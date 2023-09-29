EA Sports FC 24: This is the BEST formation to beat any opponent

EA Sports FC 24 is out – and you may be wondering the best formation to use to beat your opponents.

Well, wonder no more. Is it obvious of us to suggest the 4-4-2?

4-4-2 Is a very balanced formation, perfect for when starting FC 24. You always want a simple formation and nothing too complicated as you adapt to a new game, after all.

The 4-4-2 sits higher up the pitch, perfect for being attacking with two banks of four tracking back for the defensive phase. The two strikers will help up top to create chances, and you can always add a midfielder to join the attack to create “the third player” and outnumber your opponent by having a 5-player attack.

Try to focus on getting fast players in the LM/RM position, so they can track back quickly, but also can make haste on the counter. Two well-rounded midfielders, or one more defensive alongside one more attacking provide the perfect balance.

For those that may find this to be quite attacking, we suggest setting your defensive style to be balanced: this way your team don’t automatically press with the help of the AI. Tone down the depth, too: especially if you struggle or find yourself being caught apart when you first use the formation. Once you use it and master it – just like all the top-tier players do every year – the 4-4-2 will always be a staple and one of the best formations in the game.

EA Sports FC 24 (Image credit: EA Sports FC 24)

Alternatively, if you are still struggling defensively – like many are this year due to defending changes – the 4-2-2-2 can offer a solution. There is a heavy emphasis on PlayStyles and the new Advanced Defending feature, which is causing some users to struggle to grasp the defensive side. Although the 4-2-2-2 has LAM/RAMs, they actually play as wingers in-game. Ensure you are using fast players in these positions and not Central CAMS, who are not as quick.

The formation itself is identical to the 442, except that the LAM/RAM tend to be in better positions and provide a greater option to attack. It's more of a personal preference, and the difference is quite small.

So, what is the point of the 4-2-2-2? The key difference lies in the midfield, where you have two central defensive midfielders in the 4-2-2-2 that sit much deeper to stop counters and they have the Cut Passing Lane instruction on the players that allows them to automatically cut out your opponent’s passing lanes that can help you defend.

EA Sports FC 24 (Image credit: EA Sports FC 24)

In contrast, the 4-4-2 does not have this option as the central midfielders don’t have this vital instruction, making the 4-2-2-2 superior defensively. A suggestion would be to run both of these formations in your setup, this way you could start the game with the more defensive 4-2-2-2, feel your opponent out and use it to close the game.

If you are in a losing situation and need to press the ball, sit a bit higher: you can quickly change to the 4-4-2, keeping the same structure but allowing you to be versatile in the moment.

