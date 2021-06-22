Euro 2020 – Who is Timo Werner's wife and does he have kids?

Germany forward Timo Werner will be hoping for his first taste of international success at Euro 2020.

The Chelsea striker, who made his debut for die Mannschaft in 2017, has scored 16 goals in 40 games for his country.

He is yet to start at the European Championship, but he did make an appearance off the bench in Germany's opening game of the tournament.

Joachim Low's side lost 1-0 to France in that match, before bouncing back to beat Portugal 4-2.

Werner will be hoping to get more game time as the tournament progresses, with Germany on course to reach the last 16 of Euro 2020.

The Chelsea frontman will be supported in his efforts by his girlfriend, Julia Nagler.

Not too much is known about Werner's partner, with the couple preferring to keep their private lives out of the media spotlight.

Nagler is thought to be from Stuttgart, the city where Werner and grew up.

The 25-year-old endured some difficult moments during his debut season at Chelsea.

Werner arrived in London with a reputation as a prolific goalscorer, but he found the back of the net just 12 times in 52 matches for the Blues.

However, he did help Thomas Tuchel's side win the Champions League, and Werner will now be desperate to aid Germany's efforts to triumph at Euro 2020.

Die Mannschaft will conclude the group phase against Hungary on Wednesday. A draw will be enough for them to qualify for the knockout rounds, and a win could be enough to see them finish top of Group F.

If Germany win Euro 2020, they will become the most successful team in the competition's history.

They are currently tied with Spain on three triumphs apiece, having lifted the trophy in 1972, 1980 and 1996.

Germany also reached the final of the European Championship in 1976 and 2008, losing to Czechoslovakia and Spain respectively.