EA Sports FC 24 free signings: The 90+ free transfers you need in Career Mode

EA Sports FC 24 free signings are a must for your Career Mode, with a plethora of high-quality players available for absolutely nothing at the start of the game.

It's an easy way to make your budget go further. Once you've signed the best wonderkids, you'll no doubt be short of a few quid – and that's where this list comes in. Granted, the Saudi Pro League has snapped up a number of top players who were approaching a contract's end but there are still a fair share of decent players who can elevate your team.

A number of these players are under 30 and plenty of them have potential to improve as players. While we associate free transfers with the stars coming to the end of their careers looking for a payday, a number of these players will improve a lower league team that you're looking to take up the pyramid.

We've included these stars' overall rating and potential, of course – but also value and wage so you know if they're worth signing, plus their skill move level, weak foot and work-rate.

If you're hoping to add a bit of depth to an otherwise decent squad, you're going to want to scour through the free market for a stellar deal.

Free signings

The 93 best free transfers in EA Sports FC 24

Swipe to scroll horizontally EA Sports FC 24's best free transfers Player Position Age Overall Potential + Value / Wage Skill Moves / Weak Foot Work rate Foot Jesus Corona RW, LW 30 80 80 0 €20.5m / €25k 5 / 5 M / M R Luis Chavez CM, CDM 27 79 80 1 €20m / €22k 3 / 3 H / H L Henry Martin ST 30 79 79 0 €17m / €24k 3 / 3 H / L R Alexis Vega LW, ST, LM 25 79 82 3 €23m / €23k 4 / 3 M / L R Sofiane Boufal CF, LM, ST 29 76 76 0 €7.5m / €19.5k 4 / 4 M / L R Akram Afif LM, CF, CAM 26 76 76 0 €8m / €17.5k 4 / 4 H / M R Carlos Rodriguez CAM, CM 26 76 79 3 €10m / €17.5k 3 / 3 H / H R Jesus Gallardo LB, LM, LW 28 75 75 0 €5m / €16k 3 / 3 H / L L Erick Sanchez CM, CDM 23 75 79 4 €8m / €14.5k 2 / 3 H / H R Roberto Alvarado RM, LM 24 75 78 3 €7.5m / €14.5k 4 / 4 H / M L Uriel Antuna RM, LM, RW 25 75 76 1 €6.5m / €16k 3 / 3 M / M R Luis Romo CM, CDM 28 75 75 0 €5.5m / €17.5k 3 / 4 M / M R Kevin Alvarez RB 24 75 79 4 €7.5m / €13k 2 / 3 H / M R Jakub Brabec CB 30 74 74 0 €3.5m / €14k 2 / 3 M / H R Zsolt Kalmar CAM, LM 28 74 74 0 €4.2m / €16k 3 / 3 H / M R Jesus Angulo CB, LB, LWB 25 74 80 6 €6m / €13.5k 2 / 3 M / M L Cesar Huerta LW, LM 22 74 80 6 €7m / €14.5k 3 / 3 H / M R Andre Ayew ST, RW, LW 33 73 73 0 €1.9m / €15.5k 4 / 3 H / M L Luis Malagón GK 26 73 78 5 €3.5m / €10.5k 1 / 2 M / M R Ola Solbakken RM, RW, LW 24 73 76 3 €4.2m / €12k 3 / 4 H / M L Ivica Ivusic GK 28 73 76 3 €2.8m / €11k 1 / 2 M / M R Yahya Attiat-Allah LB 28 73 73 0 €2.8m / €13.5k 3 / 3 H / M L Steven Davis CM 38 72 72 0 €750k / €9.2k 3 / 3 M / H R Jose Antonio Rodriguez GK 31 72 72 0 €1.2m / €9.2k 1 / 2 M / M R Adam Lang CB 30 72 72 0 €1.9m / €11.5k 2 / 3 M / M R Ozziel Herrera LM, LW 22 72 80 8 €5.5m / €11k 3 / 2 M / M R Osman Bukari RW, ST 24 72 74 2 €3m / €12k 3 / 5 H / M R Yahya Jabrane CDM 32 72 72 0 €1.6m / €11.5k 3 / 4 M / M R Nediljko Labrovic GK 23 72 79 7 €4m / €7.6k 1 / 2 M / M R Alejandro Zendejas RM, CM, LM 25 71 73 2 €2.4m / €10.5k 3 / 3 M / M L Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti GK 27 71 75 4 €2m / €8.1k 1 / 2 M / M R Almoez Ali ST, RM 26 71 72 1 €2.2m / €12k 2 / 4 M / M R Karim Boudiaf CM, CDM 32 71 71 0 €1.5m / €11k 3 / 3 M / M R Hassan Al Haydos RM, CAM, CM 32 70 70 0 €1.3m / €9.5k 3 / 3 M / M R Denis Alibec ST 32 70 70 0 €1.3m / €10.5k 4 / 3 L / L L Abdulaziz Hatem CM, CDM 32 70 70 0 €1.3m / €9.5k 3 / 5 H / M L Balint Vecsei CM 29 70 70 0 €1.6m / €9.9k 2 / 3 H / M L Michael Johnston LW, RW 24 70 75 5 €2.4m / €9.1k 4 / 3 M / M R Boualem Khoukhi CB, CDM 32 70 70 0 €1000k / €8.7k 2 / 3 H / M R Marco Rojas LW, LM, RW 31 69 69 0 €1.2m / €8.8k 4 / 4 H / M R Aron Gunnarsson CDM, CM 34 68 68 0 €400k / €6.2k 3 / 3 M / H R Marko Stamenic CM, CDM 21 68 80 12 €3m / €5k 3 / 4 M / H R Ismael Mohammad RB, RM 33 68 68 0 €625k / €6.2k 3 / 3 M / L R Homam Ahmed LB 23 68 74 6 €1.8m / €5.3k 2 / 4 M / M L Pedro Miguel RB, CB 32 68 68 0 €825k / €6.2k 2 / 3 M / M R Ali Asad CAM, RM, LM 30 68 68 0 €1.2m / €6.8k 4 / 5 M / M L Nikolai Alho RB, RWB, RM 30 67 67 0 €875k / €5.3k 3 / 3 M / M R Adrian Rus CB, CDM 27 67 69 2 €1.1m / €5.3k 2 / 3 M / H R Bassam Al Rawi CB, RB 25 67 71 4 €1.3m / €5k 2 / 3 M / M R Meshaal Barsham GK 25 67 73 6 €1.3m / €4k 1 / 3 M / M R Ahmed Fathi CDM, CM 30 67 67 0 €850k / €5.3k 2 / 2 M / H R Patrizio Stronati CB 28 66 66 0 €725k / €4.8k 2 / 2 M / M L Patrick Kpozo LB 25 66 69 3 €1000k / €4.3k 2 / 2 M / M L Tarek Salman CB, LB 25 66 71 5 €1.1m / €4.3k 2 / 4 M / M R Oleksandr Pikhalyonok CM 26 66 69 3 €1.1m / €5k 2 / 4 H / M L Elias Rafn Olafsson GK 23 66 74 8 €1.6m / €3k 1 / 3 M / M R Elijah Just LW, CF 23 66 74 8 €1.9m / €4.8k 3 / 4 H / M L Matthew Garbett CAM, CM 21 66 78 12 €2.1m / €3.7k 3 / 3 H / M R Mohammed Muntari ST 29 66 66 0 €850k / €5.6k 3 / 4 M / M R Saad Al Sheeb GK 33 65 65 0 €230k / €3.2k 1 / 3 M / M R Stefan Marinovic GK 31 65 65 0 €375k / €3.2k 1 / 2 M / M R Kevin Csoboth RW, LW 23 65 74 9 €1.6m / €4.2k 3 / 2 M / M R Assim Madibo CDM, CM 26 65 68 3 €850k / €4k 2 / 2 M / H R Peter Szappanos GK 32 65 65 0 €350k / €3.2k 1 / 3 M / M R Ahmed Alaaeldin ST 30 65 65 0 €700k / €4.7k 3 / 5 M / L R Musab Kheder RB, CB 29 65 65 0 €625k / €4.2k 2 / 3 M / M R Edmund Addo CDM 23 65 72 7 €1.3m / €3.4k 3 / 3 H / M R Salah Zakaria GK 24 65 72 7 €1.2m / €2.6k 1 / 3 M / M R Patrik Demjen GK 25 65 69 4 €775k / €3k 1 / 1 M / M R Daniel Leo Gretarsson CB 27 64 67 3 €675k / €3.6k 2 / 3 M / M L Francis de Vries LB, CB 28 64 64 0 €525k / €3.8k 2 / 2 H / M L Mohammed Waad CDM, CB 23 64 71 7 €1.1m / €3.1k 2 / 3 H / M L Yusuf Abdurisag RM, LM 23 64 70 6 €925k / €3.4k 3 / 3 M / M R Abdullah Marafee CM 31 64 64 0 €475k / €3.9k 3 / 3 L / M R Khaled Muneer LM 25 64 67 3 €775k / €3.8k 3 / 3 M / M R Gabor Szalai CB 23 64 70 6 €850k / €3.1k 2 / 2 M / M L Callan Elliot RB 24 63 69 6 €700k / €2.8k 2 / 2 H / M R Deklan Wynne LB 28 62 62 0 €350k / €3k 2 / 2 M / M L Krisztofer Horvath CAM 21 62 75 13 €975k / €2.3k 3 / 3 M / M R Salem Al Hajri CDM, CB 27 62 64 2 €425k / €2.8k 2 / 3 M / M R Mahmoud Abunada GK 23 62 71 9 €775k / €1.9k 1 / 3 M / M L Jassem Gaber CB, CDM 21 62 73 11 €825k / €2k 2 / 3 M / M L Soma Szuhodovszki CM 23 62 70 8 €875k / €2.7k 2 / 3 M / M L Christopher Healy RB, RWB, CB 17 62 67 5 €500k / €500 2 / 3 L / H L Ahmed Suhail CB, RB 24 61 69 8 €675k / €2.3k 2 / 3 M / M R Mihaly Kata CM, CDM 21 61 70 9 €725k / €2.1k 3 / 3 M / M R Moustafa Tarek CM 22 60 71 11 €550k / €2.3k 2 / 4 M / M L Noah Pallas LB, LWB 22 60 70 10 €525k / €2.1k 2 / 3 H / M L Luke Campbell CAM, LM 18 59 65 6 €325k / €950 2 / 4 M / L L Tameem Mansour ST, RM 20 58 70 12 €500k / €2.2k 2 / 3 M / M R Krisztian Juhasz RWB, CB, RB 20 56 70 14 €325k / €1.8k 4 / 5 M / M R Stylianos Vrontis CM 18 55 67 12 €300k / €850 3 / 3 M / M R Tayt Trusty CAM 19 54 67 13 €250k / €1.4k 2 / 3 M / M R

