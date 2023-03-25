England v Ukraine live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Euro 2024 qualifier

England v Ukraine live stream and match preview, Sunday 26 March, 5.00pm GMT

Looking for an England v Ukraine live stream? We've got you covered. England v Ukraine is on Channel 4 in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Euro 2024 qualifiers with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

England’s Euro 2024 qualifying campaign continues with the visit of Ukraine in the Three Lions’ first home match since the World Cup.

Gareth Southgate’s side went on a run to the quarter-finals in Qatar before suffering a disappointing exit to France.

Ukraine weren’t at the tournament after failing to qualify, but this will be a rematch of the Euro 2020 quarter-final in Rome.

England would be happy for a repeat of that day, when a Harry Kane double and goals from Jordan Henderson and Harry Maguire sealed a 4-0 win.

Southgate's side got off to a winning start by beating Italy away for the first time since 1961 with a 2-1 victory in Naples on Thursday.

Kick-off is at 5.00pm GMT.

Team news

England trio Marcus Rashford, Nick Pope and Mason Mount pulled out with injury before Thursday’s clash with Italy.

Luke Shaw is suspended after picking up a red card in Naples.

Bournemouth centre-back Ilia Zabarnyi was ruled out for Ukraine with an ankle injury.

Form

England: WLWWD

Ukraine: DWLDW

Referee

Serdar Gozubuyuk of the Netherlands will be the referee for England v Ukraine.

Stadium

England v Ukraine will be played at Wembley Stadium in London.

Kick-off and channel

England v Ukraine kick-off is at 5.00pm GMT on Sunday 26 March in the UK. The game is being shown on Channel 4 and All 4.

In the US, kick-off time is 1.00pm ET / 10:00am PT. The match will be shown on Fox Sports, Fubo, ViX+ and FS1 in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

Use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 qualifiers from outside your country

If you’re out of the country for a Euro 2024 qualifier, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

International Euro 2024 TV rights

• UK: In the UK, Euro 2024 qualifying matches are shared between Channel 4 and Viaplay Sports.

• USA: Fox Sports, Fubo TV and ViX are the home of the Euro 2024 qualifiers in the States.

• Canada: In Canada, DAZN is the place to catch Euro 2024 qualifying action.

• Australia: Optus Sport is where you can watch Euro 2024 qualifiers in Australia.

• New Zealand: In New Zealand, Sky Sport have the rights to the Euro 2024 qualifiers.