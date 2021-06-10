Euro 2020 – Who is Thibaut Courtois' wife and does he have kids?

Thibaut Courtois will be hoping to help Belgium triumph at Euro 2020 this summer.

The goalkeeper has won 84 caps for his country at the time of writing, having made his international bow in 2011.

Courtois is not married, but he will be cheered on in the pan-European tournament, - which will be held in 11 different cities in the same number of countries - by his two children, whose mother is Marta Dominguez.

Courtois and Dominguez first met when the former was playing for Atletico Madrid, on loan from Chelsea.

The couple split up in 2017, although it is not clear whether they have since got back together.

They have two children together. Their daughter, Adriana, was born in 2015. Their son, Nicolas, entered the world two years later.

Courtois, who currently plies his trade for Real Madrid, will be a key player for his country this summer.

He is the No.1 goalkeeper for Roberto Martinez's side, and is not too far away from winning his 100th cap.

Despite high expectations, Belgium failed to impress at the last European Championship five years ago. A surprise loss to Wales ended their participation at the quarter-final stage.

A repeat five years later would be a huge disappointment given that Belgium are one of the favourites to lift the trophy.

The Red Devils finished third at the 2018 World Cup and are now hoping to take the final step.

Belgium, who were one of only two teams to amass maximum points in Euro 2020. qualifying, will face Denmark, Russia and Finland in the group stage.

A top-two finish would guarantee Belgium a place in the round of 16, while four of the best third-place finishers will also advance to the knockout phase.

Belgium's best ever showing at a European Championship came when they finished as runners-up in 1980, when they were beaten 2-1 by West Germany in the final.