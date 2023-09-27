EA Sports FC 24 best free-kick takers: Every player with 85-rated FK accuracy
EA Sports FC 24 best free-kick takers are here, with 32 players given 85-rated FK accuracy this time around
EA Sports FC 24 best free-kick takers are here – with some surprising names along those that you'd expect.
Set-pieces can be a marginal gain when it comes to FC 24, with a number of players capable of making the difference from the dead ball. While free-kicks aren't often the most efficient way of scoring, having one of these players in your side might just make your opponent think twice before fouling 25 yards from goal, right?
You want to take advantage of every possible way to win, with free-kicks just another example. All these players have a 85-rating or above when it comes to delivering from the dead ball.
EA Sports FC 24 best free-kick takers: Who makes the cut?
Best free-kick takers
|Player
|Club
|Position
|Overall
|Potential
|+
|Age
|Value / Wage
|Skill moves / Weak foot
|Work rate
|Foot
|Height / Weight
|Lionel Messi
|Inter Miami
|CF, CAM
|90
|90
|0
|36
|€41m / €23k
|4 / 4
|L / L
|L
|5ft 6in / 67kg
|Robert Lewandowski
|Barcelona
|ST
|90
|90
|0
|34
|€58m / €340k
|4 / 4
|H / M
|R
|6ft 0in / 81kg
|Neymar Jr
|Al-Hilal
|LW
|89
|89
|0
|31
|€85.5m / €115k
|5 / 5
|H / M
|R
|5ft 8in / 68kg
|Antoine Griezmann
|Atletico Madrid
|ST, CF
|88
|88
|0
|32
|€74m / €135k
|4 / 3
|H / H
|L
|5ft 9in / 73kg
|Bruno Fernandes
|Manchester United
|CAM, CM
|88
|88
|0
|28
|€92m / €260k
|4 / 3
|H / H
|R
|5ft 10in / 69kg
|Martin Odegaard
|Arsenal
|CAM, CM
|87
|90
|3
|24
|€109m / €170k
|5 / 2
|H / M
|L
|5ft 10in / 68kg
|Dani Parejo
|Villarreal
|CM, CDM
|86
|86
|0
|34
|€31.5m / €64k
|3 / 4
|M / M
|R
|5ft 11in / 74kg
|Paulo Dybala
|Roma
|CF, CAM
|86
|86
|0
|29
|€68m / €130k
|4 / 3
|H / L
|L
|5ft 9in / 75kg
|Trent Alexander-Arnold
|Liverpool
|RB
|86
|88
|2
|24
|€81m / €140k
|3 / 4
|H / M
|R
|5ft 10in / 69kg
|Kieran Trippier
|Newcastle United
|RB
|85
|85
|0
|32
|€37.5m / €150k
|3 / 4
|M / M
|R
|5ft 8in / 71kg
|David Alaba
|Real Madrid
|CB, LB
|85
|85
|0
|31
|€37m / €200k
|3 / 4
|M / H
|L
|5ft 10in / 78kg
|Hakan Calhanoglu
|Inter Milan
|CM, CDM
|85
|85
|0
|29
|€52.5m / €130k
|4 / 4
|H / M
|R
|5ft 10in / 76kg
|James Maddison
|Tottenham Hotspur
|CAM, RM, CM
|84
|85
|1
|26
|€49.5m / €120k
|4 / 4
|H / M
|R
|5ft 8in / 73kg
|Angel Di Maria
|Benfica
|CF, RW, RM
|83
|83
|0
|35
|€15.5m / €18.5k
|5 / 2
|H / M
|L
|5ft 10in / 69kg
|Marco Reus
|Borussia Dortmund
|CAM, CF
|83
|83
|0
|34
|€17m / €65k
|4 / 4
|M / M
|R
|5ft 10in / 71kg
|Christian Eriksen
|Manchester United
|CM, CDM
|83
|83
|0
|31
|€30m / €145k
|4 / 5
|M / M
|R
|5ft 11in / 76kg
|Vincenzo Grifo
|Freiburg
|LM, CF, CAM
|82
|82
|0
|30
|€29.5m / €41k
|4 / 2
|M / M
|R
|5ft 10in / 76kg
|Dominik Szoboszlai
|Liverpool
|CAM
|82
|86
|4
|22
|€44.5m / €110k
|4 / 4
|M / M
|R
|6ft 1in / 74kg
|Anderson Talisca
|Al Nassr
|CF, ST, CAM
|81
|81
|0
|29
|€25.5m / €58k
|4 / 4
|M / L
|L
|6ft 2in / 75kg
|Cristiano Biraghi
|Fiorentina
|LB
|80
|80
|0
|30
|€18m / €56k
|3 / 3
|H / M
|L
|6ft 0in / 78kg
|Armand Lauriente
|Sassuolo
|LW, RW, ST
|80
|84
|4
|24
|€30m / €22k
|4 / 3
|H / M
|R
|5ft 9in / 79kg
|Marcos Alonso
|Barcelona
|LB, CB
|79
|79
|0
|32
|€12m / €115k
|3 / 3
|H / L
|L
|6ft 2in / 84kg
|Lucas Zelarayan
|Al-Fateh
|CAM, CF
|79
|79
|0
|31
|€14.5m / €36.5k
|4 / 3
|M / L
|R
|5ft 7in / 70kg
|James Ward-Prowse
|West Ham United
|CM
|78
|78
|0
|28
|€14m / €68k
|3 / 3
|H / H
|R
|5ft 8in / 66kg
|Ruslan Malinovskyi
|Genoa, on loan from Marseille
|CF, CAM
|78
|78
|0
|30
|€14m / €30k
|4 / 4
|M / M
|L
|5ft 11in / 79kg
|Harry Wilson
|Fulham
|RM, RW
|75
|76
|1
|26
|€6.5m / €63k
|3 / 2
|H / L
|L
|5ft 8in / 70kg
|Aaron Caricol
|Genoa
|LB, LM, LWB
|75
|78
|3
|26
|€7m / €21k
|3 / 3
|M / M
|L
|5ft 10in / 70kg
|Oscar Rodriguez
|Getafe, on loan from Sevilla
|CM, RM, LM
|75
|80
|5
|25
|€8m / €24k
|3 / 3
|H / M
|R
|5ft 8in / 67kg
|Simone Verdi
|Como
|CF, CAM
|74
|74
|0
|30
|€4.1m / €5.1k
|4 / 5
|M / L
|L
|5ft 8in / 72kg
|Robert Skov
|Hoffenheim
|RWB, LWB, RM
|74
|75
|1
|27
|€4.4m / €25.5k
|3 / 3
|M / M
|L
|6ft 0in / 81kg
|Enis Bardhi
|Trabzonspor
|CM, LM, CAM
|74
|74
|0
|28
|€4.2m / €41k
|4 / 4
|H / L
|R
|5ft 7in / 64kg
|Ager Aketxe
|Eibar
|CAM, RM
|73
|73
|0
|29
|€3m / €9.6k
|3 / 3
|M / M
|L
|5ft 8in / 69kg
More EA Sports FC 24 stories
With EA Sports FC 24 out, FFT has the complete guide to football's biggest game.
We have a guide to the best wonderkids, the best free agents and the best bargains available to sign in Career Mode. We also have lists of the fastest players in the game, the best passers, the best free-kick takers, the best tacklers, the best finishers – and of course, all 5-star weak foot players and all 5-star skill move players.
If you're a player of Ultimate Team, we have a full list of the 100+ stars available as Icon and Heroes cards.
Need help with attacking tips or defensive tips? We have a complete catalogue on how to do skill moves, including specific looks at stepovers, the heel-to-ball roll, the Elastico, an explosive fake shot and 'the bridge' .
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.