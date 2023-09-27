EA Sports FC 24 best finishers: Every player with 88-rated shooting and finishing

By Mark White
published

EA Sports FC 24 best finishers are here, with just 16 players given 88-rated shooting and finishing this time around

EA Sports FC 24 best finishers: Harry Kane of Bayern Munich with the match ball following the team's victory during the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern München and VfL Bochum 1848 at Allianz Arena on September 23, 2023 in Munich, Germany.
(Image credit: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)
EA Sports FC 24 best finishers are vital for any team – otherwise you're going to be one of those sides that only ever wins on Expected Goals. 

Unsurprisingly, some of the most sought-after players in world football adorn this list, with clinical killers given 88-rated finishing this time around. Volleying, shot power, long shots and positioning also have a bearing on a player's final shooting stat tally and we've managed to find the best of the best in that regard. 

If a rating of 88 for finishing is deemed world-class, there are only 16 players in FC 24 who can boast such a status…

EA Sports FC 24 best finishers: Who makes the cut?

Best finishers

Victor Osimhen of Nigeria sings the Nigerian national anthem prior to the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying match between Nigeria and Ghana at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium on March 29, 2022 in Abuja, Nigeria.

Victor Osimhen is one of the highest-rated finishers on EA Sports FC 24 (Image credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP via Getty Images)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Who are EA Sports FC 24's best finishers? Here are the 16 players with 88+ finishing and shooting
PlayerClubPositionOverallPotential+AgeValue / WageSkill moves / Weak footWork rateFootHeight / Weight
Kylian MbappeParis Saint-GermainST, LW9194324€181.5m / €230k5 / 4H / LR5ft 11in / 75kg
Erling HaalandManchester CityST9194322€185m / €340k3 / 3H / ML6ft 4in / 94kg
Lionel MessiInter MiamiCF, CAM9090036€41m / €23k4 / 4L / LL5ft 6in / 67kg
Karim BenzemaAl-IttihadCF, ST9090035€51m / €93k4 / 4M / MR6ft 0in / 81kg
Robert LewandowskiBarcelonaST9090034€58m / €340k4 / 4H / MR6ft 0in / 81kg
Harry KaneBayern MunichST9090029€119.5m / €170k3 / 5H / HR6ft 2in / 85kg
Mohamed SalahLiverpoolRW8989031€85.5m / €260k4 / 3H / ML5ft 8in / 71kg
Vinicius JuniorReal MadridLW8994522€158.5m / €310k5 / 4H / HR5ft 9in / 73kg
Antoine GriezmannAtletico MadridST, CF8888032€74m / €135k4 / 3H / HL5ft 9in / 73kg
Victor OsimhenNapoliST8891324€126.5m / €120k3 / 4H / MR6ft 0in / 78kg
Son Heung-minTottenham HotspurLW8787031€66m / €170k4 / 5H / MR6ft 0in / 78kg
Lautaro MartinezInter MilanST8790325€107m / €150k4 / 4H / MR5ft 8in / 72kg
Ciro ImmobileLazioST8585033€34.5m / €92k3 / 4H / MR6ft 0in / 85kg
Iago AspasCelta VigoST8585035€23m / €37.5k3 / 4H / HL5ft 9in / 67kg
Gerard MorenoVillarrealST, RM8383031€30.5m / €53k3 / 4H / ML5ft 10in / 77kg
Dusan VlahovicJuventusST8388523€55.5m / €125k3 / 3M / ML6ft 2in / 75kg

Mark White
Mark White
Staff Writer

