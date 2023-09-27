EA Sports FC 24: Every 5-star skill move player on the game

EA Sports FC 24 has over 40 5-star skill move players on the game this time around

EA Sports FC 24: Every 5-star skill move player on the game: Martin Odegaard of Arsenal celebrates victory after the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester United at Emirates Stadium on September 03, 2023 in London, England.
(Image credit: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
EA Sports FC 24 5* skill move players are the ones that you get the game for: the ones that get the virtual fans off their seats.

Ever since game console controllers got a couple of little joysticks by the thumbs, this goliath of a game has shifted to arcade mode. Skill moves are part and parcel of FC 24, showboating isn't just to beat a man but to demoralise whoever's controlling him – and though the joga bonito entertainers of yesteryear are in short supply, according to some, these superstars are all capable of the mesmerising.

With 47 players capable of 5* skill moves, you're going to want to play with at least a few of these lads, aren't you?

EA Sports FC 24 5* skill move players: Who makes the cut?

5* skill move players

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring during the Saudi Pro League football match between Al-Nassr and Al-Fateh at the Prince Abdullah Bin Jalawi Stadium in al-Hasa, on August 25, 2023. (Photo by Ali Al-HAJI / AFP) (Photo by ALI AL-HAJI/AFP via Getty Images)

 Cristiano Ronaldo has 5* skill moves on EA Sports FC 24 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Who are EA Sports FC 24's 5*skill move players? Here are all 47 players
PlayerClubPositionOverallPotential+AgeValue / WageWeak FootWork rateFootHeight / Weight
Kylian MbappeParis Saint-GermainST, LW9194324€181.5m / €230k4H / LR5ft 11in / 75kg
Neymar JrAl-HilalLW8989031€85.5m / €115k5H / MR5ft 8in / 68kg
Vinicius JuniorReal MadridLW8994522€158.5m / €310k4H / HR5ft 9in / 73kg
Martin OdegaardArsenalCAM, CM8790324€109m / €170k2H / ML5ft 10in / 68kg
Cristiano RonaldoAl NassrST8686038€23m / €66k4H / LR6ft 1in / 85kg
Riyad MahrezAl-AhliRM, RW8686032€54m / €72k4M / ML5ft 10in / 67kg
Ousmane DembeleParis Saint-GermainRW, LW8687126€80m / €150k5H / ML5ft 10in / 67kg
Christopher NkunkuChelseaCF, CAM, ST8688225€86.5m / €185k3M / MR5ft 8in / 73kg
Khvicha KvaratskheliaNapoliLW, RW8692622€109m / €93k5M / MR6ft 0in / 70kg
Jamal MusialaBayern MunichCAM, CM, LM8693720€134.5m / €79k4M / MR6ft 0in / 72kg
Kingsley ComanBayern MunichLM, RM8585027€57.5m / €98k3M / MR5ft 11in / 75kg
Marcus RashfordManchester UnitedLW, LM, ST8588325€71.5m / €185k3H / LR6ft 1in / 70kg
ThiagoLiverpoolCM8484032€33m / €150k3M / MR5ft 8in / 70kg
Memphis DepayAtletico MadridCF, LW, ST8484029€42m / €92k3H / LR5ft 9in / 78kg
Angel Di MariaBenficaCF, RW, RM8383035€15.5m / €18.5k2H / ML5ft 10in / 69kg
Roberto FirminoAl-AhliCF, ST8282031€25.5m / €55k4H / HR5ft 11in / 76kg
Jadon SanchoManchester UnitedLW, LM8286423€43.5m / €130k3M / MR5ft 10in / 76kg
Wilfried ZahaGalatasarayLW, CF, LM8181030€25m / €58k3H / HR5ft 10in / 66kg
Allan Saint-MaximinAl-AhliLM, LW8182126€30.5m / €46.5k4H / LR5ft 8in / 67kg
Lucas PaquetaWest Ham UnitedCAM, CM8184325€34m / €78k4H / HL5ft 10in / 72kg
Joao FelixBarcelona, on loan from Atletico MadridCF, ST, LW8187623€41m / €140k4M / MR5ft 11in / 72kg
Antony Matheus dos SantosManchester UnitedRW, RM8187623€40.5m / €120k2H / HL5ft 7in / 63kg
Juan CuadradoInter MilanRM, RB, RW8080035€8.5m / €60k3H / LR5ft 10in / 72kg
Jesus CoronaMonterreyRW, LW8080030€20.5m / €25k5M / MR5ft 8in / 66kg
Hakim ZiyechGalatasaray on loan from ChelseaRW, CAM8080030€20.5m / €54k2H / HL5ft 11in / 65kg
David NeresBenficaRM, RW, CAM8081126€25m / €18k3M / ML5ft 8in / 69kg
Igor CoronadoAl-IttihadCAM, CM, LM7878030€13.5m / €41.5k4M / LR5ft 6in / 68kg
Jesper KarlssonBolognaLM, LW7881324€19m / €30k3H / MR5ft 10in / 68kg
JotaAl-IttihadLM, RM7883524€21m / €36k4H / LR5ft 8in / 67kg
Mike TresorBurnley, on loan from GenkLM, CAM7882424€20m / €43.5k3H / LR5ft 7in / 66kg
Luciano AcostaCincinnatiCAM, CF7777029€10.5m / €10k3H / MR5ft 3in / 59kg
Alexandru MaximGaziantepCAM, CM, LM7676033€4.7m / €15.5k4H / LR5ft 9in / 73kg
Amine HaritOlympique MarseilleLM, CF7677126€9m / €35k3M / MR5ft 10in / 67kg
Xherdan ShaqiriChicago FireCAM, RM7575031€4.7m / €8.6k4M / LL5ft 6in / 72kg
CesinhaDaeguST, CAM, LW7575033€3.6m / €9.6k5H / MR5ft 9in / 74kg
Daniel-Kofi KyerehFreiburgCAM, ST7576127€6.5m / €25.5k3M / MR5ft 10in / 73kg
Rayan CherkiOlympique LyonnaisCAM, LW, RW75861119€12m / €17.5k5H / LL5ft 9in / 71kg
SilasStuttgartRM, ST7480624€6.5m / €18.5k2H / MR6ft 2in / 82kg
JeffinhoOlympique LyonnaisLW, LM7481723€8.5m / €27.5k3H / MR5ft 9in / 63kg
Osame SahraouiHeerenveenLM73831022€7m / €6.6k3H / HR5ft 6in / 65kg
Talles MagnoNew York City FCCF, ST, LM73841121€7m / €6.1k4H / LR6ft 1in / 70kg
Ricardo CenturionBarracas CentralCAM, RM, LM6969030€1.3m / €6.1k4M / LR5ft 8in / 71kg
HernaniRio AveRW, RM, LW6969031€1.2m / €5.3k2M / LL5ft 10in / 73kg
Yassine BahassaU CraiovaLM, RM6868031€1000k / €5.7k4M / LR6ft 1in / 79kg
Juan Diego RojasDelfinRM, LM6666030€825k / €5.8k4H / MR5ft 5in / 66kg
Elias SaadSt. PauliLM6672623€1.4m / €4.8k3M / MR6ft 0in / 72kg
Dylan BahamboulaLivingstonRW, ST, RM6363028€475k / €2k3H / LR6ft 0in / 70kg

