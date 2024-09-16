The EA Sports FC 25 soundtrack in full: Billie Eilish, Catfish and the Bottlemen, Charli xcx Coldplay and St Vincent feature
The EA Sports FC 25 soundtrack has dropped: the time is nearly here for the new game to be released - and you can whet your appetite for the new annual instalment of the football sim by listening to the new tunes on the game.
Big names like Billie Eilish, Charlie xcx, Catfish and the Bottlemen, and Coldplay sit alongside a load of critically acclaimed acts like St Vincent, Anderson .paak, Fontaines D.C., and Sheffield Wednesday fan Self Esteem.
The new game, which has the FIFA series as its lineage and which we will all continue to refer to as FIFA even if they would prefer we didn't, will be available on early access from September 20 and on general release from September 27.
EA Sports FC 25 soundtrack unveiled
EA have continued to cast their net to a wider array of global artists, including reggaeton star J Balvin, Japanese drill rapper JUMADBA, Afrobeat arist Obongjayer, Spanish rockers Hinds, Polish rapper MATA, and jungle musician Nia Archives.
The soundtrack is available to listen to on Spotify now, with the exception of a handful of songs including currently-unreleased tracks by Coldplay (amazing and nonsensically described as 'the sixth most awarded band ever' in EA's press release), FKA Twigs, Delfina Dib, Catfish and the Bottlemen and more. The Spotify track listing is below
FIFA and latterly the EA FC series has a rich history of providing era-appropriate soundtracks, going from Blur soundtracking FIFA 98 all the way through Robbie Williams' appearance on FIFA 2000, and up to the present day with Bad Bunny, Little Simz and Stormzy.
The series goes all the way back to the original FIFA International Soccer, which came out on the Mega Drive in 1993.
Real Madrid and England star Jude Bellingham is the cover star for this year's version, with the Ultimate Edition also featuring Aitana Bonmati, David Beckham, Zinedine ZIdane and Gianluigi Buffon.
The soundtrack in full
- 1300, Easymind, oddeen - Wire
- 49th & Main, A Little Sound - Can’t Walk Away
- ACRAZE, Joey Valence & Brae - Heard It Like This
- Ahadadream, Priya Ragu, Skrillex, contra - TAKA
- Alex Spencer - Nightmares
- Alok, Brô MC's - JARAHA
- Anaïs, Toddla T, Nadia Rose, LEVi - Hey Hey Hey
- Andruss, Sam Collins - PAPI
- Angélica Garcia - Juanita
- AntsLive - Richer
- Apashe, Geoffroy - Lost In Mumbai
- Arka - Soul
- Balu Brigada - So Cold
- Billie Eilish - CHIHIRO
- Bklava, bullet tooth - makes me (wanna move)
- BLANCO - Ancora, Ancora, Ancora
- Boston Bun - NOBODY // ME
- Brittany Howard - Prove It To You
- Buddy, Smino, Cedxric - Should've Known (feat. Smino & Cedxric)
- Busy Twist, Kombilesa Mi - LDN PLNQ
- Channel Tres, Barney Bones - Berghain (feat. Barney Bones)
- Charli xcx - Sympathy is a knife
- Dawn Richard - Babe Ruth
- DijahSB, Oh Hi Ali - On Sight
- Disclosure - She’s Gone, Dance On
- DJ LYAN, Chip, Malkit Singh, YUNG SAMMY - DESI TRILL (Remix)
- DJ Susan, Shift K3Y - Feel Alive
- Dpart, Niall T - Tainted
- Elyanna - Ganeni
- Empress Of - What Type Of Girl Am I?
- Erick the Architect, Joey Bada$$, FARR - Shook Up
- Ezra Collective, Yazmin Lacey - God Gave Me Feet For Dancing (feat. Yazmin Lacey)
- Flight Facilities, Owl Eyes - Trouble
- Fontaines D.C. - Starburster
- Fred again.., Anderson .Paak, CHIKA - places to be
- Fred again.., Duoteque, Orion Sun - ItsNotREEAALLLLLLLL
- Free Nationals, A$AP Rocky, Anderson .Paak - Gangsta
- Freq Motif, Kaleta - Today
- Future Islands - King of Sweden
- Future Utopia - Looking For A Way Out (Of Del Rio)
- GIFT - Light Runner
- Gino, P Money - Villains
- Glass Animals - A Tear in Space (Airlock)
- Good Neighbours - Daisies
- Hinds - En Forma
- Home Counties - Uptight
- Hybrid Minds, Charlotte Plank - Lights
- Ice Spice, Central Cee - Did It First (with Central Cee)
- J Balvin, SAIKO - Gaga
- Jamie xx, The Avalanches - All You Children
- Joe P - Everybody's Different
- Jordan Rakei - Trust
- JUMADIBA - BABE
- Justice, Tame Impala - Neverender
- Justice, Thundercat - The End
- Kaeto - Don't Ask
- Kasabian - Call
- Kat Dahlia - Futuro Amor
- Logic - Gardens III
- Lola Young - Flicker of Light
- Los Rabanes - Billete
- Maverick Sabre - Roses Ether
- McKinley Dixon - Run, Run, Run
- MEDUZA, Varun Jain - Dola re Dola
- Monrroe, Sparkz - Blindside
- Moonchild Sanelly - Gwara Gwara
- NERVO, Hook N Sling - My Reason
- Nia Archives - Cards On The Table
- Noga Erez, Eden Ben Zaken - GODMOTHER (feat. Eden Ben Zaken)
- Nonô - Vem
- Nu:Tone, Doktor, Gardna - Fighter
- Omah Lay - Moving
- Overmono, The Streets - Turn The Page
- OZworld, Tsubaki, Awich - MIKOTO ~SUN NO KUNI~
- Pa Salieu - Allergy
- Pastel - samba de rua
- Phantogram - Come Alive
- Porter Robinson - Cheerleader
- Rag'n'Bone Man - What Do You Believe In?
- Rema, Shallipopi - BENIN BOYS
- RÜFÜS DU SOL - Break My Love
- SAIKO, Omar Montes - YO LO SOÑÉ
- salute, Karma Kid - reason
- SANITY, Kofi Stone - Black Eye
- Self Esteem, Moonchild Sanelly - Big Man
- Shelailai - GOODTIME
- Sia, Labrinth - Incredible (feat. Labrinth)
- Sofi Tukker, Channel Tres - Cafuné
- Soft Launch - Cartwheels
- St. Vincent - Big Time Nothing
- Summer Cem - VER KAÇ
- Sunday Scaries, Kaleena Zanders - Dance No More (with Kaleena Zanders)
- Teddy Swims - Apple Juice
- Tiga, Hudson Mohawke, Jesse Boykins III - Silence Of Love
- Touch Sensitive, Telenova - U Want More
- Tseba, ELOQ - Wikidest DJ
- Twenty One Pilots - Midwest Indigo
- Vale, YE?DRY - Escándalo
- Vince Staples - Black&Blue
- Vintage Culture, Maverick Sabre, Tom Breu - Weak
- Willo - Tha Rhythm
- Young Miko - arcoíris
Listen on Spotify
