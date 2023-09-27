EA Sports FC 24 best tacklers: Every player with 85-rated tackling
EA Sports FC 24 best tacklers are here, with 58 players given 85-rated tackling this time around
EA Sports FC 24 best tacklers are some of the world's top defenders on this version of the game.
Defending is an art that consists of far more than just the standing tackle – but it's far more used than the sliding tackle in FC 24 and gives a good reflection of how good they are at jostling and jockeying for the ball. Having players with good tackling stats is a must not just for you but when it comes to letting the AI do the work off the ball.
Making sure you have a number of good tacklers in your side, either in defence or defensive midfield is a must – and you won't get any better than these stars.
EA Sports FC 24 best tacklers: Who makes the cut?
Best tacklers
|Player
|Club
|Position
|Overall
|Potential
|+
|Age
|Value / Wage
|Skill moves / Weak foot
|Work rate
|Foot
|Height / Weight
|Casemiro
|Manchester United
|CDM
|89
|89
|0
|31
|€72m / €240k
|2 / 3
|M / H
|R
|6ft 0in / 84kg
|Virgil van Dijk
|Liverpool
|CB
|89
|89
|0
|32
|€67m / €220k
|2 / 3
|M / H
|R
|6ft 3in / 92kg
|Rodri
|Manchester City
|CDM, CM
|89
|90
|1
|27
|€105.5m / €250k
|3 / 4
|M / H
|R
|6ft 3in / 82kg
|Ruben Dias
|Manchester City
|CB
|89
|90
|1
|26
|€106.5m / €250k
|2 / 4
|M / H
|R
|6ft 1in / 82kg
|Federico Valverde
|Real Madrid
|CM, RW
|88
|92
|4
|24
|€130.5m / €270k
|3 / 4
|H / H
|R
|5ft 11in / 78kg
|Marquinhos
|Paris Saint-Germain
|CB
|87
|88
|1
|29
|€73.5m / €140k
|3 / 3
|M / H
|R
|6ft 0in / 75kg
|N'Golo Kante
|Al-Ittihad
|CDM, CM
|86
|86
|0
|32
|€45m / €73k
|2 / 3
|M / H
|R
|5ft 6in / 70kg
|Matthijs de Ligt
|Bayern Munich
|CB
|86
|89
|3
|23
|€83m / €83k
|2 / 3
|M / H
|R
|6ft 2in / 89kg
|Eder Militao
|Real Madrid
|CB
|86
|89
|3
|25
|€80m / €210k
|2 / 3
|M / H
|R
|6ft 1in / 78kg
|Ronald Araujo
|Barcelona
|CB, RB
|86
|91
|5
|24
|€93m / €175k
|2 / 3
|M / H
|R
|6ft 2in / 79kg
|Raphael Varane
|Manchester United
|CB
|85
|85
|0
|30
|€44m / €160k
|2 / 4
|M / H
|R
|6ft 3in / 81kg
|John Stones
|Manchester City
|CB, RB
|85
|86
|1
|29
|€49.5m / €180k
|3 / 4
|H / M
|R
|6ft 2in / 76kg
|Thomas Partey
|Arsenal
|CDM, CM
|85
|85
|0
|30
|€45m / €150k
|3 / 3
|M / H
|R
|6ft 0in / 77kg
|Aymeric Laporte
|Al Nassr
|CB
|85
|86
|1
|29
|€49.5m / €70k
|2 / 3
|M / M
|L
|6ft 3in / 85kg
|Marcos Acuna
|Sevilla
|LB, LM
|85
|85
|0
|31
|€39m / €46k
|3 / 3
|H / H
|L
|5ft 7in / 69kg
|Alessandro Bastoni
|Inter Milan
|CB
|85
|90
|5
|24
|€73.5m / €96k
|2 / 3
|M / H
|L
|6ft 2in / 75kg
|Jules Kounde
|Barcelona
|CB, RB
|85
|89
|4
|24
|€69.5m / €160k
|3 / 3
|H / H
|R
|5ft 10in / 75kg
|Thiago Silva
|Chelsea
|CB
|84
|84
|0
|38
|€7.5m / €98k
|2 / 3
|M / H
|R
|6ft 0in / 79kg
|Kyle Walker
|Manchester City
|RB
|84
|84
|0
|33
|€22m / €155k
|3 / 2
|H / H
|R
|6ft 0in / 83kg
|Chris Smalling
|Roma
|CB
|84
|84
|0
|33
|€20m / €88k
|2 / 3
|M / H
|R
|6ft 4in / 81kg
|Kalidou Koulibaly
|Al-Hilal
|CB
|84
|84
|0
|32
|€27.5m / €61k
|2 / 4
|M / H
|R
|6ft 1in / 93kg
|Matthias Ginter
|Freiburg
|CB
|84
|84
|0
|29
|€35.5m / €47k
|2 / 3
|H / M
|R
|6ft 2in / 86kg
|Niklas Sule
|Borussia Dortmund
|CB, RB
|84
|86
|2
|27
|€45m / €66k
|3 / 3
|M / M
|R
|6ft 4in / 99kg
|Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg
|Tottenham Hotspur
|CDM, CM
|84
|85
|1
|27
|€43m / €110k
|3 / 4
|H / H
|R
|6ft 1in / 84kg
|Lucas Hernandez
|Paris Saint-Germain
|CB, LB
|84
|85
|1
|27
|€42.5m / €105k
|2 / 2
|M / M
|L
|6ft 0in / 79kg
|Milan Skriniar
|Paris Saint-Germain
|CB
|84
|84
|0
|28
|€36.5m / €110k
|2 / 3
|L / H
|R
|6ft 1in / 80kg
|Fikayo Tomori
|AC Milan
|CB
|84
|88
|4
|25
|€52.5m / €84k
|2 / 4
|M / H
|R
|6ft 0in / 79kg
|Kim Min-jae
|Bayern Munich
|CB
|84
|86
|2
|26
|€46m / €82k
|2 / 3
|L / H
|R
|6ft 2in / 86kg
|Reece James
|Chelsea
|RB, RWB
|84
|86
|2
|23
|€50.5m / €120k
|3 / 3
|H / M
|R
|5ft 10in / 87kg
|Lisandro Martínez
|Manchester United
|CB
|84
|87
|3
|25
|€49.5m / €140k
|3 / 3
|M / H
|L
|5ft 10in / 77kg
|Bremer
|Juventus
|CB
|84
|87
|3
|26
|€49m / €135k
|2 / 2
|M / H
|R
|6ft 2in / 82kg
|Mats Hummels
|Borussia Dortmund
|CB
|83
|83
|0
|34
|€12m / €60k
|2 / 3
|M / M
|R
|6ft 3in / 94kg
|Francesco Acerbi
|Inter Milan
|CB
|83
|83
|0
|35
|€9.5m / €67k
|3 / 3
|M / H
|L
|6ft 3in / 88kg
|Willi Orban
|RB Leipzig
|CB
|83
|83
|0
|30
|€30m / €67k
|2 / 3
|L / M
|R
|6ft 1in / 87kg
|Emre Can
|Borussia Dortmund
|CDM, CB
|83
|83
|0
|29
|€31m / €62k
|3 / 4
|M / H
|R
|6ft 1in / 86kg
|Alessio Romagnoli
|Lazio
|CB
|83
|83
|0
|28
|€31.5m / €67k
|2 / 3
|M / M
|L
|6ft 0in / 75kg
|Andreas Christensen
|Barcelona
|CB
|83
|85
|2
|27
|€38.5m / €155k
|2 / 3
|L / M
|R
|6ft 1in / 82kg
|Jose Gimenez
|Atletico Madrid
|CB
|83
|85
|2
|28
|€36.5m / €71k
|2 / 3
|M / H
|R
|6ft 0in / 79kg
|Guido Rodriguez
|Real Betis
|CDM
|83
|84
|1
|28
|€35m / €36.5k
|2 / 4
|M / H
|R
|6ft 0in / 80kg
|Benjamin Pavard
|Inter Milan
|CB, RB
|83
|84
|1
|27
|€36.5m / €94k
|3 / 3
|M / M
|R
|6ft 1in / 81kg
|Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa
|Napoli
|CDM, CM
|83
|84
|1
|27
|€37m / €68k
|3 / 3
|H / M
|R
|6ft 0in / 78kg
|Joao Palhinha
|Fulham
|CDM, CM
|83
|84
|1
|27
|€37m / €100k
|2 / 4
|M / H
|R
|6ft 2in / 85kg
|Pau Torres
|Aston Villa
|CB
|83
|86
|3
|26
|€42m / €100k
|2 / 3
|M / H
|L
|6ft 3in / 80kg
|William Saliba
|Arsenal
|CB
|83
|89
|6
|22
|€53m / €105k
|2 / 3
|M / H
|R
|6ft 3in / 85kg
|Nico Schlotterbeck
|Borussia Dortmund
|CB
|83
|88
|5
|23
|€49.5m / €51k
|3 / 2
|H / H
|L
|6ft 3in / 90kg
|Stefan de Vrij
|Inter Milan
|CB
|82
|82
|0
|31
|€21m / €86k
|2 / 3
|M / H
|R
|6ft 2in / 78kg
|Stefan Savic
|Atletico Madrid
|CB
|82
|82
|0
|32
|€20m / €62k
|2 / 3
|M / H
|R
|6ft 1in / 80kg
|Manuel Akanji
|Manchester City
|CB
|82
|83
|1
|27
|€30.5m / €130k
|2 / 4
|M / M
|R
|6ft 1in / 91kg
|Josue Chiamulera
|Athletico Paranaense
|CB
|82
|82
|0
|31
|€21m / €20.5k
|2 / 3
|M / M
|R
|6ft 0in / 80kg
|Javi Galan
|Atletico Madrid
|LB, LWB
|82
|82
|0
|28
|€27.5m / €65k
|4 / 2
|H / M
|L
|5ft 7in / 70kg
|Robin Le Normand
|Real Sociedad
|CB
|82
|87
|5
|26
|€40m / €41k
|2 / 3
|M / M
|R
|6ft 1in / 81kg
|Raul Albiol
|Villarreal
|CB
|81
|81
|0
|37
|€4.6m / €27k
|2 / 3
|L / H
|R
|6ft 2in / 82kg
|Rosival Dourado
|Corinthians
|CDM, CM, CAM
|81
|81
|0
|23
|€26.5m / €27k
|2 / 4
|H / M
|R
|5ft 8in / 70kg
|Ibrahima Konate
|Liverpool
|CB
|81
|87
|6
|24
|€37m / €91k
|3 / 2
|M / H
|R
|6ft 4in / 95kg
|Amir Rrahmani
|Napoli
|CB
|81
|81
|0
|29
|€21.5m / €61k
|2 / 4
|M / M
|R
|6ft 3in / 83kg
|Giorgio Chiellini
|Los Angeles FC
|CB
|80
|80
|0
|38
|€3.8m / €7.9k
|2 / 3
|M / H
|L
|6ft 1in / 85kg
|Heberto Gaucho
|Atletico Mineiro
|CB, CDM
|80
|80
|0
|27
|€19.5m / €32k
|2 / 3
|H / M
|R
|5ft 11in / 82kg
|Konstantinos Mavropanos
|West Ham United
|CB, RB
|78
|82
|4
|25
|€17.5m / €57k
|2 / 4
|H / M
|R
|6ft 4in / 89kg
More EA Sports FC 24 stories
With EA Sports FC 24 out, FFT has the complete guide to football's biggest game.
We have a guide to the best wonderkids, the best free agents and the best bargains available to sign in Career Mode. We also have lists of the fastest players in the game, the best passers, the best free-kick takers, the best tacklers, the best finishers – and of course, all 5-star weak foot players and all 5-star skill move players.
If you're a player of Ultimate Team, we have a full list of the 100+ stars available as Icon and Heroes cards.
Need help with attacking tips or defensive tips? We have a complete catalogue on how to do skill moves, including specific looks at stepovers, the heel-to-ball roll, the Elastico, an explosive fake shot and 'the bridge' .
