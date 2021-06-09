Euro 2020 – Thibaut Courtois: club, age, number, net worth, contract length and salary

Thibaut Courtois will be a key player for Belgium at this summer's European Championship.

Belgium have been drawn in Group B at Euro 2020, and will face Denmark, Russia and Finland in the first round.

A top-two finish would guarantee Belgium a place in the round of 16, while four of the best third-place finishers will also advance.

Which club does Thibaut Courtois play for?

Courtois plays his club football for Real Madrid. He joined the club in 2018 and has won one La Liga title in his three-year spell, while making 129 appearances in all competitions.

The goalkeeper began his career at Genk in his native Belgium, before joining Chelsea in 2011.

The Blues did not deem him ready for first-team action at this time, so Courtois was loaned to Atletico Madrid for three years. He won the La Liga title, the Europa League and the Copa del Rey with his current employers' rivals.

Courtois then spent four seasons as Chelsea's No.1, winning two Premier League titles and a League Cup.

How old is Thibaut Courtois?

Courtois was born on 11 May 1992. He is 29 years old.

What is Thibaut Courtois' squad number?

Courtois will wear the No.1 shirt for Belgium at Euro 2020. As the club's first-choice goalkeeper, he also wears the same number for Real Madrid.

What is Thibaut Courtois' net worth?

Courtois has an estimated net worth of £95.4m, according to wtfoot.com.

What is Thibaut Courtois' contract length?

Courtois is under contract at the Santiago Bernabeu until the summer of 2024. He signed a six-year deal with Real Madrid when he joined the club in 2018.

What is Thibaut Courtois' salary?

Courtois earns an estimated £200,000 per week at Real Madrid, according to sportekz.com.