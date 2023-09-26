EA Sports FC 24 free signings: The 90+ free transfers you need in Career Mode

By Mark White
published

EA Sports FC 24 free signings can elevate your team without you having to pay a penny – here are nearly 100 you can sign

(Image credit: EA Sports FC 24)
Jump To:

EA Sports FC 24 free signings are a must for your Career Mode, with a plethora of high-quality players available for absolutely nothing at the start of the game. 

It's an easy way to make your budget go further. Once you've signed the best wonderkids, you'll no doubt be short of a few quid – and that's where this list comes in. Granted, the Saudi Pro League has snapped up a number of top players who were approaching a contract's end but there are still a fair share of decent players who can elevate your team.

A number of these players are under 30 and plenty of them have potential to improve as players. While we associate free transfers with the stars coming to the end of their careers looking for a payday, a number of these players will improve a lower league team that you're looking to take up the pyramid. 

Henry Martín of America celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the quarterfinals second leg match between America and Puebla as part of the Torneo Apertura 2022 Liga MX at Azteca Stadium on October 15, 2022 in Mexico City, Mexico.

Henry Martin is available for free at the start of Career Mode (Image credit: Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images)

We've included these stars' overall rating and potential, of course – but also value and wage so you know if they're worth signing, plus their skill move level, weak foot and work-rate. 

If you're hoping to add a bit of depth to an otherwise decent squad, you're going to want to scour through the free market for a stellar deal.

Free signings

The 93 best free transfers in EA Sports FC 24

Swipe to scroll horizontally
EA Sports FC 24's best free transfers
PlayerPositionAgeOverallPotential+Value / WageSkill Moves / Weak FootWork rateFoot
Jesus CoronaRW, LW3080800€20.5m / €25k5 / 5M / MR
Luis ChavezCM, CDM2779801€20m / €22k3 / 3H / HL
Henry MartinST3079790€17m / €24k3 / 3H / LR
Alexis VegaLW, ST, LM2579823€23m / €23k4 / 3M / LR
Sofiane BoufalCF, LM, ST2976760€7.5m / €19.5k4 / 4M / LR
Akram AfifLM, CF, CAM2676760€8m / €17.5k4 / 4H / MR
Carlos RodriguezCAM, CM2676793€10m / €17.5k3 / 3H / HR
Jesus GallardoLB, LM, LW2875750€5m / €16k3 / 3H / LL
Erick SanchezCM, CDM2375794€8m / €14.5k2 / 3H / HR
Roberto AlvaradoRM, LM2475783€7.5m / €14.5k4 / 4H / ML
Uriel AntunaRM, LM, RW2575761€6.5m / €16k3 / 3M / MR
Luis RomoCM, CDM2875750€5.5m / €17.5k3 / 4M / MR
Kevin AlvarezRB2475794€7.5m / €13k2 / 3H / MR
Jakub BrabecCB3074740€3.5m / €14k2 / 3M / HR
Zsolt KalmarCAM, LM2874740€4.2m / €16k3 / 3H / MR
Jesus AnguloCB, LB, LWB2574806€6m / €13.5k2 / 3M / ML
Cesar HuertaLW, LM2274806€7m / €14.5k3 / 3H / MR
Andre AyewST, RW, LW3373730€1.9m / €15.5k4 / 3H / ML
Luis MalagónGK2673785€3.5m / €10.5k1 / 2M / MR
Ola SolbakkenRM, RW, LW2473763€4.2m / €12k3 / 4H / ML
Ivica IvusicGK2873763€2.8m / €11k1 / 2M / MR
Yahya Attiat-AllahLB2873730€2.8m / €13.5k3 / 3H / ML
Steven DavisCM3872720€750k / €9.2k3 / 3M / HR
Jose Antonio RodriguezGK3172720€1.2m / €9.2k1 / 2M / MR
Adam LangCB3072720€1.9m / €11.5k2 / 3M / MR
Ozziel HerreraLM, LW2272808€5.5m / €11k3 / 2M / MR
Osman BukariRW, ST2472742€3m / €12k3 / 5H / MR
Yahya JabraneCDM3272720€1.6m / €11.5k3 / 4M / MR
Nediljko LabrovicGK2372797€4m / €7.6k1 / 2M / MR
Alejandro ZendejasRM, CM, LM2571732€2.4m / €10.5k3 / 3M / ML
Ahmed Reda TagnaoutiGK2771754€2m / €8.1k1 / 2M / MR
Almoez AliST, RM2671721€2.2m / €12k2 / 4M / MR
Karim BoudiafCM, CDM3271710€1.5m / €11k3 / 3M / MR
Hassan Al HaydosRM, CAM, CM3270700€1.3m / €9.5k3 / 3M / MR
Denis AlibecST3270700€1.3m / €10.5k4 / 3L / LL
Abdulaziz HatemCM, CDM3270700€1.3m / €9.5k3 / 5H / ML
Balint VecseiCM2970700€1.6m / €9.9k2 / 3H / ML
Michael JohnstonLW, RW2470755€2.4m / €9.1k4 / 3M / MR
Boualem KhoukhiCB, CDM3270700€1000k / €8.7k2 / 3H / MR
Marco RojasLW, LM, RW3169690€1.2m / €8.8k4 / 4H / MR
Aron GunnarssonCDM, CM3468680€400k / €6.2k3 / 3M / HR
Marko StamenicCM, CDM21688012€3m / €5k3 / 4M / HR
Ismael MohammadRB, RM3368680€625k / €6.2k3 / 3M / LR
Homam AhmedLB2368746€1.8m / €5.3k2 / 4M / ML
Pedro MiguelRB, CB3268680€825k / €6.2k2 / 3M / MR
Ali AsadCAM, RM, LM3068680€1.2m / €6.8k4 / 5M / ML
Nikolai AlhoRB, RWB, RM3067670€875k / €5.3k3 / 3M / MR
Adrian RusCB, CDM2767692€1.1m / €5.3k2 / 3M / HR
Bassam Al RawiCB, RB2567714€1.3m / €5k2 / 3M / MR
Meshaal BarshamGK2567736€1.3m / €4k1 / 3M / MR
Ahmed FathiCDM, CM3067670€850k / €5.3k2 / 2M / HR
Patrizio StronatiCB2866660€725k / €4.8k2 / 2M / ML
Patrick KpozoLB2566693€1000k / €4.3k2 / 2M / ML
Tarek SalmanCB, LB2566715€1.1m / €4.3k2 / 4M / MR
Oleksandr PikhalyonokCM2666693€1.1m / €5k2 / 4H / ML
Elias Rafn OlafssonGK2366748€1.6m / €3k1 / 3M / MR
Elijah JustLW, CF2366748€1.9m / €4.8k3 / 4H / ML
Matthew GarbettCAM, CM21667812€2.1m / €3.7k3 / 3H / MR
Mohammed MuntariST2966660€850k / €5.6k3 / 4M / MR
Saad Al SheebGK3365650€230k / €3.2k1 / 3M / MR
Stefan MarinovicGK3165650€375k / €3.2k1 / 2M / MR
Kevin CsobothRW, LW2365749€1.6m / €4.2k3 / 2M / MR
Assim MadiboCDM, CM2665683€850k / €4k2 / 2M / HR
Peter SzappanosGK3265650€350k / €3.2k1 / 3M / MR
Ahmed AlaaeldinST3065650€700k / €4.7k3 / 5M / LR
Musab KhederRB, CB2965650€625k / €4.2k2 / 3M / MR
Edmund AddoCDM2365727€1.3m / €3.4k3 / 3H / MR
Salah ZakariaGK2465727€1.2m / €2.6k1 / 3M / MR
Patrik DemjenGK2565694€775k / €3k1 / 1M / MR
Daniel Leo GretarssonCB2764673€675k / €3.6k2 / 3M / ML
Francis de VriesLB, CB2864640€525k / €3.8k2 / 2H / ML
Mohammed WaadCDM, CB2364717€1.1m / €3.1k2 / 3H / ML
Yusuf AbdurisagRM, LM2364706€925k / €3.4k3 / 3M / MR
Abdullah MarafeeCM3164640€475k / €3.9k3 / 3L / MR
Khaled MuneerLM2564673€775k / €3.8k3 / 3M / MR
Gabor SzalaiCB2364706€850k / €3.1k2 / 2M / ML
Callan ElliotRB2463696€700k / €2.8k2 / 2H / MR
Deklan WynneLB2862620€350k / €3k2 / 2M / ML
Krisztofer HorvathCAM21627513€975k / €2.3k3 / 3M / MR
Salem Al HajriCDM, CB2762642€425k / €2.8k2 / 3M / MR
Mahmoud AbunadaGK2362719€775k / €1.9k1 / 3M / ML
Jassem GaberCB, CDM21627311€825k / €2k2 / 3M / ML
Soma SzuhodovszkiCM2362708€875k / €2.7k2 / 3M / ML
Christopher HealyRB, RWB, CB1762675€500k / €5002 / 3L / HL
Ahmed SuhailCB, RB2461698€675k / €2.3k2 / 3M / MR
Mihaly KataCM, CDM2161709€725k / €2.1k3 / 3M / MR
Moustafa TarekCM22607111€550k / €2.3k2 / 4M / ML
Noah PallasLB, LWB22607010€525k / €2.1k2 / 3H / ML
Luke CampbellCAM, LM1859656€325k / €9502 / 4M / LL
Tameem MansourST, RM20587012€500k / €2.2k2 / 3M / MR
Krisztian JuhaszRWB, CB, RB20567014€325k / €1.8k4 / 5M / MR
Stylianos VrontisCM18556712€300k / €8503 / 3M / MR
Tayt TrustyCAM19546713€250k / €1.4k2 / 3M / MR

