 62kg
NewertonShakhtar DonetskLM, RM648420182023 - 2028€1.6m / €1.7k3 / 3M / MR5ft 5in / 59kg
Patrick DorguLecceLB648521182022 - 2027€1.8m / €1k2 / 2H / ML5ft 8in / 67kg
Paul WannerElversberg, on loan from Bayern MunichCAM, LM, RM638623172022 - 2027€1.5m / €5004 / 3M / ML6ft 0in / 72kg
Lewis MileyNewcastle UnitedCM, CDM, CAM638522172023 - 2024€1.5m / €2.1k3 / 4H / MR6ft 2in / 68kg
Assan OuedraogoSchalke 04CM, CAM638421172023 - 2027€1.5m / €5003 / 3H / MR6ft 3in / 84kg
Mathias De AmorimGirondins de BordeauxCM, CAM638421182023 - 2026€1.5m / €7002 / 3M / MR5ft 8in / 70kg
Zidan SertdemirNordsjaellandCM, CAM628321182023 - 2026€1.3m / €9003 / 3M / ML6ft 0in / 76kg
Fabio ChiarodiaBorussia MonchengladbachCB628321182023 - 2027€1.2m / €1.2k2 / 3M / ML6ft 1in / 78kg
Nestory IrankundaAdelaide UnitedRM628321172022 - 2024€1.2m / €5003 / 3H / LR5ft 8in / 74kg
Ben DoakLiverpoolRW628422172022 - 2026€1.2m / €3.1k3 / 3H / MR5ft 9in / 64kg
Kobbie MainooManchester UnitedCDM, CM, CAM628422182022 - 2028€1.2m / €4k3 / 2H / HR5ft 8in / 80kg
Tygo LandPSVCM628422172022 - 2025€1.2m / €5004 / 4M / MR5ft 8in / 65kg
Norman BassetteMechelenST618423182021 - 2025€1000k / €1.1k2 / 2H / LL6ft 1in / 74kg
Daniel GoreManchester UnitedCM, CAM618423182021 - 2024€1000k / €5k3 / 3H / HR5ft 8in / 65kg
Laurin UlrichStuttgartCM, CAM, LM618423182022 - 2026€1000k / €1.4k3 / 3M / MR5ft 10in / 76kg
Luke HarrisFulhamCAM618423182022 - 2025€1000k / €3.8k3 / 3M / MR5ft 6in / 63kg
Dennis SeimenStuttgartGK618423172023 - 2027€925k / €5001 / 4M / ML6ft 2in / 89kg
Lucas BergvallDjurgardensCM618423172023 - 2025€1000k / €5003 / 3M / MR6ft 1in / 74kg
Madi MonamayBayer LeverkusenCB, CDM608323172023 - 2025€725k / €5002 / 3M / MR6ft 0in / 72kg
Lennon MillerMotherwellCM598526162022 - 2025€900k / €5002 / 3M / MR5ft 11in / 72kg

More EA Sports FC 24 stories

With EA Sports FC 24 out, FFT has the complete guide to football's biggest game.

We have a guide to the best wonderkids, the best free agents and the best bargains available to sign in Career Mode. We also have lists of the fastest players in the game, the best passers, the best free-kick takers, the best tacklers, the best finishers – and of course, all 5-star weak foot players and all 5-star skill move players.

If you're a player of Ultimate Team, we have a full list of the 100+ stars available as Icon and Heroes cards.

Need help with attacking tips or defensive tips? We have a complete catalogue on how to do skill moves, including specific looks at stepovers, the heel-to-ball roll, the Elastico, an explosive fake shot and 'the bridge' .

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Mark White
Mark White
Staff Writer

Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone