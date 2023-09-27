EA Sports FC 24: Every 5-star skill move player on the game
EA Sports FC 24 has over 40 5-star skill move players on the game this time around
EA Sports FC 24 5* skill move players are the ones that you get the game for: the ones that get the virtual fans off their seats.
Ever since game console controllers got a couple of little joysticks by the thumbs, this goliath of a game has shifted to arcade mode. Skill moves are part and parcel of FC 24, showboating isn't just to beat a man but to demoralise whoever's controlling him – and though the joga bonito entertainers of yesteryear are in short supply, according to some, these superstars are all capable of the mesmerising.
With 47 players capable of 5* skill moves, you're going to want to play with at least a few of these lads, aren't you?
EA Sports FC 24 5* skill move players: Who makes the cut?
5* skill move players
|Player
|Club
|Position
|Overall
|Potential
|+
|Age
|Value / Wage
|Weak Foot
|Work rate
|Foot
|Height / Weight
|Kylian Mbappe
|Paris Saint-Germain
|ST, LW
|91
|94
|3
|24
|€181.5m / €230k
|4
|H / L
|R
|5ft 11in / 75kg
|Neymar Jr
|Al-Hilal
|LW
|89
|89
|0
|31
|€85.5m / €115k
|5
|H / M
|R
|5ft 8in / 68kg
|Vinicius Junior
|Real Madrid
|LW
|89
|94
|5
|22
|€158.5m / €310k
|4
|H / H
|R
|5ft 9in / 73kg
|Martin Odegaard
|Arsenal
|CAM, CM
|87
|90
|3
|24
|€109m / €170k
|2
|H / M
|L
|5ft 10in / 68kg
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Al Nassr
|ST
|86
|86
|0
|38
|€23m / €66k
|4
|H / L
|R
|6ft 1in / 85kg
|Riyad Mahrez
|Al-Ahli
|RM, RW
|86
|86
|0
|32
|€54m / €72k
|4
|M / M
|L
|5ft 10in / 67kg
|Ousmane Dembele
|Paris Saint-Germain
|RW, LW
|86
|87
|1
|26
|€80m / €150k
|5
|H / M
|L
|5ft 10in / 67kg
|Christopher Nkunku
|Chelsea
|CF, CAM, ST
|86
|88
|2
|25
|€86.5m / €185k
|3
|M / M
|R
|5ft 8in / 73kg
|Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
|Napoli
|LW, RW
|86
|92
|6
|22
|€109m / €93k
|5
|M / M
|R
|6ft 0in / 70kg
|Jamal Musiala
|Bayern Munich
|CAM, CM, LM
|86
|93
|7
|20
|€134.5m / €79k
|4
|M / M
|R
|6ft 0in / 72kg
|Kingsley Coman
|Bayern Munich
|LM, RM
|85
|85
|0
|27
|€57.5m / €98k
|3
|M / M
|R
|5ft 11in / 75kg
|Marcus Rashford
|Manchester United
|LW, LM, ST
|85
|88
|3
|25
|€71.5m / €185k
|3
|H / L
|R
|6ft 1in / 70kg
|Thiago
|Liverpool
|CM
|84
|84
|0
|32
|€33m / €150k
|3
|M / M
|R
|5ft 8in / 70kg
|Memphis Depay
|Atletico Madrid
|CF, LW, ST
|84
|84
|0
|29
|€42m / €92k
|3
|H / L
|R
|5ft 9in / 78kg
|Angel Di Maria
|Benfica
|CF, RW, RM
|83
|83
|0
|35
|€15.5m / €18.5k
|2
|H / M
|L
|5ft 10in / 69kg
|Roberto Firmino
|Al-Ahli
|CF, ST
|82
|82
|0
|31
|€25.5m / €55k
|4
|H / H
|R
|5ft 11in / 76kg
|Jadon Sancho
|Manchester United
|LW, LM
|82
|86
|4
|23
|€43.5m / €130k
|3
|M / M
|R
|5ft 10in / 76kg
|Wilfried Zaha
|Galatasaray
|LW, CF, LM
|81
|81
|0
|30
|€25m / €58k
|3
|H / H
|R
|5ft 10in / 66kg
|Allan Saint-Maximin
|Al-Ahli
|LM, LW
|81
|82
|1
|26
|€30.5m / €46.5k
|4
|H / L
|R
|5ft 8in / 67kg
|Lucas Paqueta
|West Ham United
|CAM, CM
|81
|84
|3
|25
|€34m / €78k
|4
|H / H
|L
|5ft 10in / 72kg
|Joao Felix
|Barcelona, on loan from Atletico Madrid
|CF, ST, LW
|81
|87
|6
|23
|€41m / €140k
|4
|M / M
|R
|5ft 11in / 72kg
|Antony Matheus dos Santos
|Manchester United
|RW, RM
|81
|87
|6
|23
|€40.5m / €120k
|2
|H / H
|L
|5ft 7in / 63kg
|Juan Cuadrado
|Inter Milan
|RM, RB, RW
|80
|80
|0
|35
|€8.5m / €60k
|3
|H / L
|R
|5ft 10in / 72kg
|Jesus Corona
|Monterrey
|RW, LW
|80
|80
|0
|30
|€20.5m / €25k
|5
|M / M
|R
|5ft 8in / 66kg
|Hakim Ziyech
|Galatasaray on loan from Chelsea
|RW, CAM
|80
|80
|0
|30
|€20.5m / €54k
|2
|H / H
|L
|5ft 11in / 65kg
|David Neres
|Benfica
|RM, RW, CAM
|80
|81
|1
|26
|€25m / €18k
|3
|M / M
|L
|5ft 8in / 69kg
|Igor Coronado
|Al-Ittihad
|CAM, CM, LM
|78
|78
|0
|30
|€13.5m / €41.5k
|4
|M / L
|R
|5ft 6in / 68kg
|Jesper Karlsson
|Bologna
|LM, LW
|78
|81
|3
|24
|€19m / €30k
|3
|H / M
|R
|5ft 10in / 68kg
|Jota
|Al-Ittihad
|LM, RM
|78
|83
|5
|24
|€21m / €36k
|4
|H / L
|R
|5ft 8in / 67kg
|Mike Tresor
|Burnley, on loan from Genk
|LM, CAM
|78
|82
|4
|24
|€20m / €43.5k
|3
|H / L
|R
|5ft 7in / 66kg
|Luciano Acosta
|Cincinnati
|CAM, CF
|77
|77
|0
|29
|€10.5m / €10k
|3
|H / M
|R
|5ft 3in / 59kg
|Alexandru Maxim
|Gaziantep
|CAM, CM, LM
|76
|76
|0
|33
|€4.7m / €15.5k
|4
|H / L
|R
|5ft 9in / 73kg
|Amine Harit
|Olympique Marseille
|LM, CF
|76
|77
|1
|26
|€9m / €35k
|3
|M / M
|R
|5ft 10in / 67kg
|Xherdan Shaqiri
|Chicago Fire
|CAM, RM
|75
|75
|0
|31
|€4.7m / €8.6k
|4
|M / L
|L
|5ft 6in / 72kg
|Cesinha
|Daegu
|ST, CAM, LW
|75
|75
|0
|33
|€3.6m / €9.6k
|5
|H / M
|R
|5ft 9in / 74kg
|Daniel-Kofi Kyereh
|Freiburg
|CAM, ST
|75
|76
|1
|27
|€6.5m / €25.5k
|3
|M / M
|R
|5ft 10in / 73kg
|Rayan Cherki
|Olympique Lyonnais
|CAM, LW, RW
|75
|86
|11
|19
|€12m / €17.5k
|5
|H / L
|L
|5ft 9in / 71kg
|Silas
|Stuttgart
|RM, ST
|74
|80
|6
|24
|€6.5m / €18.5k
|2
|H / M
|R
|6ft 2in / 82kg
|Jeffinho
|Olympique Lyonnais
|LW, LM
|74
|81
|7
|23
|€8.5m / €27.5k
|3
|H / M
|R
|5ft 9in / 63kg
|Osame Sahraoui
|Heerenveen
|LM
|73
|83
|10
|22
|€7m / €6.6k
|3
|H / H
|R
|5ft 6in / 65kg
|Talles Magno
|New York City FC
|CF, ST, LM
|73
|84
|11
|21
|€7m / €6.1k
|4
|H / L
|R
|6ft 1in / 70kg
|Ricardo Centurion
|Barracas Central
|CAM, RM, LM
|69
|69
|0
|30
|€1.3m / €6.1k
|4
|M / L
|R
|5ft 8in / 71kg
|Hernani
|Rio Ave
|RW, RM, LW
|69
|69
|0
|31
|€1.2m / €5.3k
|2
|M / L
|L
|5ft 10in / 73kg
|Yassine Bahassa
|U Craiova
|LM, RM
|68
|68
|0
|31
|€1000k / €5.7k
|4
|M / L
|R
|6ft 1in / 79kg
|Juan Diego Rojas
|Delfin
|RM, LM
|66
|66
|0
|30
|€825k / €5.8k
|4
|H / M
|R
|5ft 5in / 66kg
|Elias Saad
|St. Pauli
|LM
|66
|72
|6
|23
|€1.4m / €4.8k
|3
|M / M
|R
|6ft 0in / 72kg
|Dylan Bahamboula
|Livingston
|RW, ST, RM
|63
|63
|0
|28
|€475k / €2k
|3
|H / L
|R
|6ft 0in / 70kg
