EA Sports FC 24 best free-kick takers: Every player with 85-rated FK accuracy

EA Sports FC 24 best free-kick takers are here – with some surprising names along those that you'd expect.

Set-pieces can be a marginal gain when it comes to FC 24, with a number of players capable of making the difference from the dead ball. While free-kicks aren't often the most efficient way of scoring, having one of these players in your side might just make your opponent think twice before fouling 25 yards from goal, right?

You want to take advantage of every possible way to win, with free-kicks just another example. All these players have a 85-rating or above when it comes to delivering from the dead ball.

EA Sports FC 24 best free-kick takers: Who makes the cut?

Best free-kick takers

James Ward-Prowse is one of the highest-rated free-kick takers in EA Sports FC 24 (Image credit: Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Who are EA Sports FC 24's best free-kick takers? Here are the 32 players with 85+ free-kick accuracy Player Club Position Overall Potential + Age Value / Wage Skill moves / Weak foot Work rate Foot Height / Weight Lionel Messi Inter Miami CF, CAM 90 90 0 36 €41m / €23k 4 / 4 L / L L 5ft 6in / 67kg Robert Lewandowski Barcelona ST 90 90 0 34 €58m / €340k 4 / 4 H / M R 6ft 0in / 81kg Neymar Jr Al-Hilal LW 89 89 0 31 €85.5m / €115k 5 / 5 H / M R 5ft 8in / 68kg Antoine Griezmann Atletico Madrid ST, CF 88 88 0 32 €74m / €135k 4 / 3 H / H L 5ft 9in / 73kg Bruno Fernandes Manchester United CAM, CM 88 88 0 28 €92m / €260k 4 / 3 H / H R 5ft 10in / 69kg Martin Odegaard Arsenal CAM, CM 87 90 3 24 €109m / €170k 5 / 2 H / M L 5ft 10in / 68kg Dani Parejo Villarreal CM, CDM 86 86 0 34 €31.5m / €64k 3 / 4 M / M R 5ft 11in / 74kg Paulo Dybala Roma CF, CAM 86 86 0 29 €68m / €130k 4 / 3 H / L L 5ft 9in / 75kg Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool RB 86 88 2 24 €81m / €140k 3 / 4 H / M R 5ft 10in / 69kg Kieran Trippier Newcastle United RB 85 85 0 32 €37.5m / €150k 3 / 4 M / M R 5ft 8in / 71kg David Alaba Real Madrid CB, LB 85 85 0 31 €37m / €200k 3 / 4 M / H L 5ft 10in / 78kg Hakan Calhanoglu Inter Milan CM, CDM 85 85 0 29 €52.5m / €130k 4 / 4 H / M R 5ft 10in / 76kg James Maddison Tottenham Hotspur CAM, RM, CM 84 85 1 26 €49.5m / €120k 4 / 4 H / M R 5ft 8in / 73kg Angel Di Maria Benfica CF, RW, RM 83 83 0 35 €15.5m / €18.5k 5 / 2 H / M L 5ft 10in / 69kg Marco Reus Borussia Dortmund CAM, CF 83 83 0 34 €17m / €65k 4 / 4 M / M R 5ft 10in / 71kg Christian Eriksen Manchester United CM, CDM 83 83 0 31 €30m / €145k 4 / 5 M / M R 5ft 11in / 76kg Vincenzo Grifo Freiburg LM, CF, CAM 82 82 0 30 €29.5m / €41k 4 / 2 M / M R 5ft 10in / 76kg Dominik Szoboszlai Liverpool CAM 82 86 4 22 €44.5m / €110k 4 / 4 M / M R 6ft 1in / 74kg Anderson Talisca Al Nassr CF, ST, CAM 81 81 0 29 €25.5m / €58k 4 / 4 M / L L 6ft 2in / 75kg Cristiano Biraghi Fiorentina LB 80 80 0 30 €18m / €56k 3 / 3 H / M L 6ft 0in / 78kg Armand Lauriente Sassuolo LW, RW, ST 80 84 4 24 €30m / €22k 4 / 3 H / M R 5ft 9in / 79kg Marcos Alonso Barcelona LB, CB 79 79 0 32 €12m / €115k 3 / 3 H / L L 6ft 2in / 84kg Lucas Zelarayan Al-Fateh CAM, CF 79 79 0 31 €14.5m / €36.5k 4 / 3 M / L R 5ft 7in / 70kg James Ward-Prowse West Ham United CM 78 78 0 28 €14m / €68k 3 / 3 H / H R 5ft 8in / 66kg Ruslan Malinovskyi Genoa, on loan from Marseille CF, CAM 78 78 0 30 €14m / €30k 4 / 4 M / M L 5ft 11in / 79kg Harry Wilson Fulham RM, RW 75 76 1 26 €6.5m / €63k 3 / 2 H / L L 5ft 8in / 70kg Aaron Caricol Genoa LB, LM, LWB 75 78 3 26 €7m / €21k 3 / 3 M / M L 5ft 10in / 70kg Oscar Rodriguez Getafe, on loan from Sevilla CM, RM, LM 75 80 5 25 €8m / €24k 3 / 3 H / M R 5ft 8in / 67kg Simone Verdi Como CF, CAM 74 74 0 30 €4.1m / €5.1k 4 / 5 M / L L 5ft 8in / 72kg Robert Skov Hoffenheim RWB, LWB, RM 74 75 1 27 €4.4m / €25.5k 3 / 3 M / M L 6ft 0in / 81kg Enis Bardhi Trabzonspor CM, LM, CAM 74 74 0 28 €4.2m / €41k 4 / 4 H / L R 5ft 7in / 64kg Ager Aketxe Eibar CAM, RM 73 73 0 29 €3m / €9.6k 3 / 3 M / M L 5ft 8in / 69kg

