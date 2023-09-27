EA Sports FC 24 best tacklers: Every player with 85-rated tackling

EA Sports FC 24 best tacklers are some of the world's top defenders on this version of the game.

Defending is an art that consists of far more than just the standing tackle – but it's far more used than the sliding tackle in FC 24 and gives a good reflection of how good they are at jostling and jockeying for the ball. Having players with good tackling stats is a must not just for you but when it comes to letting the AI do the work off the ball.

Making sure you have a number of good tacklers in your side, either in defence or defensive midfield is a must – and you won't get any better than these stars.

EA Sports FC 24 best tacklers: Who makes the cut?

Best tacklers

Casemiro is one of the highest-rated tacklers on EA Sports FC 24 (Image credit: Visionhaus/Getty Images)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Who are EA Sports FC 24's best tacklers? Here are the 58 players with 85+ standing tackling stats Player Club Position Overall Potential + Age Value / Wage Skill moves / Weak foot Work rate Foot Height / Weight Casemiro Manchester United CDM 89 89 0 31 €72m / €240k 2 / 3 M / H R 6ft 0in / 84kg Virgil van Dijk Liverpool CB 89 89 0 32 €67m / €220k 2 / 3 M / H R 6ft 3in / 92kg Rodri Manchester City CDM, CM 89 90 1 27 €105.5m / €250k 3 / 4 M / H R 6ft 3in / 82kg Ruben Dias Manchester City CB 89 90 1 26 €106.5m / €250k 2 / 4 M / H R 6ft 1in / 82kg Federico Valverde Real Madrid CM, RW 88 92 4 24 €130.5m / €270k 3 / 4 H / H R 5ft 11in / 78kg Marquinhos Paris Saint-Germain CB 87 88 1 29 €73.5m / €140k 3 / 3 M / H R 6ft 0in / 75kg N'Golo Kante Al-Ittihad CDM, CM 86 86 0 32 €45m / €73k 2 / 3 M / H R 5ft 6in / 70kg Matthijs de Ligt Bayern Munich CB 86 89 3 23 €83m / €83k 2 / 3 M / H R 6ft 2in / 89kg Eder Militao Real Madrid CB 86 89 3 25 €80m / €210k 2 / 3 M / H R 6ft 1in / 78kg Ronald Araujo Barcelona CB, RB 86 91 5 24 €93m / €175k 2 / 3 M / H R 6ft 2in / 79kg Raphael Varane Manchester United CB 85 85 0 30 €44m / €160k 2 / 4 M / H R 6ft 3in / 81kg John Stones Manchester City CB, RB 85 86 1 29 €49.5m / €180k 3 / 4 H / M R 6ft 2in / 76kg Thomas Partey Arsenal CDM, CM 85 85 0 30 €45m / €150k 3 / 3 M / H R 6ft 0in / 77kg Aymeric Laporte Al Nassr CB 85 86 1 29 €49.5m / €70k 2 / 3 M / M L 6ft 3in / 85kg Marcos Acuna Sevilla LB, LM 85 85 0 31 €39m / €46k 3 / 3 H / H L 5ft 7in / 69kg Alessandro Bastoni Inter Milan CB 85 90 5 24 €73.5m / €96k 2 / 3 M / H L 6ft 2in / 75kg Jules Kounde Barcelona CB, RB 85 89 4 24 €69.5m / €160k 3 / 3 H / H R 5ft 10in / 75kg Thiago Silva Chelsea CB 84 84 0 38 €7.5m / €98k 2 / 3 M / H R 6ft 0in / 79kg Kyle Walker Manchester City RB 84 84 0 33 €22m / €155k 3 / 2 H / H R 6ft 0in / 83kg Chris Smalling Roma CB 84 84 0 33 €20m / €88k 2 / 3 M / H R 6ft 4in / 81kg Kalidou Koulibaly Al-Hilal CB 84 84 0 32 €27.5m / €61k 2 / 4 M / H R 6ft 1in / 93kg Matthias Ginter Freiburg CB 84 84 0 29 €35.5m / €47k 2 / 3 H / M R 6ft 2in / 86kg Niklas Sule Borussia Dortmund CB, RB 84 86 2 27 €45m / €66k 3 / 3 M / M R 6ft 4in / 99kg Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg Tottenham Hotspur CDM, CM 84 85 1 27 €43m / €110k 3 / 4 H / H R 6ft 1in / 84kg Lucas Hernandez Paris Saint-Germain CB, LB 84 85 1 27 €42.5m / €105k 2 / 2 M / M L 6ft 0in / 79kg Milan Skriniar Paris Saint-Germain CB 84 84 0 28 €36.5m / €110k 2 / 3 L / H R 6ft 1in / 80kg Fikayo Tomori AC Milan CB 84 88 4 25 €52.5m / €84k 2 / 4 M / H R 6ft 0in / 79kg Kim Min-jae Bayern Munich CB 84 86 2 26 €46m / €82k 2 / 3 L / H R 6ft 2in / 86kg Reece James Chelsea RB, RWB 84 86 2 23 €50.5m / €120k 3 / 3 H / M R 5ft 10in / 87kg Lisandro Martínez Manchester United CB 84 87 3 25 €49.5m / €140k 3 / 3 M / H L 5ft 10in / 77kg Bremer Juventus CB 84 87 3 26 €49m / €135k 2 / 2 M / H R 6ft 2in / 82kg Mats Hummels Borussia Dortmund CB 83 83 0 34 €12m / €60k 2 / 3 M / M R 6ft 3in / 94kg Francesco Acerbi Inter Milan CB 83 83 0 35 €9.5m / €67k 3 / 3 M / H L 6ft 3in / 88kg Willi Orban RB Leipzig CB 83 83 0 30 €30m / €67k 2 / 3 L / M R 6ft 1in / 87kg Emre Can Borussia Dortmund CDM, CB 83 83 0 29 €31m / €62k 3 / 4 M / H R 6ft 1in / 86kg Alessio Romagnoli Lazio CB 83 83 0 28 €31.5m / €67k 2 / 3 M / M L 6ft 0in / 75kg Andreas Christensen Barcelona CB 83 85 2 27 €38.5m / €155k 2 / 3 L / M R 6ft 1in / 82kg Jose Gimenez Atletico Madrid CB 83 85 2 28 €36.5m / €71k 2 / 3 M / H R 6ft 0in / 79kg Guido Rodriguez Real Betis CDM 83 84 1 28 €35m / €36.5k 2 / 4 M / H R 6ft 0in / 80kg Benjamin Pavard Inter Milan CB, RB 83 84 1 27 €36.5m / €94k 3 / 3 M / M R 6ft 1in / 81kg Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa Napoli CDM, CM 83 84 1 27 €37m / €68k 3 / 3 H / M R 6ft 0in / 78kg Joao Palhinha Fulham CDM, CM 83 84 1 27 €37m / €100k 2 / 4 M / H R 6ft 2in / 85kg Pau Torres Aston Villa CB 83 86 3 26 €42m / €100k 2 / 3 M / H L 6ft 3in / 80kg William Saliba Arsenal CB 83 89 6 22 €53m / €105k 2 / 3 M / H R 6ft 3in / 85kg Nico Schlotterbeck Borussia Dortmund CB 83 88 5 23 €49.5m / €51k 3 / 2 H / H L 6ft 3in / 90kg Stefan de Vrij Inter Milan CB 82 82 0 31 €21m / €86k 2 / 3 M / H R 6ft 2in / 78kg Stefan Savic Atletico Madrid CB 82 82 0 32 €20m / €62k 2 / 3 M / H R 6ft 1in / 80kg Manuel Akanji Manchester City CB 82 83 1 27 €30.5m / €130k 2 / 4 M / M R 6ft 1in / 91kg Josue Chiamulera Athletico Paranaense CB 82 82 0 31 €21m / €20.5k 2 / 3 M / M R 6ft 0in / 80kg Javi Galan Atletico Madrid LB, LWB 82 82 0 28 €27.5m / €65k 4 / 2 H / M L 5ft 7in / 70kg Robin Le Normand Real Sociedad CB 82 87 5 26 €40m / €41k 2 / 3 M / M R 6ft 1in / 81kg Raul Albiol Villarreal CB 81 81 0 37 €4.6m / €27k 2 / 3 L / H R 6ft 2in / 82kg Rosival Dourado Corinthians CDM, CM, CAM 81 81 0 23 €26.5m / €27k 2 / 4 H / M R 5ft 8in / 70kg Ibrahima Konate Liverpool CB 81 87 6 24 €37m / €91k 3 / 2 M / H R 6ft 4in / 95kg Amir Rrahmani Napoli CB 81 81 0 29 €21.5m / €61k 2 / 4 M / M R 6ft 3in / 83kg Giorgio Chiellini Los Angeles FC CB 80 80 0 38 €3.8m / €7.9k 2 / 3 M / H L 6ft 1in / 85kg Heberto Gaucho Atletico Mineiro CB, CDM 80 80 0 27 €19.5m / €32k 2 / 3 H / M R 5ft 11in / 82kg Konstantinos Mavropanos West Ham United CB, RB 78 82 4 25 €17.5m / €57k 2 / 4 H / M R 6ft 4in / 89kg

More EA Sports FC 24 stories

With EA Sports FC 24 out, FFT has the complete guide to football's biggest game.

We have a guide to the best wonderkids, the best free agents and the best bargains available to sign in Career Mode. We also have lists of the fastest players in the game, the best passers, the best free-kick takers, the best tacklers, the best finishers – and of course, all 5-star weak foot players and all 5-star skill move players.

If you're a player of Ultimate Team, we have a full list of the 100+ stars available as Icon and Heroes cards.

Need help with attacking tips or defensive tips? We have a complete catalogue on how to do skill moves, including specific looks at stepovers, the heel-to-ball roll, the Elastico, an explosive fake shot and 'the bridge' .