EA Sports FC 24 best tacklers: Every player with 85-rated tackling

By Mark White
published

EA Sports FC 24 best tacklers are here, with 58 players given 85-rated tackling this time around

EA Sports FC 24 best tacklers: Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool looks on during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and West Ham United at Anfield on September 24, 2023 in Liverpool, England.
(Image credit: Matt McNulty/Getty Images)
EA Sports FC 24 best tacklers are some of the world's top defenders on this version of the game.

Defending is an art that consists of far more than just the standing tackle – but it's far more used than the sliding tackle in FC 24 and gives a good reflection of how good they are at jostling and jockeying for the ball. Having players with good tackling stats is a must not just for you but when it comes to letting the AI do the work off the ball.

Making sure you have a number of good tacklers in your side, either in defence or defensive midfield is a must – and you won't get any better than these stars. 

EA Sports FC 24 best tacklers: Who makes the cut?

Best tacklers

Casemiro of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on August 19, 2023 in London, England.

Casemiro is one of the highest-rated tacklers on EA Sports FC 24 (Image credit: Visionhaus/Getty Images)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Who are EA Sports FC 24's best tacklers? Here are the 58 players with 85+ standing tackling stats
PlayerClubPositionOverallPotential+AgeValue / WageSkill moves / Weak footWork rateFootHeight / Weight
CasemiroManchester UnitedCDM8989031€72m / €240k2 / 3M / HR6ft 0in / 84kg
Virgil van DijkLiverpoolCB8989032€67m / €220k2 / 3M / HR6ft 3in / 92kg
RodriManchester CityCDM, CM8990127€105.5m / €250k3 / 4M / HR6ft 3in / 82kg
Ruben DiasManchester CityCB8990126€106.5m / €250k2 / 4M / HR6ft 1in / 82kg
Federico ValverdeReal MadridCM, RW8892424€130.5m / €270k3 / 4H / HR5ft 11in / 78kg
MarquinhosParis Saint-GermainCB8788129€73.5m / €140k3 / 3M / HR6ft 0in / 75kg
N'Golo KanteAl-IttihadCDM, CM8686032€45m / €73k2 / 3M / HR5ft 6in / 70kg
Matthijs de LigtBayern MunichCB8689323€83m / €83k2 / 3M / HR6ft 2in / 89kg
Eder MilitaoReal MadridCB8689325€80m / €210k2 / 3M / HR6ft 1in / 78kg
Ronald AraujoBarcelonaCB, RB8691524€93m / €175k2 / 3M / HR6ft 2in / 79kg
Raphael VaraneManchester UnitedCB8585030€44m / €160k2 / 4M / HR6ft 3in / 81kg
John StonesManchester CityCB, RB8586129€49.5m / €180k3 / 4H / MR6ft 2in / 76kg
Thomas ParteyArsenalCDM, CM8585030€45m / €150k3 / 3M / HR6ft 0in / 77kg
Aymeric LaporteAl NassrCB8586129€49.5m / €70k2 / 3M / ML6ft 3in / 85kg
Marcos AcunaSevillaLB, LM8585031€39m / €46k3 / 3H / HL5ft 7in / 69kg
Alessandro BastoniInter MilanCB8590524€73.5m / €96k2 / 3M / HL6ft 2in / 75kg
Jules KoundeBarcelonaCB, RB8589424€69.5m / €160k3 / 3H / HR5ft 10in / 75kg
Thiago SilvaChelseaCB8484038€7.5m / €98k2 / 3M / HR6ft 0in / 79kg
Kyle WalkerManchester CityRB8484033€22m / €155k3 / 2H / HR6ft 0in / 83kg
Chris SmallingRomaCB8484033€20m / €88k2 / 3M / HR6ft 4in / 81kg
Kalidou KoulibalyAl-HilalCB8484032€27.5m / €61k2 / 4M / HR6ft 1in / 93kg
Matthias GinterFreiburgCB8484029€35.5m / €47k2 / 3H / MR6ft 2in / 86kg
Niklas SuleBorussia DortmundCB, RB8486227€45m / €66k3 / 3M / MR6ft 4in / 99kg
Pierre-Emile HojbjergTottenham HotspurCDM, CM8485127€43m / €110k3 / 4H / HR6ft 1in / 84kg
Lucas HernandezParis Saint-GermainCB, LB8485127€42.5m / €105k2 / 2M / ML6ft 0in / 79kg
Milan SkriniarParis Saint-GermainCB8484028€36.5m / €110k2 / 3L / HR6ft 1in / 80kg
Fikayo TomoriAC MilanCB8488425€52.5m / €84k2 / 4M / HR6ft 0in / 79kg
Kim Min-jaeBayern MunichCB8486226€46m / €82k2 / 3L / HR6ft 2in / 86kg
Reece JamesChelseaRB, RWB8486223€50.5m / €120k3 / 3H / MR5ft 10in / 87kg
Lisandro MartínezManchester UnitedCB8487325€49.5m / €140k3 / 3M / HL5ft 10in / 77kg
BremerJuventusCB8487326€49m / €135k2 / 2M / HR6ft 2in / 82kg
Mats HummelsBorussia DortmundCB8383034€12m / €60k2 / 3M / MR6ft 3in / 94kg
Francesco AcerbiInter MilanCB8383035€9.5m / €67k3 / 3M / HL6ft 3in / 88kg
Willi OrbanRB LeipzigCB8383030€30m / €67k2 / 3L / MR6ft 1in / 87kg
Emre CanBorussia DortmundCDM, CB8383029€31m / €62k3 / 4M / HR6ft 1in / 86kg
Alessio RomagnoliLazioCB8383028€31.5m / €67k2 / 3M / ML6ft 0in / 75kg
Andreas ChristensenBarcelonaCB8385227€38.5m / €155k2 / 3L / MR6ft 1in / 82kg
Jose GimenezAtletico MadridCB8385228€36.5m / €71k2 / 3M / HR6ft 0in / 79kg
Guido RodriguezReal BetisCDM8384128€35m / €36.5k2 / 4M / HR6ft 0in / 80kg
Benjamin PavardInter MilanCB, RB8384127€36.5m / €94k3 / 3M / MR6ft 1in / 81kg
Andre-Frank Zambo AnguissaNapoliCDM, CM8384127€37m / €68k3 / 3H / MR6ft 0in / 78kg
Joao PalhinhaFulhamCDM, CM8384127€37m / €100k2 / 4M / HR6ft 2in / 85kg
Pau TorresAston VillaCB8386326€42m / €100k2 / 3M / HL6ft 3in / 80kg
William SalibaArsenalCB8389622€53m / €105k2 / 3M / HR6ft 3in / 85kg
Nico SchlotterbeckBorussia DortmundCB8388523€49.5m / €51k3 / 2H / HL6ft 3in / 90kg
Stefan de VrijInter MilanCB8282031€21m / €86k2 / 3M / HR6ft 2in / 78kg
Stefan SavicAtletico MadridCB8282032€20m / €62k2 / 3M / HR6ft 1in / 80kg
Manuel AkanjiManchester CityCB8283127€30.5m / €130k2 / 4M / MR6ft 1in / 91kg
Josue ChiamuleraAthletico ParanaenseCB8282031€21m / €20.5k2 / 3M / MR6ft 0in / 80kg
Javi GalanAtletico MadridLB, LWB8282028€27.5m / €65k4 / 2H / ML5ft 7in / 70kg
Robin Le NormandReal SociedadCB8287526€40m / €41k2 / 3M / MR6ft 1in / 81kg
Raul AlbiolVillarrealCB8181037€4.6m / €27k2 / 3L / HR6ft 2in / 82kg
Rosival DouradoCorinthiansCDM, CM, CAM8181023€26.5m / €27k2 / 4H / MR5ft 8in / 70kg
Ibrahima KonateLiverpoolCB8187624€37m / €91k3 / 2M / HR6ft 4in / 95kg
Amir RrahmaniNapoliCB8181029€21.5m / €61k2 / 4M / MR6ft 3in / 83kg
Giorgio ChielliniLos Angeles FCCB8080038€3.8m / €7.9k2 / 3M / HL6ft 1in / 85kg
Heberto GauchoAtletico MineiroCB, CDM8080027€19.5m / €32k2 / 3H / MR5ft 11in / 82kg
Konstantinos MavropanosWest Ham UnitedCB, RB7882425€17.5m / €57k2 / 4H / MR6ft 4in / 89kg

