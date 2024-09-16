The EA Sports FC 25 soundtrack in full: Billie Eilish, Catfish and the Bottlemen, Charli xcx Coldplay and St Vincent feature

The EA Sports FC 25 soundtrack has dropped: the time is nearly here for the new game to be released - and you can whet your appetite for the new annual instalment of the football sim by listening to the new tunes on the game.

Big names like Billie Eilish, Charlie xcx, Catfish and the Bottlemen, and Coldplay sit alongside a load of critically acclaimed acts like St Vincent, Anderson .paak, Fontaines D.C., and Sheffield Wednesday fan Self Esteem.

The new game, which has the FIFA series as its lineage and which we will all continue to refer to as FIFA even if they would prefer we didn't, will be available on early access from September 20 and on general release from September 27.

EA Sports FC 25 soundtrack unveiled

EA have continued to cast their net to a wider array of global artists, including reggaeton star J Balvin, Japanese drill rapper JUMADBA, Afrobeat arist Obongjayer, Spanish rockers Hinds, Polish rapper MATA, and jungle musician Nia Archives.

The soundtrack is available to listen to on Spotify now, with the exception of a handful of songs including currently-unreleased tracks by Coldplay (amazing and nonsensically described as 'the sixth most awarded band ever' in EA's press release), FKA Twigs, Delfina Dib, Catfish and the Bottlemen and more. The Spotify track listing is below

FIFA and latterly the EA FC series has a rich history of providing era-appropriate soundtracks, going from Blur soundtracking FIFA 98 all the way through Robbie Williams' appearance on FIFA 2000, and up to the present day with Bad Bunny, Little Simz and Stormzy.

The series goes all the way back to the original FIFA International Soccer, which came out on the Mega Drive in 1993.

Real Madrid and England star Jude Bellingham is the cover star for this year's version, with the Ultimate Edition also featuring Aitana Bonmati, David Beckham, Zinedine ZIdane and Gianluigi Buffon.

The soundtrack in full

1300, Easymind, oddeen - Wire

- Wire 49th & Main, A Little Sound - Can’t Walk Away

- Can’t Walk Away ACRAZE, Joey Valence & Brae - Heard It Like This

- Heard It Like This Ahadadream, Priya Ragu, Skrillex, contra - TAKA

- TAKA Alex Spencer - Nightmares

- Nightmares Alok, Brô MC's - JARAHA

- JARAHA Anaïs, Toddla T, Nadia Rose, LEVi - Hey Hey Hey

- Hey Hey Hey Andruss, Sam Collin s - PAPI

s - PAPI Angélica Garcia - Juanita

- Juanita AntsLive - Richer

- Richer Apashe, Geoffroy - Lost In Mumbai

- Lost In Mumbai Arka - Soul

- Soul Balu Brigada - So Cold

- So Cold Billie Eilish - CHIHIRO

- CHIHIRO Bklava, bullet tooth - makes me (wanna move)

- makes me (wanna move) BLANCO - Ancora, Ancora, Ancora

- Ancora, Ancora, Ancora Boston Bun - NOBODY // ME

- NOBODY // ME Brittany Howard - Prove It To You

- Prove It To You Buddy, Smino, Cedxric - Should've Known (feat. Smino & Cedxric)

- Should've Known (feat. Smino & Cedxric) Busy Twist, Kombilesa Mi - LDN PLNQ

- LDN PLNQ Channel Tres, Barney Bones - Berghain (feat. Barney Bones)

- Berghain (feat. Barney Bones) Charli xcx - Sympathy is a knife

- Sympathy is a knife Dawn Richard - Babe Ruth

- Babe Ruth DijahSB, Oh Hi Ali - On Sight

- On Sight Disclosure - She’s Gone, Dance On

- She’s Gone, Dance On DJ LYAN, Chip, Malkit Singh, YUNG SAMMY - DESI TRILL (Remix)

- DESI TRILL (Remix) DJ Susan, Shift K3Y - Feel Alive

- Feel Alive Dpart, Niall T - Tainted

- Tainted Elyanna - Ganeni

- Ganeni Empress Of - What Type Of Girl Am I?

- What Type Of Girl Am I? Erick the Architect, Joey Bada$$, FARR - Shook Up

- Shook Up Ezra Collective, Yazmin Lacey - God Gave Me Feet For Dancing (feat. Yazmin Lacey)

- God Gave Me Feet For Dancing (feat. Yazmin Lacey) Flight Facilities, Owl Eyes - Trouble

- Trouble Fontaines D.C. - Starburster

- Starburster Fred again.., Anderson .Paak, CHIKA - places to be

- places to be Fred again.., Duoteque, Orion Sun - ItsNotREEAALLLLLLLL

- ItsNotREEAALLLLLLLL Free Nationals, A$AP Rocky, Anderson .Paak - Gangsta

- Gangsta Freq Motif, Kaleta - Today

- Today Future Islands - King of Sweden

- King of Sweden Future Utopia - Looking For A Way Out (Of Del Rio)

- Looking For A Way Out (Of Del Rio) GIFT - Light Runner

- Light Runner Gino, P Money - Villains

- Villains Glass Animals - A Tear in Space (Airlock)

- A Tear in Space (Airlock) Good Neighbours - Daisies

- Daisies Hinds - En Forma

- En Forma Home Counties - Uptight

- Uptight Hybrid Minds, Charlotte Plank - Lights

- Lights Ice Spice, Central Cee - Did It First (with Central Cee)

- Did It First (with Central Cee) J Balvin, SAIKO - Gaga

- Gaga Jamie xx, The Avalanches - All You Children

- All You Children Joe P - Everybody's Different

- Everybody's Different Jordan Rakei - Trust

- Trust JUMADIBA - BABE

- BABE Justice, Tame Impala - Neverender

- Neverender Justice, Thundercat - The End

- The End Kaeto - Don't Ask

- Don't Ask Kasabian - Call

- Call Kat Dahlia - Futuro Amor

- Futuro Amor Logic - Gardens III

- Gardens III Lola Young - Flicker of Light

- Flicker of Light Los Rabanes - Billete

- Billete Maverick Sabre - Roses Ether

- Roses Ether McKinley Dixon - Run, Run, Run

- Run, Run, Run MEDUZA, Varun Jain - Dola re Dola

- Dola re Dola Monrroe, Sparkz - Blindside

- Blindside Moonchild Sanelly - Gwara Gwara

- Gwara Gwara NERVO, Hook N Sling - My Reason

- My Reason Nia Archives - Cards On The Table

- Cards On The Table Noga Erez, Eden Ben Zaken - GODMOTHER (feat. Eden Ben Zaken)

- GODMOTHER (feat. Eden Ben Zaken) Nonô - Vem

- Vem Nu:Tone, Doktor, Gardna - Fighter

- Fighter Omah Lay - Moving

- Moving Overmono, The Streets - Turn The Page

- Turn The Page OZworld, Tsubaki, Awich - MIKOTO ~SUN NO KUNI~

- MIKOTO ~SUN NO KUNI~ Pa Salieu - Allergy

- Allergy Pastel - samba de rua

- samba de rua Phantogram - Come Alive

- Come Alive Porter Robinson - Cheerleader

- Cheerleader Rag'n'Bone Man - What Do You Believe In?

- What Do You Believe In? Rema, Shallipopi - BENIN BOYS

- BENIN BOYS RÜFÜS DU SOL - Break My Love

- Break My Love SAIKO, Omar Montes - YO LO SOÑÉ

- YO LO SOÑÉ salute, Karma Kid - reason

- reason SANITY, Kofi Stone - Black Eye

- Black Eye Self Esteem, Moonchild Sanelly - Big Man

- Big Man Shelailai - GOODTIME

- GOODTIME Sia, Labrinth - Incredible (feat. Labrinth)

- Incredible (feat. Labrinth) Sofi Tukker, Channel Tres - Cafuné

- Cafuné Soft Launch - Cartwheels

- Cartwheels St. Vincent - Big Time Nothing

Big Time Nothing Summer Cem - VER KAÇ

- VER KAÇ Sunday Scaries, Kaleena Zanders - Dance No More (with Kaleena Zanders)

- Dance No More (with Kaleena Zanders) Teddy Swims - Apple Juice

- Apple Juice Tiga, Hudson Mohawke, Jesse Boykins III - Silence Of Love

- Silence Of Love Touch Sensitive, Telenova - U Want More

- U Want More Tseba, ELOQ - Wikidest DJ

- Wikidest DJ Twenty One Pilots - Midwest Indigo

- Midwest Indigo Vale, YE?DRY - Escándalo

- Escándalo Vince Staples - Black&Blue

- Black&Blue Vintage Culture, Maverick Sabre, Tom Bre u - Weak

u - Weak Willo - Tha Rhythm

- Tha Rhythm Young Miko - arcoíris

Listen on Spotify

