EA Sports FC 24: Every 5-star skill move player on the game

EA Sports FC 24 5* skill move players are the ones that you get the game for: the ones that get the virtual fans off their seats.

Ever since game console controllers got a couple of little joysticks by the thumbs, this goliath of a game has shifted to arcade mode. Skill moves are part and parcel of FC 24, showboating isn't just to beat a man but to demoralise whoever's controlling him – and though the joga bonito entertainers of yesteryear are in short supply, according to some, these superstars are all capable of the mesmerising.

With 47 players capable of 5* skill moves, you're going to want to play with at least a few of these lads, aren't you?

EA Sports FC 24 5* skill move players: Who makes the cut?

5* skill move players

Cristiano Ronaldo has 5* skill moves on EA Sports FC 24 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Who are EA Sports FC 24's 5*skill move players? Here are all 47 players Player Club Position Overall Potential + Age Value / Wage Weak Foot Work rate Foot Height / Weight Kylian Mbappe Paris Saint-Germain ST, LW 91 94 3 24 €181.5m / €230k 4 H / L R 5ft 11in / 75kg Neymar Jr Al-Hilal LW 89 89 0 31 €85.5m / €115k 5 H / M R 5ft 8in / 68kg Vinicius Junior Real Madrid LW 89 94 5 22 €158.5m / €310k 4 H / H R 5ft 9in / 73kg Martin Odegaard Arsenal CAM, CM 87 90 3 24 €109m / €170k 2 H / M L 5ft 10in / 68kg Cristiano Ronaldo Al Nassr ST 86 86 0 38 €23m / €66k 4 H / L R 6ft 1in / 85kg Riyad Mahrez Al-Ahli RM, RW 86 86 0 32 €54m / €72k 4 M / M L 5ft 10in / 67kg Ousmane Dembele Paris Saint-Germain RW, LW 86 87 1 26 €80m / €150k 5 H / M L 5ft 10in / 67kg Christopher Nkunku Chelsea CF, CAM, ST 86 88 2 25 €86.5m / €185k 3 M / M R 5ft 8in / 73kg Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Napoli LW, RW 86 92 6 22 €109m / €93k 5 M / M R 6ft 0in / 70kg Jamal Musiala Bayern Munich CAM, CM, LM 86 93 7 20 €134.5m / €79k 4 M / M R 6ft 0in / 72kg Kingsley Coman Bayern Munich LM, RM 85 85 0 27 €57.5m / €98k 3 M / M R 5ft 11in / 75kg Marcus Rashford Manchester United LW, LM, ST 85 88 3 25 €71.5m / €185k 3 H / L R 6ft 1in / 70kg Thiago Liverpool CM 84 84 0 32 €33m / €150k 3 M / M R 5ft 8in / 70kg Memphis Depay Atletico Madrid CF, LW, ST 84 84 0 29 €42m / €92k 3 H / L R 5ft 9in / 78kg Angel Di Maria Benfica CF, RW, RM 83 83 0 35 €15.5m / €18.5k 2 H / M L 5ft 10in / 69kg Roberto Firmino Al-Ahli CF, ST 82 82 0 31 €25.5m / €55k 4 H / H R 5ft 11in / 76kg Jadon Sancho Manchester United LW, LM 82 86 4 23 €43.5m / €130k 3 M / M R 5ft 10in / 76kg Wilfried Zaha Galatasaray LW, CF, LM 81 81 0 30 €25m / €58k 3 H / H R 5ft 10in / 66kg Allan Saint-Maximin Al-Ahli LM, LW 81 82 1 26 €30.5m / €46.5k 4 H / L R 5ft 8in / 67kg Lucas Paqueta West Ham United CAM, CM 81 84 3 25 €34m / €78k 4 H / H L 5ft 10in / 72kg Joao Felix Barcelona, on loan from Atletico Madrid CF, ST, LW 81 87 6 23 €41m / €140k 4 M / M R 5ft 11in / 72kg Antony Matheus dos Santos Manchester United RW, RM 81 87 6 23 €40.5m / €120k 2 H / H L 5ft 7in / 63kg Juan Cuadrado Inter Milan RM, RB, RW 80 80 0 35 €8.5m / €60k 3 H / L R 5ft 10in / 72kg Jesus Corona Monterrey RW, LW 80 80 0 30 €20.5m / €25k 5 M / M R 5ft 8in / 66kg Hakim Ziyech Galatasaray on loan from Chelsea RW, CAM 80 80 0 30 €20.5m / €54k 2 H / H L 5ft 11in / 65kg David Neres Benfica RM, RW, CAM 80 81 1 26 €25m / €18k 3 M / M L 5ft 8in / 69kg Igor Coronado Al-Ittihad CAM, CM, LM 78 78 0 30 €13.5m / €41.5k 4 M / L R 5ft 6in / 68kg Jesper Karlsson Bologna LM, LW 78 81 3 24 €19m / €30k 3 H / M R 5ft 10in / 68kg Jota Al-Ittihad LM, RM 78 83 5 24 €21m / €36k 4 H / L R 5ft 8in / 67kg Mike Tresor Burnley, on loan from Genk LM, CAM 78 82 4 24 €20m / €43.5k 3 H / L R 5ft 7in / 66kg Luciano Acosta Cincinnati CAM, CF 77 77 0 29 €10.5m / €10k 3 H / M R 5ft 3in / 59kg Alexandru Maxim Gaziantep CAM, CM, LM 76 76 0 33 €4.7m / €15.5k 4 H / L R 5ft 9in / 73kg Amine Harit Olympique Marseille LM, CF 76 77 1 26 €9m / €35k 3 M / M R 5ft 10in / 67kg Xherdan Shaqiri Chicago Fire CAM, RM 75 75 0 31 €4.7m / €8.6k 4 M / L L 5ft 6in / 72kg Cesinha Daegu ST, CAM, LW 75 75 0 33 €3.6m / €9.6k 5 H / M R 5ft 9in / 74kg Daniel-Kofi Kyereh Freiburg CAM, ST 75 76 1 27 €6.5m / €25.5k 3 M / M R 5ft 10in / 73kg Rayan Cherki Olympique Lyonnais CAM, LW, RW 75 86 11 19 €12m / €17.5k 5 H / L L 5ft 9in / 71kg Silas Stuttgart RM, ST 74 80 6 24 €6.5m / €18.5k 2 H / M R 6ft 2in / 82kg Jeffinho Olympique Lyonnais LW, LM 74 81 7 23 €8.5m / €27.5k 3 H / M R 5ft 9in / 63kg Osame Sahraoui Heerenveen LM 73 83 10 22 €7m / €6.6k 3 H / H R 5ft 6in / 65kg Talles Magno New York City FC CF, ST, LM 73 84 11 21 €7m / €6.1k 4 H / L R 6ft 1in / 70kg Ricardo Centurion Barracas Central CAM, RM, LM 69 69 0 30 €1.3m / €6.1k 4 M / L R 5ft 8in / 71kg Hernani Rio Ave RW, RM, LW 69 69 0 31 €1.2m / €5.3k 2 M / L L 5ft 10in / 73kg Yassine Bahassa U Craiova LM, RM 68 68 0 31 €1000k / €5.7k 4 M / L R 6ft 1in / 79kg Juan Diego Rojas Delfin RM, LM 66 66 0 30 €825k / €5.8k 4 H / M R 5ft 5in / 66kg Elias Saad St. Pauli LM 66 72 6 23 €1.4m / €4.8k 3 M / M R 6ft 0in / 72kg Dylan Bahamboula Livingston RW, ST, RM 63 63 0 28 €475k / €2k 3 H / L R 6ft 0in / 70kg

