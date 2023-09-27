EA Sports FC 24 best finishers: Every player with 88-rated shooting and finishing
EA Sports FC 24 best finishers are here, with just 16 players given 88-rated shooting and finishing this time around
EA Sports FC 24 best finishers are vital for any team – otherwise you're going to be one of those sides that only ever wins on Expected Goals.
Unsurprisingly, some of the most sought-after players in world football adorn this list, with clinical killers given 88-rated finishing this time around. Volleying, shot power, long shots and positioning also have a bearing on a player's final shooting stat tally and we've managed to find the best of the best in that regard.
If a rating of 88 for finishing is deemed world-class, there are only 16 players in FC 24 who can boast such a status…
EA Sports FC 24 best finishers: Who makes the cut?
Best finishers
|Player
|Club
|Position
|Overall
|Potential
|+
|Age
|Value / Wage
|Skill moves / Weak foot
|Work rate
|Foot
|Height / Weight
|Kylian Mbappe
|Paris Saint-Germain
|ST, LW
|91
|94
|3
|24
|€181.5m / €230k
|5 / 4
|H / L
|R
|5ft 11in / 75kg
|Erling Haaland
|Manchester City
|ST
|91
|94
|3
|22
|€185m / €340k
|3 / 3
|H / M
|L
|6ft 4in / 94kg
|Lionel Messi
|Inter Miami
|CF, CAM
|90
|90
|0
|36
|€41m / €23k
|4 / 4
|L / L
|L
|5ft 6in / 67kg
|Karim Benzema
|Al-Ittihad
|CF, ST
|90
|90
|0
|35
|€51m / €93k
|4 / 4
|M / M
|R
|6ft 0in / 81kg
|Robert Lewandowski
|Barcelona
|ST
|90
|90
|0
|34
|€58m / €340k
|4 / 4
|H / M
|R
|6ft 0in / 81kg
|Harry Kane
|Bayern Munich
|ST
|90
|90
|0
|29
|€119.5m / €170k
|3 / 5
|H / H
|R
|6ft 2in / 85kg
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|RW
|89
|89
|0
|31
|€85.5m / €260k
|4 / 3
|H / M
|L
|5ft 8in / 71kg
|Vinicius Junior
|Real Madrid
|LW
|89
|94
|5
|22
|€158.5m / €310k
|5 / 4
|H / H
|R
|5ft 9in / 73kg
|Antoine Griezmann
|Atletico Madrid
|ST, CF
|88
|88
|0
|32
|€74m / €135k
|4 / 3
|H / H
|L
|5ft 9in / 73kg
|Victor Osimhen
|Napoli
|ST
|88
|91
|3
|24
|€126.5m / €120k
|3 / 4
|H / M
|R
|6ft 0in / 78kg
|Son Heung-min
|Tottenham Hotspur
|LW
|87
|87
|0
|31
|€66m / €170k
|4 / 5
|H / M
|R
|6ft 0in / 78kg
|Lautaro Martinez
|Inter Milan
|ST
|87
|90
|3
|25
|€107m / €150k
|4 / 4
|H / M
|R
|5ft 8in / 72kg
|Ciro Immobile
|Lazio
|ST
|85
|85
|0
|33
|€34.5m / €92k
|3 / 4
|H / M
|R
|6ft 0in / 85kg
|Iago Aspas
|Celta Vigo
|ST
|85
|85
|0
|35
|€23m / €37.5k
|3 / 4
|H / H
|L
|5ft 9in / 67kg
|Gerard Moreno
|Villarreal
|ST, RM
|83
|83
|0
|31
|€30.5m / €53k
|3 / 4
|H / M
|L
|5ft 10in / 77kg
|Dusan Vlahovic
|Juventus
|ST
|83
|88
|5
|23
|€55.5m / €125k
|3 / 3
|M / M
|L
|6ft 2in / 75kg
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.