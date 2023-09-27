EA Sports FC 24 bargains: The best Career Mode signings to buy on the cheap
Your EA Sports FC 24 bargains for Career Mode, with 60+ players to buy for cheap
EA Sports FC 24 bargains are great for Career Mode for padding out your squad with real quality as you look to build a dominant team.
There are plenty of stars available for a good price when it comes to this game, with several of this season's biggest bargains offering great ratings – but as ever, there are numerous wonderkids who can be picked up at a great price, too. Well, we have the complete list of 60+ players who can be snared for a superb fee.
We've compiled overall rating, potential, growth, along with each player's club, essential stats and how much you could expect to pay in value and wages. This is the best way to get a superstar without forking out a fortune – oh, and be sure to check out our list of the best free agents, too. They really do go hand-in-hand when it comes to shoestring recruitment.
EA Sports FC 24: Which bargains should I sign in Career Mode?
Bargains
|Player
|Club
|Position
|Overall
|Potential
|+
|Age
|Contract
|Value / Wage
|Skill Moves / Weak Foot
|Work rate
|Foot
|Height / Weight
|Keylor Navas
|Paris Saint-Germain
|GK
|85
|85
|0
|36
|2019 - 2024
|€1.4m / €60k
|1 / 3
|M / M
|R
|6ft 0in / 80kg
|Hugo Lloris
|Tottenham Hotspur
|GK
|83
|83
|0
|36
|2012 - 2024
|€925k / €53k
|1 / 1
|M / M
|L
|6ft 2in / 82kg
|Jordan Bos
|Westerlo
|LB, LM
|69
|83
|14
|20
|2023 - 2027
|€3.2m / €4.1k
|3 / 3
|H / M
|L
|5ft 10in / 70kg
|Mateus Fernandes
|Estoril, on loan from Sporting
|CM, CAM
|68
|83
|15
|18
|2020 - 2027
|€2.8m / €1.3k
|4 / 4
|H / M
|R
|5ft 10in / 72kg
|Jorrel Hato
|Ajax
|CB, LB
|68
|87
|19
|17
|2022 - 2025
|€2.8m / €500
|2 / 3
|M / M
|L
|5ft 11in / 76kg
|Jeanuel Belocian
|Stade Rennais
|LB, CB
|68
|83
|15
|18
|2021 - 2025
|€2.7m / €4.2k
|2 / 3
|M / M
|R
|5ft 11in / 73kg
|Cher Ndour
|Paris Saint-Germain
|CM, CAM
|68
|84
|16
|18
|2023 - 2028
|€3m / €8.4k
|3 / 5
|H / M
|R
|6ft 2in / 84kg
|Mario Stroeykens
|Anderlecht
|CAM, CF, ST
|67
|83
|16
|18
|2020 - 2024
|€2.6m / €2.8k
|3 / 3
|M / L
|R
|5ft 9in / 73kg
|Iker Bravo
|Real Madrid, on loan from Bayer Leverkusen
|ST, LW, RW
|67
|83
|16
|18
|2021 - 2024
|€2.6m / €16k
|3 / 4
|H / M
|R
|6ft 0in / 79kg
|Cristian Volpato
|Sassuolo
|CAM, CF, RW
|67
|84
|17
|19
|2023 - 2025
|€2.6m / €3.3k
|3 / 3
|M / M
|L
|6ft 1in / 78kg
|Luca Koleosho
|Burnley
|LM, RM, RW
|67
|84
|17
|18
|2023 - 2027
|€2.6m / €5.1k
|3 / 4
|H / M
|R
|5ft 8in / 67kg
|Hugo Larsson
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|CM, CDM
|67
|83
|16
|19
|2023 - 2028
|€2.6m / €6.4k
|2 / 3
|H / H
|R
|6ft 1in / 74kg
|Sebastian Borza
|Rapid Bucuresti
|LB, LM
|67
|83
|16
|17
|2023 - 2027
|€2.4m / €500
|2 / 4
|M / M
|L
|6ft 0in / 72kg
|Simone Pafundi
|Udinese
|CAM, RM
|67
|86
|19
|17
|2022 - 2026
|€2.5m / €750
|3 / 3
|H / M
|L
|5ft 4in / 59kg
|Matheus Martins
|Watford, on loan from Udinese
|RM, RW
|67
|67
|16
|19
|2023 - 2027
|€2.6m / €6.4k
|3 / 3
|H / M
|R
|5ft 10in / 77kg
|Cesare Casadei
|Leicester City, on loan from Chelsea
|CM, CAM
|67
|83
|16
|20
|2022 - 2028
|€2.7m / €10k
|2 / 3
|H / M
|R
|6ft 1in / 77kg
|Mauro Perkovic
|Dinamo Zagreb on loan from Istra
|CB, LB
|67
|83
|16
|20
|2023 - 2028
|€2.5m / €4.6k
|2 / 2
|M / H
|L
|6ft 0in / 78kg
|Deivid Washington
|Chelsea
|ST, LW
|67
|84
|17
|18
|2023 - 2030
|€2.6m / €12k
|3 / 3
|H / M
|R
|6ft 1in / 74kg
|Leon King
|Rangers
|CB
|66
|85
|19
|19
|2020 - 2026
|€2.1m / €6.6k
|2 / 3
|M / M
|R
|6ft 0in / 75kg
|Max Johnston
|Sturm Graz
|RWB, RB
|66
|84
|18
|19
|2023 - 2027
|€2.1m / €2.5k
|2 / 3
|H / M
|R
|5ft 10in / 72kg
|Mika Godts
|Ajax
|LW, RW
|66
|84
|18
|18
|2023 - 2027
|€2.2m / €2k
|4 / 3
|M / M
|R
|5ft 9in / 70kg
|Julien Duranville
|Borussia Dortmund
|LM, ST, RM
|66
|87
|21
|17
|2023 - 2027
|€2.7m / €1.4k
|4 / 3
|M / M
|R
|5ft 6in / 67kg
|Tom Bischof
|Hoffenheim
|CAM
|66
|86
|20
|18
|2021 - 2025
|€2.4m / €3.2k
|3 / 3
|M / M
|L
|5ft 9in / 66kg
|Leandro Morgalla
|Red Bull Salzburg
|CB, RB
|66
|84
|18
|18
|2023 - 2028
|€2m / €1.4k
|2 / 3
|M / M
|R
|6ft 1in / 74kg
|Nelson Weiper
|Mainz 05
|ST
|66
|86
|20
|18
|2022 - 2025
|€2.4m / €3.3k
|3 / 3
|M / M
|R
|6ft 3in / 82kg
|Adrian Mazilu
|Farul Constanta
|RW, ST, RM
|66
|83
|17
|17
|2022 - 2026
|€2.1m / €850
|3 / 3
|H / L
|L
|6ft 1in / 72kg
|Jason van Duiven
|PSV
|ST
|66
|84
|18
|18
|2020 - 2025
|€2.2m / €2.2k
|3 / 3
|H / M
|R
|5ft 8in / 74kg
|Ruben van Bommel
|AZ Alkmaar
|LW
|66
|83
|17
|18
|2023 - 2027
|€2.2m / €1.4k
|3 / 3
|H / M
|R
|6ft 1in / 70kg
|Isaac Babadi
|PSV
|CAM, CM, LW
|66
|83
|17
|18
|2021 - 2024
|€2.2m / €1.7k
|3 / 5
|M / M
|R
|5ft 10in / 68kg
|Malick Fofana
|Gent
|LM, CAM
|65
|83
|18
|18
|2020 - 2026
|€1.8m / €1.9k
|3 / 4
|M / M
|L
|5ft 6in / 61kg
|Carney Chukwuemeka
|Chelsea
|CM, CAM, LW
|65
|84
|19
|19
|2022 - 2028
|€1.8m / €11.5k
|4 / 4
|M / M
|R
|6ft 1in / 70kg
|Amourricho van Axel Dongen
|Ajax
|LW
|65
|85
|20
|18
|2020 - 2027
|€2m / €1.7k
|4 / 5
|M / M
|R
|5ft 8in / 71kg
|Krisztian Lisztes
|Ferencvaros
|CAM, ST
|65
|84
|19
|18
|2022 - 2024
|€1.8m / €2k
|3 / 4
|H / M
|R
|6ft 0in / 72kg
|Archie Gray
|Leeds United
|CM, CDM, CAM
|65
|84
|19
|17
|2021 - 2024
|€1.8m / €1.4k
|2 / 4
|H / H
|R
|6ft 1in / 70kg
|Gabrijel Rukavina
|Dinamo Zagreb
|LW, LM, RW
|65
|83
|18
|19
|2021 - 2028
|€1.8m / €3.5k
|3 / 3
|H / L
|R
|5ft 10in / 75kg
|Yankuba Minteh
|Feyenoord, on loan from Newcastle United
|RW, LW
|65
|84
|19
|18
|2023 - 2028
|€1.8m / €1.8k
|3 / 3
|M / M
|L
|5ft 10in / 65kg
|Silvano Vos
|Ajax
|CDM, CM
|65
|84
|19
|18
|2021 - 2028
|€1.7m / €1k
|3 / 4
|M / M
|R
|5ft 10in / 74kg
|Noah Lahmadi
|Toulouse
|CM, CDM
|65
|86
|21
|18
|2023 - 2026
|€2.3m / €2k
|2 / 3
|H / H
|R
|5ft 8in / 71kg
|Noah Mbamba
|Bayer Leverkusen
|CDM, CB
|64
|84
|20
|18
|2023 - 2028
|€1.5m / €2.6k
|2 / 3
|M / H
|R
|6ft 1in / 75kg
|Alfie Devine
|Port Vale, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur
|CAM, CM
|64
|84
|20
|18
|2021 - 2027
|€1.6m / €800
|3 / 3
|H / M
|R
|5ft 10in / 75kg
|Umut Tohumcu
|Hoffenheim
|CAM, CM
|64
|84
|20
|18
|2022 - 2026
|€1.6m / €2.5k
|3 / 4
|M / M
|R
|5ft 8in / 71kg
|Chemsdine Talbi
|Club Brugge
|RM, LM, RW
|64
|83
|19
|18
|2023 - 2025
|€1.5m / €1.8k
|3 / 4
|H / M
|R
|5ft 8in / 68kg
|Kyriani Sabbe
|Club Brugge
|RB, LB
|64
|83
|19
|18
|2023 - 2025
|€1.4m / €1.3k
|2 / 3
|H / M
|R
|5ft 7in / 59kg
|Assane Diao Diaoune
|Real Betis
|LM, ST
|64
|84
|20
|17
|2022 - 2024
|€1.6m / €650
|3 / 4
|H / L
|R
|6ft 0in / 72kg
|Claudio Echeverri
|River Plate
|CAM
|64
|85
|21
|17
|2023 - 2025
|€1.8m / €550
|3 / 3
|M / M
|R
|5ft 7in / 62kg
|Newerton
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|LM, RM
|64
|84
|20
|18
|2023 - 2028
|€1.6m / €1.7k
|3 / 3
|M / M
|R
|5ft 5in / 59kg
|Patrick Dorgu
|Lecce
|LB
|64
|85
|21
|18
|2022 - 2027
|€1.8m / €1k
|2 / 2
|H / M
|L
|5ft 8in / 67kg
|Paul Wanner
|Elversberg, on loan from Bayern Munich
|CAM, LM, RM
|63
|86
|23
|17
|2022 - 2027
|€1.5m / €500
|4 / 3
|M / M
|L
|6ft 0in / 72kg
|Lewis Miley
|Newcastle United
|CM, CDM, CAM
|63
|85
|22
|17
|2023 - 2024
|€1.5m / €2.1k
|3 / 4
|H / M
|R
|6ft 2in / 68kg
|Assan Ouedraogo
|Schalke 04
|CM, CAM
|63
|84
|21
|17
|2023 - 2027
|€1.5m / €500
|3 / 3
|H / M
|R
|6ft 3in / 84kg
|Mathias De Amorim
|Girondins de Bordeaux
|CM, CAM
|63
|84
|21
|18
|2023 - 2026
|€1.5m / €700
|2 / 3
|M / M
|R
|5ft 8in / 70kg
|Zidan Sertdemir
|Nordsjaelland
|CM, CAM
|62
|83
|21
|18
|2023 - 2026
|€1.3m / €900
|3 / 3
|M / M
|L
|6ft 0in / 76kg
|Fabio Chiarodia
|Borussia Monchengladbach
|CB
|62
|83
|21
|18
|2023 - 2027
|€1.2m / €1.2k
|2 / 3
|M / M
|L
|6ft 1in / 78kg
|Nestory Irankunda
|Adelaide United
|RM
|62
|83
|21
|17
|2022 - 2024
|€1.2m / €500
|3 / 3
|H / L
|R
|5ft 8in / 74kg
|Ben Doak
|Liverpool
|RW
|62
|84
|22
|17
|2022 - 2026
|€1.2m / €3.1k
|3 / 3
|H / M
|R
|5ft 9in / 64kg
|Kobbie Mainoo
|Manchester United
|CDM, CM, CAM
|62
|84
|22
|18
|2022 - 2028
|€1.2m / €4k
|3 / 2
|H / H
|R
|5ft 8in / 80kg
|Tygo Land
|PSV
|CM
|62
|84
|22
|17
|2022 - 2025
|€1.2m / €500
|4 / 4
|M / M
|R
|5ft 8in / 65kg
|Norman Bassette
|Mechelen
|ST
|61
|84
|23
|18
|2021 - 2025
|€1000k / €1.1k
|2 / 2
|H / L
|L
|6ft 1in / 74kg
|Daniel Gore
|Manchester United
|CM, CAM
|61
|84
|23
|18
|2021 - 2024
|€1000k / €5k
|3 / 3
|H / H
|R
|5ft 8in / 65kg
|Laurin Ulrich
|Stuttgart
|CM, CAM, LM
|61
|84
|23
|18
|2022 - 2026
|€1000k / €1.4k
|3 / 3
|M / M
|R
|5ft 10in / 76kg
|Luke Harris
|Fulham
|CAM
|61
|84
|23
|18
|2022 - 2025
|€1000k / €3.8k
|3 / 3
|M / M
|R
|5ft 6in / 63kg
|Dennis Seimen
|Stuttgart
|GK
|61
|84
|23
|17
|2023 - 2027
|€925k / €500
|1 / 4
|M / M
|L
|6ft 2in / 89kg
|Lucas Bergvall
|Djurgardens
|CM
|61
|84
|23
|17
|2023 - 2025
|€1000k / €500
|3 / 3
|M / M
|R
|6ft 1in / 74kg
|Madi Monamay
|Bayer Leverkusen
|CB, CDM
|60
|83
|23
|17
|2023 - 2025
|€725k / €500
|2 / 3
|M / M
|R
|6ft 0in / 72kg
|Lennon Miller
|Motherwell
|CM
|59
|85
|26
|16
|2022 - 2025
|€900k / €500
|2 / 3
|M / M
|R
|5ft 11in / 72kg
