EA Sports FC 24 bargains: The best Career Mode signings to buy on the cheap

EA Sports FC 24 bargains are great for Career Mode for padding out your squad with real quality as you look to build a dominant team.

There are plenty of stars available for a good price when it comes to this game, with several of this season's biggest bargains offering great ratings – but as ever, there are numerous wonderkids who can be picked up at a great price, too. Well, we have the complete list of 60+ players who can be snared for a superb fee.

We've compiled overall rating, potential, growth, along with each player's club, essential stats and how much you could expect to pay in value and wages. This is the best way to get a superstar without forking out a fortune – oh, and be sure to check out our list of the best free agents, too. They really do go hand-in-hand when it comes to shoestring recruitment.

EA Sports FC 24: Which bargains should I sign in Career Mode?

Bargains

Hugo Lloris is the headline bargain in FC 24 (Image credit: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Swipe to scroll horizontally 64 bargains to sign in Career Mode on EA Sports FC 24 Player Club Position Overall Potential + Age Contract Value / Wage Skill Moves / Weak Foot Work rate Foot Height / Weight Keylor Navas Paris Saint-Germain GK 85 85 0 36 2019 - 2024 €1.4m / €60k 1 / 3 M / M R 6ft 0in / 80kg Hugo Lloris Tottenham Hotspur GK 83 83 0 36 2012 - 2024 €925k / €53k 1 / 1 M / M L 6ft 2in / 82kg Jordan Bos Westerlo LB, LM 69 83 14 20 2023 - 2027 €3.2m / €4.1k 3 / 3 H / M L 5ft 10in / 70kg Mateus Fernandes Estoril, on loan from Sporting CM, CAM 68 83 15 18 2020 - 2027 €2.8m / €1.3k 4 / 4 H / M R 5ft 10in / 72kg Jorrel Hato Ajax CB, LB 68 87 19 17 2022 - 2025 €2.8m / €500 2 / 3 M / M L 5ft 11in / 76kg Jeanuel Belocian Stade Rennais LB, CB 68 83 15 18 2021 - 2025 €2.7m / €4.2k 2 / 3 M / M R 5ft 11in / 73kg Cher Ndour Paris Saint-Germain CM, CAM 68 84 16 18 2023 - 2028 €3m / €8.4k 3 / 5 H / M R 6ft 2in / 84kg Mario Stroeykens Anderlecht CAM, CF, ST 67 83 16 18 2020 - 2024 €2.6m / €2.8k 3 / 3 M / L R 5ft 9in / 73kg Iker Bravo Real Madrid, on loan from Bayer Leverkusen ST, LW, RW 67 83 16 18 2021 - 2024 €2.6m / €16k 3 / 4 H / M R 6ft 0in / 79kg Cristian Volpato Sassuolo CAM, CF, RW 67 84 17 19 2023 - 2025 €2.6m / €3.3k 3 / 3 M / M L 6ft 1in / 78kg Luca Koleosho Burnley LM, RM, RW 67 84 17 18 2023 - 2027 €2.6m / €5.1k 3 / 4 H / M R 5ft 8in / 67kg Hugo Larsson Eintracht Frankfurt CM, CDM 67 83 16 19 2023 - 2028 €2.6m / €6.4k 2 / 3 H / H R 6ft 1in / 74kg Sebastian Borza Rapid Bucuresti LB, LM 67 83 16 17 2023 - 2027 €2.4m / €500 2 / 4 M / M L 6ft 0in / 72kg Simone Pafundi Udinese CAM, RM 67 86 19 17 2022 - 2026 €2.5m / €750 3 / 3 H / M L 5ft 4in / 59kg Matheus Martins Watford, on loan from Udinese RM, RW 67 67 16 19 2023 - 2027 €2.6m / €6.4k 3 / 3 H / M R 5ft 10in / 77kg Cesare Casadei Leicester City, on loan from Chelsea CM, CAM 67 83 16 20 2022 - 2028 €2.7m / €10k 2 / 3 H / M R 6ft 1in / 77kg Mauro Perkovic Dinamo Zagreb on loan from Istra CB, LB 67 83 16 20 2023 - 2028 €2.5m / €4.6k 2 / 2 M / H L 6ft 0in / 78kg Deivid Washington Chelsea ST, LW 67 84 17 18 2023 - 2030 €2.6m / €12k 3 / 3 H / M R 6ft 1in / 74kg Leon King Rangers CB 66 85 19 19 2020 - 2026 €2.1m / €6.6k 2 / 3 M / M R 6ft 0in / 75kg Max Johnston Sturm Graz RWB, RB 66 84 18 19 2023 - 2027 €2.1m / €2.5k 2 / 3 H / M R 5ft 10in / 72kg Mika Godts Ajax LW, RW 66 84 18 18 2023 - 2027 €2.2m / €2k 4 / 3 M / M R 5ft 9in / 70kg Julien Duranville Borussia Dortmund LM, ST, RM 66 87 21 17 2023 - 2027 €2.7m / €1.4k 4 / 3 M / M R 5ft 6in / 67kg Tom Bischof Hoffenheim CAM 66 86 20 18 2021 - 2025 €2.4m / €3.2k 3 / 3 M / M L 5ft 9in / 66kg Leandro Morgalla Red Bull Salzburg CB, RB 66 84 18 18 2023 - 2028 €2m / €1.4k 2 / 3 M / M R 6ft 1in / 74kg Nelson Weiper Mainz 05 ST 66 86 20 18 2022 - 2025 €2.4m / €3.3k 3 / 3 M / M R 6ft 3in / 82kg Adrian Mazilu Farul Constanta RW, ST, RM 66 83 17 17 2022 - 2026 €2.1m / €850 3 / 3 H / L L 6ft 1in / 72kg Jason van Duiven PSV ST 66 84 18 18 2020 - 2025 €2.2m / €2.2k 3 / 3 H / M R 5ft 8in / 74kg Ruben van Bommel AZ Alkmaar LW 66 83 17 18 2023 - 2027 €2.2m / €1.4k 3 / 3 H / M R 6ft 1in / 70kg Isaac Babadi PSV CAM, CM, LW 66 83 17 18 2021 - 2024 €2.2m / €1.7k 3 / 5 M / M R 5ft 10in / 68kg Malick Fofana Gent LM, CAM 65 83 18 18 2020 - 2026 €1.8m / €1.9k 3 / 4 M / M L 5ft 6in / 61kg Carney Chukwuemeka Chelsea CM, CAM, LW 65 84 19 19 2022 - 2028 €1.8m / €11.5k 4 / 4 M / M R 6ft 1in / 70kg Amourricho van Axel Dongen Ajax LW 65 85 20 18 2020 - 2027 €2m / €1.7k 4 / 5 M / M R 5ft 8in / 71kg Krisztian Lisztes Ferencvaros CAM, ST 65 84 19 18 2022 - 2024 €1.8m / €2k 3 / 4 H / M R 6ft 0in / 72kg Archie Gray Leeds United CM, CDM, CAM 65 84 19 17 2021 - 2024 €1.8m / €1.4k 2 / 4 H / H R 6ft 1in / 70kg Gabrijel Rukavina Dinamo Zagreb LW, LM, RW 65 83 18 19 2021 - 2028 €1.8m / €3.5k 3 / 3 H / L R 5ft 10in / 75kg Yankuba Minteh Feyenoord, on loan from Newcastle United RW, LW 65 84 19 18 2023 - 2028 €1.8m / €1.8k 3 / 3 M / M L 5ft 10in / 65kg Silvano Vos Ajax CDM, CM 65 84 19 18 2021 - 2028 €1.7m / €1k 3 / 4 M / M R 5ft 10in / 74kg Noah Lahmadi Toulouse CM, CDM 65 86 21 18 2023 - 2026 €2.3m / €2k 2 / 3 H / H R 5ft 8in / 71kg Noah Mbamba Bayer Leverkusen CDM, CB 64 84 20 18 2023 - 2028 €1.5m / €2.6k 2 / 3 M / H R 6ft 1in / 75kg Alfie Devine Port Vale, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur CAM, CM 64 84 20 18 2021 - 2027 €1.6m / €800 3 / 3 H / M R 5ft 10in / 75kg Umut Tohumcu Hoffenheim CAM, CM 64 84 20 18 2022 - 2026 €1.6m / €2.5k 3 / 4 M / M R 5ft 8in / 71kg Chemsdine Talbi Club Brugge RM, LM, RW 64 83 19 18 2023 - 2025 €1.5m / €1.8k 3 / 4 H / M R 5ft 8in / 68kg Kyriani Sabbe Club Brugge RB, LB 64 83 19 18 2023 - 2025 €1.4m / €1.3k 2 / 3 H / M R 5ft 7in / 59kg Assane Diao Diaoune Real Betis LM, ST 64 84 20 17 2022 - 2024 €1.6m / €650 3 / 4 H / L R 6ft 0in / 72kg Claudio Echeverri River Plate CAM 64 85 21 17 2023 - 2025 €1.8m / €550 3 / 3 M / M R 5ft 7in / 62kg Newerton Shakhtar Donetsk LM, RM 64 84 20 18 2023 - 2028 €1.6m / €1.7k 3 / 3 M / M R 5ft 5in / 59kg Patrick Dorgu Lecce LB 64 85 21 18 2022 - 2027 €1.8m / €1k 2 / 2 H / M L 5ft 8in / 67kg Paul Wanner Elversberg, on loan from Bayern Munich CAM, LM, RM 63 86 23 17 2022 - 2027 €1.5m / €500 4 / 3 M / M L 6ft 0in / 72kg Lewis Miley Newcastle United CM, CDM, CAM 63 85 22 17 2023 - 2024 €1.5m / €2.1k 3 / 4 H / M R 6ft 2in / 68kg Assan Ouedraogo Schalke 04 CM, CAM 63 84 21 17 2023 - 2027 €1.5m / €500 3 / 3 H / M R 6ft 3in / 84kg Mathias De Amorim Girondins de Bordeaux CM, CAM 63 84 21 18 2023 - 2026 €1.5m / €700 2 / 3 M / M R 5ft 8in / 70kg Zidan Sertdemir Nordsjaelland CM, CAM 62 83 21 18 2023 - 2026 €1.3m / €900 3 / 3 M / M L 6ft 0in / 76kg Fabio Chiarodia Borussia Monchengladbach CB 62 83 21 18 2023 - 2027 €1.2m / €1.2k 2 / 3 M / M L 6ft 1in / 78kg Nestory Irankunda Adelaide United RM 62 83 21 17 2022 - 2024 €1.2m / €500 3 / 3 H / L R 5ft 8in / 74kg Ben Doak Liverpool RW 62 84 22 17 2022 - 2026 €1.2m / €3.1k 3 / 3 H / M R 5ft 9in / 64kg Kobbie Mainoo Manchester United CDM, CM, CAM 62 84 22 18 2022 - 2028 €1.2m / €4k 3 / 2 H / H R 5ft 8in / 80kg Tygo Land PSV CM 62 84 22 17 2022 - 2025 €1.2m / €500 4 / 4 M / M R 5ft 8in / 65kg Norman Bassette Mechelen ST 61 84 23 18 2021 - 2025 €1000k / €1.1k 2 / 2 H / L L 6ft 1in / 74kg Daniel Gore Manchester United CM, CAM 61 84 23 18 2021 - 2024 €1000k / €5k 3 / 3 H / H R 5ft 8in / 65kg Laurin Ulrich Stuttgart CM, CAM, LM 61 84 23 18 2022 - 2026 €1000k / €1.4k 3 / 3 M / M R 5ft 10in / 76kg Luke Harris Fulham CAM 61 84 23 18 2022 - 2025 €1000k / €3.8k 3 / 3 M / M R 5ft 6in / 63kg Dennis Seimen Stuttgart GK 61 84 23 17 2023 - 2027 €925k / €500 1 / 4 M / M L 6ft 2in / 89kg Lucas Bergvall Djurgardens CM 61 84 23 17 2023 - 2025 €1000k / €500 3 / 3 M / M R 6ft 1in / 74kg Madi Monamay Bayer Leverkusen CB, CDM 60 83 23 17 2023 - 2025 €725k / €500 2 / 3 M / M R 6ft 0in / 72kg Lennon Miller Motherwell CM 59 85 26 16 2022 - 2025 €900k / €500 2 / 3 M / M R 5ft 11in / 72kg

More EA Sports FC 24 stories

With EA Sports FC 24 out, FFT has the complete guide to football's biggest game.

We have a guide to the best wonderkids, the best free agents and the best bargains available to sign in Career Mode. We also have lists of the fastest players in the game, the best passers, the best free-kick takers, the best tacklers, the best finishers – and of course, all 5-star weak foot players and all 5-star skill move players.

If you're a player of Ultimate Team, we have a full list of the 100+ stars available as Icon and Heroes cards.

Need help with attacking tips or defensive tips? We have a complete catalogue on how to do skill moves, including specific looks at stepovers, the heel-to-ball roll, the Elastico, an explosive fake shot and 'the bridge' .