EA Sports FC 24 skill moves: How to beat your defender with the Ball Roll Drag

EA Sports FC 24 skill moves are key to progressing play, with the ball roll drag one of the biggest weapons in your arsenal.

This is a move specifically added to FC 24, improving on the existing drag moves that can help you skin players. It's one of the subtler moves you can pull in a crowded penalty area but as ever, the timing is key: pull it off and it can look immaculate.

Our resident expert NealGuides has the breakdown…

EA Sports FC 24 skill moves: How to do the Ball Roll Drag

The ball roll drag is a perfect skill move to use either down the wing, or to use inside the box to give you a change of direction. With the use of multiple exits, you can easily deceive your opponent by changing the exit angle every single time.

We suggest getting a fast player with 4* Skill moves, this way if you struggle to beat your opponent for pace down the flank, you can always turn to this skill move to swiftly change direction.

Hold the L1/LB and flick the RS stick forward, then move from left to right. As ever, this takes a little patience, so make sure you practice thoroughly.

If you're looking to do other moves in EA Sports FC 24, here's the full list of skill moves available in the game, on both PlayStation and Xbox.

