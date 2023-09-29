EA Sports FC 24 skill moves: How to do the Flair Rainbow – and beat any player
With EA Sports FC 24 skill moves' Flair Rainbow, you can invoke the spirit of entertainers and beat your opponent to boot
EA Sports FC 24 skill moves can look amazing – with the flair rainbow one of the most eye-catching moves in the game.
Pele and Ronaldinho pioneered this frankly ridiculous skill that, of course, had to find its way into EA Sports FC sooner rather than later. While a rainbow alone is tricky to pull off in-game, a flair version is even more extravagant and requires plenty of patience.
Over to NealGuides to explain…
EA Sports FC 24 skill moves: How to do a flair rainbow
More of a fancy skill move purely to look good. Similar to a normal rainbow, this ball flicks the ball in the air, which can help set yourself up for a volley – which is more to add flair or score that cheeky goal.
Remember you do need a 5* skiller to perform this skill move, so only the top-tier skillers can perform this in-game.
Similarly to how rainbow flicks have worked in this game for a while now, you're going to have to hold L1/LB, flick the RS stick back, then forward. You've got to get the timing perfect and make sure you position your player in enough proximity from the oncoming defender. Practice makes perfect!
If you're looking to do other moves in EA Sports FC 24, here's the full list of skill moves available in the game, on both PlayStation and Xbox.
NealGuides is a Professional FIFA Coach & Content Creator, based in the United Kingdom, He has been playing football simulators for over twenty years. He is a “FIFA Expert” predominantly specialising in tactics and gameplay tutorials – helping the average player get better at the game. He is also part of the EA Creator Network and an avid Arsenal fan.
- Mark WhiteStaff Writer