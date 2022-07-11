England v Norway live stream: How to watch Euro 2022 from anywhere in the world

England v Norway live stream, Monday 11 July, 8pm BST, BBC One

England will be looking to build on their victory over Austria on matchday one when they lock horns with Norway on Monday evening.

The Lionesses got their Euro 2022 campaign off to the perfect start in the first game of the tournament on Wednesday. A goal from Beth Mead in the 16th minute proved to be the match-winner, as England successfully held their opponents at arm's length for the remainder of the encounter. Sarina Wiegman will hope to see more from her team as the tournament goes on, but the most important thing on opening night was to pick up all three points.

Norway did the same on Thursday, registering a comfortable 4-1 victory over Northern Ireland. Even Pellerud's side played some fine attacking football, but they did not look completely secure defensively against the tournament debutants, which will give England some hope.

However, the margin of Norway's victory last time out means they sit top of Group A ahead of Monday's clash in Brighton. That means England will not be able to settle for a point, as a failure to win would leave Norway in pole position to finish in first place. With Spain likely to top Group B, the host nation will not want to advance to the knockout stage as runners-up.

Millie Bright was the standout performer against Austria and she will keep her place at the heart of the backline. Alex Greenwood could return alongside here at centre-back, which would see Leah Williamson revert to her favoured midfield role. Wiegman is unlikely to make any other changes for her team's second game of the summer.

Ada Hegerberg is the player England will have to pay closest attention to on Monday, but Norway are not a one-woman team. Caroline Graham Hansen, the Barcelona winger, is another forward to keep an eye on in this game.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST on Monday 11 July. the game is live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.

UK TV rights

The BBC has the rights to show Euro 2022 in the UK.

US TV rights

ESPN and TUDN have the rights to show Euro 2022 in the USA.

Australia TV rights

Optus have the rights to show Euro 2022 in Australia.

