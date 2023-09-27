EA Sports FC 24 best finishers: Every player with 88-rated shooting and finishing

EA Sports FC 24 best finishers are vital for any team – otherwise you're going to be one of those sides that only ever wins on Expected Goals.

Unsurprisingly, some of the most sought-after players in world football adorn this list, with clinical killers given 88-rated finishing this time around. Volleying, shot power, long shots and positioning also have a bearing on a player's final shooting stat tally and we've managed to find the best of the best in that regard.

If a rating of 88 for finishing is deemed world-class, there are only 16 players in FC 24 who can boast such a status…

EA Sports FC 24 best finishers: Who makes the cut?

Best finishers

Victor Osimhen is one of the highest-rated finishers on EA Sports FC 24 (Image credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP via Getty Images)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Who are EA Sports FC 24's best finishers? Here are the 16 players with 88+ finishing and shooting Player Club Position Overall Potential + Age Value / Wage Skill moves / Weak foot Work rate Foot Height / Weight Kylian Mbappe Paris Saint-Germain ST, LW 91 94 3 24 €181.5m / €230k 5 / 4 H / L R 5ft 11in / 75kg Erling Haaland Manchester City ST 91 94 3 22 €185m / €340k 3 / 3 H / M L 6ft 4in / 94kg Lionel Messi Inter Miami CF, CAM 90 90 0 36 €41m / €23k 4 / 4 L / L L 5ft 6in / 67kg Karim Benzema Al-Ittihad CF, ST 90 90 0 35 €51m / €93k 4 / 4 M / M R 6ft 0in / 81kg Robert Lewandowski Barcelona ST 90 90 0 34 €58m / €340k 4 / 4 H / M R 6ft 0in / 81kg Harry Kane Bayern Munich ST 90 90 0 29 €119.5m / €170k 3 / 5 H / H R 6ft 2in / 85kg Mohamed Salah Liverpool RW 89 89 0 31 €85.5m / €260k 4 / 3 H / M L 5ft 8in / 71kg Vinicius Junior Real Madrid LW 89 94 5 22 €158.5m / €310k 5 / 4 H / H R 5ft 9in / 73kg Antoine Griezmann Atletico Madrid ST, CF 88 88 0 32 €74m / €135k 4 / 3 H / H L 5ft 9in / 73kg Victor Osimhen Napoli ST 88 91 3 24 €126.5m / €120k 3 / 4 H / M R 6ft 0in / 78kg Son Heung-min Tottenham Hotspur LW 87 87 0 31 €66m / €170k 4 / 5 H / M R 6ft 0in / 78kg Lautaro Martinez Inter Milan ST 87 90 3 25 €107m / €150k 4 / 4 H / M R 5ft 8in / 72kg Ciro Immobile Lazio ST 85 85 0 33 €34.5m / €92k 3 / 4 H / M R 6ft 0in / 85kg Iago Aspas Celta Vigo ST 85 85 0 35 €23m / €37.5k 3 / 4 H / H L 5ft 9in / 67kg Gerard Moreno Villarreal ST, RM 83 83 0 31 €30.5m / €53k 3 / 4 H / M L 5ft 10in / 77kg Dusan Vlahovic Juventus ST 83 88 5 23 €55.5m / €125k 3 / 3 M / M L 6ft 2in / 75kg

