EA Sports FC 24 free signings: The 90+ free transfers you need in Career Mode
EA Sports FC 24 free signings can elevate your team without you having to pay a penny – here are nearly 100 you can sign
EA Sports FC 24 free signings are a must for your Career Mode, with a plethora of high-quality players available for absolutely nothing at the start of the game.
It's an easy way to make your budget go further. Once you've signed the best wonderkids, you'll no doubt be short of a few quid – and that's where this list comes in. Granted, the Saudi Pro League has snapped up a number of top players who were approaching a contract's end but there are still a fair share of decent players who can elevate your team.
A number of these players are under 30 and plenty of them have potential to improve as players. While we associate free transfers with the stars coming to the end of their careers looking for a payday, a number of these players will improve a lower league team that you're looking to take up the pyramid.
We've included these stars' overall rating and potential, of course – but also value and wage so you know if they're worth signing, plus their skill move level, weak foot and work-rate.
If you're hoping to add a bit of depth to an otherwise decent squad, you're going to want to scour through the free market for a stellar deal.
Free signings
The 93 best free transfers in EA Sports FC 24
|Player
|Position
|Age
|Overall
|Potential
|+
|Value / Wage
|Skill Moves / Weak Foot
|Work rate
|Foot
|Jesus Corona
|RW, LW
|30
|80
|80
|0
|€20.5m / €25k
|5 / 5
|M / M
|R
|Luis Chavez
|CM, CDM
|27
|79
|80
|1
|€20m / €22k
|3 / 3
|H / H
|L
|Henry Martin
|ST
|30
|79
|79
|0
|€17m / €24k
|3 / 3
|H / L
|R
|Alexis Vega
|LW, ST, LM
|25
|79
|82
|3
|€23m / €23k
|4 / 3
|M / L
|R
|Sofiane Boufal
|CF, LM, ST
|29
|76
|76
|0
|€7.5m / €19.5k
|4 / 4
|M / L
|R
|Akram Afif
|LM, CF, CAM
|26
|76
|76
|0
|€8m / €17.5k
|4 / 4
|H / M
|R
|Carlos Rodriguez
|CAM, CM
|26
|76
|79
|3
|€10m / €17.5k
|3 / 3
|H / H
|R
|Jesus Gallardo
|LB, LM, LW
|28
|75
|75
|0
|€5m / €16k
|3 / 3
|H / L
|L
|Erick Sanchez
|CM, CDM
|23
|75
|79
|4
|€8m / €14.5k
|2 / 3
|H / H
|R
|Roberto Alvarado
|RM, LM
|24
|75
|78
|3
|€7.5m / €14.5k
|4 / 4
|H / M
|L
|Uriel Antuna
|RM, LM, RW
|25
|75
|76
|1
|€6.5m / €16k
|3 / 3
|M / M
|R
|Luis Romo
|CM, CDM
|28
|75
|75
|0
|€5.5m / €17.5k
|3 / 4
|M / M
|R
|Kevin Alvarez
|RB
|24
|75
|79
|4
|€7.5m / €13k
|2 / 3
|H / M
|R
|Jakub Brabec
|CB
|30
|74
|74
|0
|€3.5m / €14k
|2 / 3
|M / H
|R
|Zsolt Kalmar
|CAM, LM
|28
|74
|74
|0
|€4.2m / €16k
|3 / 3
|H / M
|R
|Jesus Angulo
|CB, LB, LWB
|25
|74
|80
|6
|€6m / €13.5k
|2 / 3
|M / M
|L
|Cesar Huerta
|LW, LM
|22
|74
|80
|6
|€7m / €14.5k
|3 / 3
|H / M
|R
|Andre Ayew
|ST, RW, LW
|33
|73
|73
|0
|€1.9m / €15.5k
|4 / 3
|H / M
|L
|Luis Malagón
|GK
|26
|73
|78
|5
|€3.5m / €10.5k
|1 / 2
|M / M
|R
|Ola Solbakken
|RM, RW, LW
|24
|73
|76
|3
|€4.2m / €12k
|3 / 4
|H / M
|L
|Ivica Ivusic
|GK
|28
|73
|76
|3
|€2.8m / €11k
|1 / 2
|M / M
|R
|Yahya Attiat-Allah
|LB
|28
|73
|73
|0
|€2.8m / €13.5k
|3 / 3
|H / M
|L
|Steven Davis
|CM
|38
|72
|72
|0
|€750k / €9.2k
|3 / 3
|M / H
|R
|Jose Antonio Rodriguez
|GK
|31
|72
|72
|0
|€1.2m / €9.2k
|1 / 2
|M / M
|R
|Adam Lang
|CB
|30
|72
|72
|0
|€1.9m / €11.5k
|2 / 3
|M / M
|R
|Ozziel Herrera
|LM, LW
|22
|72
|80
|8
|€5.5m / €11k
|3 / 2
|M / M
|R
|Osman Bukari
|RW, ST
|24
|72
|74
|2
|€3m / €12k
|3 / 5
|H / M
|R
|Yahya Jabrane
|CDM
|32
|72
|72
|0
|€1.6m / €11.5k
|3 / 4
|M / M
|R
|Nediljko Labrovic
|GK
|23
|72
|79
|7
|€4m / €7.6k
|1 / 2
|M / M
|R
|Alejandro Zendejas
|RM, CM, LM
|25
|71
|73
|2
|€2.4m / €10.5k
|3 / 3
|M / M
|L
|Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti
|GK
|27
|71
|75
|4
|€2m / €8.1k
|1 / 2
|M / M
|R
|Almoez Ali
|ST, RM
|26
|71
|72
|1
|€2.2m / €12k
|2 / 4
|M / M
|R
|Karim Boudiaf
|CM, CDM
|32
|71
|71
|0
|€1.5m / €11k
|3 / 3
|M / M
|R
|Hassan Al Haydos
|RM, CAM, CM
|32
|70
|70
|0
|€1.3m / €9.5k
|3 / 3
|M / M
|R
|Denis Alibec
|ST
|32
|70
|70
|0
|€1.3m / €10.5k
|4 / 3
|L / L
|L
|Abdulaziz Hatem
|CM, CDM
|32
|70
|70
|0
|€1.3m / €9.5k
|3 / 5
|H / M
|L
|Balint Vecsei
|CM
|29
|70
|70
|0
|€1.6m / €9.9k
|2 / 3
|H / M
|L
|Michael Johnston
|LW, RW
|24
|70
|75
|5
|€2.4m / €9.1k
|4 / 3
|M / M
|R
|Boualem Khoukhi
|CB, CDM
|32
|70
|70
|0
|€1000k / €8.7k
|2 / 3
|H / M
|R
|Marco Rojas
|LW, LM, RW
|31
|69
|69
|0
|€1.2m / €8.8k
|4 / 4
|H / M
|R
|Aron Gunnarsson
|CDM, CM
|34
|68
|68
|0
|€400k / €6.2k
|3 / 3
|M / H
|R
|Marko Stamenic
|CM, CDM
|21
|68
|80
|12
|€3m / €5k
|3 / 4
|M / H
|R
|Ismael Mohammad
|RB, RM
|33
|68
|68
|0
|€625k / €6.2k
|3 / 3
|M / L
|R
|Homam Ahmed
|LB
|23
|68
|74
|6
|€1.8m / €5.3k
|2 / 4
|M / M
|L
|Pedro Miguel
|RB, CB
|32
|68
|68
|0
|€825k / €6.2k
|2 / 3
|M / M
|R
|Ali Asad
|CAM, RM, LM
|30
|68
|68
|0
|€1.2m / €6.8k
|4 / 5
|M / M
|L
|Nikolai Alho
|RB, RWB, RM
|30
|67
|67
|0
|€875k / €5.3k
|3 / 3
|M / M
|R
|Adrian Rus
|CB, CDM
|27
|67
|69
|2
|€1.1m / €5.3k
|2 / 3
|M / H
|R
|Bassam Al Rawi
|CB, RB
|25
|67
|71
|4
|€1.3m / €5k
|2 / 3
|M / M
|R
|Meshaal Barsham
|GK
|25
|67
|73
|6
|€1.3m / €4k
|1 / 3
|M / M
|R
|Ahmed Fathi
|CDM, CM
|30
|67
|67
|0
|€850k / €5.3k
|2 / 2
|M / H
|R
|Patrizio Stronati
|CB
|28
|66
|66
|0
|€725k / €4.8k
|2 / 2
|M / M
|L
|Patrick Kpozo
|LB
|25
|66
|69
|3
|€1000k / €4.3k
|2 / 2
|M / M
|L
|Tarek Salman
|CB, LB
|25
|66
|71
|5
|€1.1m / €4.3k
|2 / 4
|M / M
|R
|Oleksandr Pikhalyonok
|CM
|26
|66
|69
|3
|€1.1m / €5k
|2 / 4
|H / M
|L
|Elias Rafn Olafsson
|GK
|23
|66
|74
|8
|€1.6m / €3k
|1 / 3
|M / M
|R
|Elijah Just
|LW, CF
|23
|66
|74
|8
|€1.9m / €4.8k
|3 / 4
|H / M
|L
|Matthew Garbett
|CAM, CM
|21
|66
|78
|12
|€2.1m / €3.7k
|3 / 3
|H / M
|R
|Mohammed Muntari
|ST
|29
|66
|66
|0
|€850k / €5.6k
|3 / 4
|M / M
|R
|Saad Al Sheeb
|GK
|33
|65
|65
|0
|€230k / €3.2k
|1 / 3
|M / M
|R
|Stefan Marinovic
|GK
|31
|65
|65
|0
|€375k / €3.2k
|1 / 2
|M / M
|R
|Kevin Csoboth
|RW, LW
|23
|65
|74
|9
|€1.6m / €4.2k
|3 / 2
|M / M
|R
|Assim Madibo
|CDM, CM
|26
|65
|68
|3
|€850k / €4k
|2 / 2
|M / H
|R
|Peter Szappanos
|GK
|32
|65
|65
|0
|€350k / €3.2k
|1 / 3
|M / M
|R
|Ahmed Alaaeldin
|ST
|30
|65
|65
|0
|€700k / €4.7k
|3 / 5
|M / L
|R
|Musab Kheder
|RB, CB
|29
|65
|65
|0
|€625k / €4.2k
|2 / 3
|M / M
|R
|Edmund Addo
|CDM
|23
|65
|72
|7
|€1.3m / €3.4k
|3 / 3
|H / M
|R
|Salah Zakaria
|GK
|24
|65
|72
|7
|€1.2m / €2.6k
|1 / 3
|M / M
|R
|Patrik Demjen
|GK
|25
|65
|69
|4
|€775k / €3k
|1 / 1
|M / M
|R
|Daniel Leo Gretarsson
|CB
|27
|64
|67
|3
|€675k / €3.6k
|2 / 3
|M / M
|L
|Francis de Vries
|LB, CB
|28
|64
|64
|0
|€525k / €3.8k
|2 / 2
|H / M
|L
|Mohammed Waad
|CDM, CB
|23
|64
|71
|7
|€1.1m / €3.1k
|2 / 3
|H / M
|L
|Yusuf Abdurisag
|RM, LM
|23
|64
|70
|6
|€925k / €3.4k
|3 / 3
|M / M
|R
|Abdullah Marafee
|CM
|31
|64
|64
|0
|€475k / €3.9k
|3 / 3
|L / M
|R
|Khaled Muneer
|LM
|25
|64
|67
|3
|€775k / €3.8k
|3 / 3
|M / M
|R
|Gabor Szalai
|CB
|23
|64
|70
|6
|€850k / €3.1k
|2 / 2
|M / M
|L
|Callan Elliot
|RB
|24
|63
|69
|6
|€700k / €2.8k
|2 / 2
|H / M
|R
|Deklan Wynne
|LB
|28
|62
|62
|0
|€350k / €3k
|2 / 2
|M / M
|L
|Krisztofer Horvath
|CAM
|21
|62
|75
|13
|€975k / €2.3k
|3 / 3
|M / M
|R
|Salem Al Hajri
|CDM, CB
|27
|62
|64
|2
|€425k / €2.8k
|2 / 3
|M / M
|R
|Mahmoud Abunada
|GK
|23
|62
|71
|9
|€775k / €1.9k
|1 / 3
|M / M
|L
|Jassem Gaber
|CB, CDM
|21
|62
|73
|11
|€825k / €2k
|2 / 3
|M / M
|L
|Soma Szuhodovszki
|CM
|23
|62
|70
|8
|€875k / €2.7k
|2 / 3
|M / M
|L
|Christopher Healy
|RB, RWB, CB
|17
|62
|67
|5
|€500k / €500
|2 / 3
|L / H
|L
|Ahmed Suhail
|CB, RB
|24
|61
|69
|8
|€675k / €2.3k
|2 / 3
|M / M
|R
|Mihaly Kata
|CM, CDM
|21
|61
|70
|9
|€725k / €2.1k
|3 / 3
|M / M
|R
|Moustafa Tarek
|CM
|22
|60
|71
|11
|€550k / €2.3k
|2 / 4
|M / M
|L
|Noah Pallas
|LB, LWB
|22
|60
|70
|10
|€525k / €2.1k
|2 / 3
|H / M
|L
|Luke Campbell
|CAM, LM
|18
|59
|65
|6
|€325k / €950
|2 / 4
|M / L
|L
|Tameem Mansour
|ST, RM
|20
|58
|70
|12
|€500k / €2.2k
|2 / 3
|M / M
|R
|Krisztian Juhasz
|RWB, CB, RB
|20
|56
|70
|14
|€325k / €1.8k
|4 / 5
|M / M
|R
|Stylianos Vrontis
|CM
|18
|55
|67
|12
|€300k / €850
|3 / 3
|M / M
|R
|Tayt Trusty
|CAM
|19
|54
|67
|13
|€250k / €1.4k
|2 / 3
|M / M
|R
