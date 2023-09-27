EA Sports FC 24 best free-kick takers: Every player with 85-rated FK accuracy

By Mark White
published

EA Sports FC 24 best free-kick takers are here, with 32 players given 85-rated FK accuracy this time around

EA Sports FC 24 best free-kick takers: Lionel Messi of Argentina looks on during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Argentina and Ecuador at Estadio Más Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti on September 07, 2023 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
(Image credit: Daniel Jayo/Getty Images)
Jump To:

EA Sports FC 24 best free-kick takers are here – with some surprising names along those that you'd expect.

Set-pieces can be a marginal gain when it comes to FC 24, with a number of players capable of making the difference from the dead ball. While free-kicks aren't often the most efficient way of scoring, having one of these players in your side might just make your opponent think twice before fouling 25 yards from goal, right?

You want to take advantage of every possible way to win, with free-kicks just another example. All these players have a 85-rating or above when it comes to delivering from the dead ball. 

EA Sports FC 24 best free-kick takers: Who makes the cut?

Best free-kick takers

James Ward-Prowse of West Ham United applauds the fans after the Premier League match between Luton Town and West Ham United at Kenilworth Road on September 01, 2023 in Luton, England.

James Ward-Prowse is one of the highest-rated free-kick takers in EA Sports FC 24 (Image credit: Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Who are EA Sports FC 24's best free-kick takers? Here are the 32 players with 85+ free-kick accuracy
PlayerClubPositionOverallPotential+AgeValue / WageSkill moves / Weak footWork rateFootHeight / Weight
Lionel MessiInter MiamiCF, CAM9090036€41m / €23k4 / 4L / LL5ft 6in / 67kg
Robert LewandowskiBarcelonaST9090034€58m / €340k4 / 4H / MR6ft 0in / 81kg
Neymar JrAl-HilalLW8989031€85.5m / €115k5 / 5H / MR5ft 8in / 68kg
Antoine GriezmannAtletico MadridST, CF8888032€74m / €135k4 / 3H / HL5ft 9in / 73kg
Bruno FernandesManchester UnitedCAM, CM8888028€92m / €260k4 / 3H / HR5ft 10in / 69kg
Martin OdegaardArsenalCAM, CM8790324€109m / €170k5 / 2H / ML5ft 10in / 68kg
Dani ParejoVillarrealCM, CDM8686034€31.5m / €64k3 / 4M / MR5ft 11in / 74kg
Paulo DybalaRomaCF, CAM8686029€68m / €130k4 / 3H / LL5ft 9in / 75kg
Trent Alexander-ArnoldLiverpoolRB8688224€81m / €140k3 / 4H / MR5ft 10in / 69kg
Kieran TrippierNewcastle UnitedRB8585032€37.5m / €150k3 / 4M / MR5ft 8in / 71kg
David AlabaReal MadridCB, LB8585031€37m / €200k3 / 4M / HL5ft 10in / 78kg
Hakan CalhanogluInter MilanCM, CDM8585029€52.5m / €130k4 / 4H / MR5ft 10in / 76kg
James MaddisonTottenham HotspurCAM, RM, CM8485126€49.5m / €120k4 / 4H / MR5ft 8in / 73kg
Angel Di MariaBenficaCF, RW, RM8383035€15.5m / €18.5k5 / 2H / ML5ft 10in / 69kg
Marco ReusBorussia DortmundCAM, CF8383034€17m / €65k4 / 4M / MR5ft 10in / 71kg
Christian EriksenManchester UnitedCM, CDM8383031€30m / €145k4 / 5M / MR5ft 11in / 76kg
Vincenzo GrifoFreiburgLM, CF, CAM8282030€29.5m / €41k4 / 2M / MR5ft 10in / 76kg
Dominik SzoboszlaiLiverpoolCAM8286422€44.5m / €110k4 / 4M / MR6ft 1in / 74kg
Anderson TaliscaAl NassrCF, ST, CAM8181029€25.5m / €58k4 / 4M / LL6ft 2in / 75kg
Cristiano BiraghiFiorentinaLB8080030€18m / €56k3 / 3H / ML6ft 0in / 78kg
Armand LaurienteSassuoloLW, RW, ST8084424€30m / €22k4 / 3H / MR5ft 9in / 79kg
Marcos AlonsoBarcelonaLB, CB7979032€12m / €115k3 / 3H / LL6ft 2in / 84kg
Lucas ZelarayanAl-FatehCAM, CF7979031€14.5m / €36.5k4 / 3M / LR5ft 7in / 70kg
James Ward-ProwseWest Ham UnitedCM7878028€14m / €68k3 / 3H / HR5ft 8in / 66kg
Ruslan MalinovskyiGenoa, on loan from MarseilleCF, CAM7878030€14m / €30k4 / 4M / ML5ft 11in / 79kg
Harry WilsonFulhamRM, RW7576126€6.5m / €63k3 / 2H / LL5ft 8in / 70kg
Aaron CaricolGenoaLB, LM, LWB7578326€7m / €21k3 / 3M / ML5ft 10in / 70kg
Oscar RodriguezGetafe, on loan from SevillaCM, RM, LM7580525€8m / €24k3 / 3H / MR5ft 8in / 67kg
Simone VerdiComoCF, CAM7474030€4.1m / €5.1k4 / 5M / LL5ft 8in / 72kg
Robert SkovHoffenheimRWB, LWB, RM7475127€4.4m / €25.5k3 / 3M / ML6ft 0in / 81kg
Enis BardhiTrabzonsporCM, LM, CAM7474028€4.2m / €41k4 / 4H / LR5ft 7in / 64kg
Ager AketxeEibarCAM, RM7373029€3m / €9.6k3 / 3M / ML5ft 8in / 69kg

