EA Sports FC 24 skill moves: How to master Flair Nutmegs to destroy your opponent

EA Sports FC 24 skill moves are fun as much as functional: and flair nutmegs certainly fall into the first of those categories.

A nutmeg is enough flair, don't you think? From the days of FIFA Street, knocking the ball through a player's legs has been immensely satisfying but this new upgrade promises to embarrass your opponent as much as simply skinning them.

NealGuides, FFT's handy expert for all things EA Sports FC, has mastered it already…

EA Sports FC 24 (Image credit: EA Sports FC 24)

EA Sports FC 24 skill moves: How to do flair nutmegs

Now this is a good first touch skill move. If you get the ball in a key area but find yourself restricted for space, or you want to take a shot but you don’t have enough space, this could be the killer skill move that you need.

It allows you to exit in a complete 360 degree angle, allowing you to manouvre the ball in any direction, perfect for pushing the ball into the space to protect the ball, or setting yourself up for the shot.

EA Sports FC 24 (Image credit: EA Sports FC 24)

All you need to do is hold L1/LB and R1/RB, before flicking the RS stick in the direction that you need to move the ball. The result, should your defender fail to keep their legs together, is a showy nutmeg that can help advance play.

If you're looking to do other moves in EA Sports FC 24, here's the full list of skill moves available in the game, on both PlayStation and Xbox.

