Facts: Which big-name arrival has more assists in two games than in his last three seasons?

By Joe Brewin
Come get your weekly dosage of Premier League factoids...
Liverpool 1-1 Everton
- 4 of the last 5 Merseyside derbies in the Premier League have ended as draws (with Liverpool winning the other).
- The Toffees are without a win in 15 league trips to Anfield (D8 L7).
- Steven Gerrard netted his ninth league goal against Everton. Only against Aston Villa (12) has he scored more.
- Gerrard is the top scorer in Premier League Merseyside derbies (9).
- 17 of Gerrard’s last 18 league goals have been penalties or direct free-kicks. However, 0 of his 9 league goals against Everton have been penalties.
- Phil Jagielka scored in the Premier League for the first time since April 2013 with his equaliser.
- The last defender to score from outside the box in the top flight was Damien Delaney vs Liverpool in May.
- Gareth Barry picked up his 96th yellow card in the Premier League. Only three players (Lee Bowyer, Kevin Davies and Paul Scholes) have picked up more.
- Mario Balotelli had 10 shots during the match (including blocked), 1 fewer than the entire Everton team.
- Everton have never been awarded a penalty at Anfield in the Premier League.
Chelsea 3-0 Aston Villa
- Oscar’s goal was the first that Aston Villa have conceded on the road in the league all campaign.
- Diego Costa has scored 8 goals in his first 6 Premier League appearances, a figure only Micky Quinn (10) can top in the competition’s history (Sergio Aguero also hit 8).
- Chelsea have scored 30 goals in their last 8 Premier League home games against Villa.
- Villa have attempted just 9 shots on target in 6 Premier League games this season; fewer than any other side.
- Diego Costa has had 15 shots on target in 6 games this term; he had 3 shots on target more than Aston Villa in this game (Costa had 4, Villa 1).
- 13 of the 16 points (from 10 games) that Jose Mourinho has taken against Villa in the Premier League have come at Stamford Bridge.
- Mourinho’s side have kept 9 clean sheets in their last 11 Premier League home games.
Crystal Palace 2-0 Leicester
- Fraizer Campbell has scored in consecutive Premier League games for the first time since March 2010, when he played for Sunderland.
- After scoring 1 goal in his first 42 Premier League appearances, Mile Jedinak has scored in his last 2.
- The Eagles have scored a joint-league-high 5 goals from set-pieces this term.
- Crystal Palace ended a run of 4 Premier League games at Selhurst Park without a win.
- Neil Warnock has gone 4 Premier League games unbeaten for the first time since December 2006 when he was Sheffield United boss.
- The Foxes have won 0 of their last 16 Premier League games in London (D3 L13).
Hull 2-4 Man City
- Sergio Aguero has scored 10 goals in his last 12 Premier League away games.
- Manchester City have scored in 18 of their last 19 Premier League games.
- Manuel Pellegrini’s side have scored at least twice in their last 6 Premier League away games, and at least once in their last 9.
- David Silva now has 41 Premier League assists for Man City, 17 more than any other player for the club.
- 31 of Edin Dzeko’s 48 Premier League goals have come away from home (65%).
- Eliaquim Mangala conceded a penalty and scored an own goal in this game. The last player to do this in the Premier League was Liverpool’s Martin Skrtel vs Swansea in February.
- Joe Hart has not conceded a first-half goal in the Premier League this season in 5 games. Willy Caballero conceded 2 on his debut.
- Frank Lampard has scored 4 goals in his last 3 appearances in all competitions.
- The former Chelsea man has scored in consecutive Premier League appearances for the first time since February 2013 and has just 2 Premier League goals fewer (173) than Thierry Henry.
- Pablo Zabaleta has made 8 Premier League assists since the start of last season; a joint-high among defenders with team-mate Aleksandar Kolarov.
Man United 2-1 West Ham
- Manchester United have taken 34 points from their last 12 Premier League games against West Ham.
- Wayne Rooney has 3 goals and 2 assists in 6 Premier League games this season.
- Radamel Falcao has more assists in his last 2 league games (2) than he managed in the last 3 league seasons (1).
- Wayne Rooney and Robin van Persie have scored in the same league game for the first time since February (vs Crystal Palace).
- Van Persie is the second non-British player (after Dwight Yorke) to score 40+ Premier League goals for 2 different clubs.
- Rooney has scored 7 goals in his last 5 Premier League games at Old Trafford.
- Diafra Sakho has scored in all 3 of his Premier League starts for West Ham.
- West Ham have never scored more than once in a Premier League game at Old Trafford.
- Rooney picked up his third Premier League red card (second for Man United, first since March 2009).
- Cristiano Ronaldo has as many red cards in the Premier League as Rooney.
- Rooney has had 6 red cards in his career (including 2 for England).
- West Ham had 13 shots in this game, 5 more than Man United.
Southampton 2-1 QPR
- Southampton have won 4 of their last 6 Premier League games against QPR after winning 0 of the previous 5.
- Harry Redknapp has overseen just 12 goals in 15 Premier League away games as R’s boss.
- Sadio Mane has 5 assists in 5 league games this season (Premier League and Austrian Bundesliga).
- Since August 2012, Graziano Pelle has scored 54 goals in 63 league appearances.
- QPR’s goal ended a run of 9 hours and 15 minutes without a goal away from home in the Premier League.
- Southampton’s total of 13 points from 6 games is their best since claiming 14 in 1983/84.
- 20 of the 29 shots in this game came in the second half.
Sunderland 0-0 Swansea
- After winning 4 games in a row in April/May, Sunderland have now gone 7 games without a victory (L2 D5).
- Sunderland have kept 4 clean sheets in 5 Premier League home games against Welsh sides.
- Swansea became the 20th Premier League team to record a draw this season.
- Lee Cattermole picked up his 64th yellow card in his 210th Premier League appearance.
- Sunderland are only the fourth team in Premier League history to draw 5 of their opening 6 games (after Ipswich in 1992/93, Fulham in 2010/11 and Villa in 2011/12).
- There were just 4 shots on target in this game (Sunderland 3, Swansea 1).
- All 7 Swansea shots were from outside the box.
Arsenal 1-1 Tottenham
- Nacer Chadli has scored 4 goals in 5 Premier League appearances this season after bagging only 1 in 24 last season.
- Erik Lamela has provided 3 assists in his 6 Premier League games this season after managing just 1 in 9 last season.
- All of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s 10 goals for the Gunners (in all competitions) have come on home soil.
- Tottenham picked up 6 yellow cards against Arsenal, the highest number of single yellows for a team in a Premier League game this season.
- The Gunners have scored in each of their last 11 Premier League games.
- They have, however, managed just 1 clean sheet in their last 6.
- Tottenham’s possession figure of 31.2% in this game was their second-lowest possession % in a Premier League fixture since the start of the 2006/07 season (only vs Man United in September 2012 did they have even less of the ball – 25.9%).
- This is only the sixth time in Premier League that a team (in this case Arsenal) has started the season with 4 draws and 2 wins.
- Tottenham have won just 1 of their last 22 Premier League games at Arsenal.
West Brom 4-0 Burnley
- West Brom have scored 3 Premier League goals from corners this season, more than any other team.
- 7 of Saido Berahino’s 9 Premier League goals have come at home.
- Berahino is the fifth player to hit 2 braces in a Premier League season for West Brom.
- Graham Dorrans provided 2 assists in this game – a West Brom player achieved this feat once in 2012/13 (Chris Brunt) and once in 2013/14 (James Morrison).
- Dorrans achieved the second instance of a West Brom player scoring and providing 2 assists in a Premier League game – Peter Odemwingie achieved this feat against Sunderland in April 2011.
- West Brom won consecutive Premier League games for the first time since last September, when they beat Sunderland and Manchester United.
- The Baggies kept back-to-back Premier League clean sheets for the first time since April 2012 (3 in a row).
- The previous 4 times that West Brom scored 3 goals or more in a Premier League game, they failed to win (D3 L1).
