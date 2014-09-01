Facts: Who won a Prem away game after conceding first for the first time since Sep 1994?
By Joe Brewin
The digit-crunchers at Opta bring you the latest fact blast from the weekend's Premier League's games...
Burnley 0-0 Man United
- Burnley had never drawn a Premier League game 0-0 before (this was their 41st match).
- Burnley have kept only 4 clean sheets in the Premier League but 2 of them have come against Man United.
- This ended a run of 29 Premier League games without a clean sheet for Burnley.
- Man United have gone 4 Premier League away games without a win for the first time since October 2010.
- 2 points from 3 games is Man United’s worst start since 2007/08 (also 2 points from 3 games).
- 6 of Man United’s 7 shots in this game came in the second half.
- Only Arsenal (twice) have restricted Man United to fewer shots in a Premier League game since the start of last season than Burnley.
- Scott Arfield created 2 goalscoring chances, more than any Man United player in this game.
- Man United have won only 9 of their 22 Premier League games in 2014.
Man City 0-1 Stoke
- Stoke scored at the Etihad in the Premier League for the first time.
- Mame Biram Diouf scored in the Premier League for the first time since December 2010; there were 1,341 days between his PL strikes.
- This was only the second time in their last 71 Premier League home games that Man City have failed to score (0-1 vs Chelsea in February 2014).
- Man City had scored at least 2 goals in each of their last 10 Premier League games before failing to net.
- Stoke had played 12 Premier League games in Manchester (City and United combined) and lost all 12 before their shock victory.
- Stoke have kept a clean sheet in a Premier League away game for the first time since last December (at Hull).
- The last 3 away managers to keep a clean sheet at the Etihad are Mark Hughes, Jose Mourinho and Alex McLeish.
- Both Manchester clubs failed to score in the league on the same day (when both played) for the first time since 10/11/10, when a Manchester derby ended 0-0. Before that, the last time they both played and failed to score was 13/12/08.
Newcastle 3-3 Crystal Palace
- Crystal Palace scored the earliest first-half goal (Gayle), the earliest second-half goal (Puncheon) and the latest (Zaha) goal of the 2014/15 Premier League season so far.
- Dwight Gayle’s strike was the first goal scored in the opening minute of a top-flight game this term.
- Gayle has now scored 8 goals in his last 6 games in all competitions, including 4 in his last 2.
- Daryl Janmaat is the third player from the Netherlands to score for Newcastle in the Premier League, after Patrick Kluivert and Vurnon Anita.
- Rolando Aarons became the second-youngest player to score in the Premier League for the Magpies, after James Milner (both 18).
- Aarons is, alphabetically, the first name of any player to score in Premier League history, displacing Gary Ablett.
- Crystal Palace have conceded 2 or more goals in each of their last 6 Premier League matches.
- Mike Williamson scored his first Premier League goal in his 106th appearance in the competition.
- There has been a goal in second-half stoppage time in each of the last 3 meetings between these sides at St James' Park.
- Wilfried Zaha scored his first competitive goal since the 2012/13 play-off semi-final, when he scored twice for the Eagles against Brighton.
QPR 1-0 Sunderland
- Charlie Austin scored QPR’s first Premier League goal of the season, meaning the R’s became the 20th and final team to net this term.
- Austin has scored 9 goals in his last 9 league games at Loftus Road (including play-offs).
- Sunderland have only kept 1 clean sheet in their last 13 Premier League away games.
- Harry Redknapp picked up only his third home win in 15 Premier League games at Loftus Road as QPR manager (D5 L7).
- QPR won a Premier League game while also keeping a clean sheet for the first time since a 1-0 win over Chelsea in January 2013.
- QPR have scored 38 goals in 40 Premier League home games since August 2011.
Swansea 3-0 West Brom
- Gylfi Sigurdsson was involved in Swansea’s first 4 Premier League goals this season (1 goal, 3 assists) and has either scored (1) or assisted (4) 5 of their 6 overall.
- In 3 games this season, the Icelandic midfielder has already equalled his assist tally in 58 Premier League games for Tottenham (4).
- Wayne Routledge has scored more goals against the Baggies than any other Premier League side (3).
- After scoring his first Premier League goal for Swansea at Villa Park, Routledge’s last 8 in the top flight have come at the Liberty Stadium.
- The Swans have already claimed 21% of their entire points total from last season (9 of 42) in only 3 games.
- Nathan Dyer has now been involved in more Premier League goals than any other Swansea player (25; 17 goals and 8 assists).
- Swansea have won 5 of their 7 previous Premier League clashes with the Baggies (L2).
- West Brom have failed to score in their last 4 Premier League away games (L3 D1).
West Ham 1-3 Southampton
- Mark Noble has now scored a Premier League goal in each of the last 8 seasons that West Ham have played in the top flight.
- No player has scored in more Premier League seasons for West Ham than Noble (8, level with Carlton Cole).
- Mauro Zarate has scored 1 and assisted 2 in his last 3 Premier League appearances (includes one game for Birmingham).
- Morgan Schneiderlin equalled his goal tally for 2013/14 with his brace at Upton Park.
- None of West Ham’s last 18 Premier League games have ended level (W8 L10).
- Southampton won a Premier League away game having conceded the first goal for the first time since September 1994 against Coventry.
- It was also their first top-flight away win from behind since New Year’s Day 2002, when they won at Chelsea.
Everton 3-6 Chelsea
- Chelsea are the first away team to score 6+ goals at Goodison in the Premier League since Arsenal won 6-1 on the opening day of 2009/10.
- Diego Costa is the first Chelsea player to score in his opening 3 league games since Adrian Mutu.
- The last player to score 4 goals in his first 3 Premier League games was Michu for Swansea.
- Fernando Torres took 39 games to score 4 Premier League goals for Chelsea.
- This match saw 5 goals being scored in 10 minutes and 34 seconds, between Chelsea’s third and Chelsea’s fifth.
- Samuel Eto'o scored his 10th Premier League goal, but the first not scored at Stamford Bridge.
- Ramires assisted 2 goals and scored against Everton; he scored 1 and assisted 2 in 30 Premier League appearances last season.
- Steven Naismith has now scored in all 3 of Everton's Premier League games this season.
- Everton have scored the highest number of own goals in Premier League history (44).
- Everton have scored a 45th-minute goal in all 3 of their Premier League games this season.
- Cesc Fabregas has assisted a goal in each of his last 5 appearances in the Premier League.
- Tim Howard made his 300th Premier League appearance for Everton; only Leon Osman (323) and David Unsworth (302) have more.
Aston Villa 2-1 Hull
- Andreas Weimann has scored 3 goals in his last 2 matches against Hull.
- The Austrian has also been involved in all 3 of Aston Villa’s goals this season (scored 2, assisted 1).
- Hull have now scored in their last 2 games against Villa, having failed to find the net in any of their previous 8 in all competitions.
- Michael Dawson made 16 clearances – more than any other Hull player in a single match this season.
- Brad Guzan became the eighth Aston Villa player to be booked this season – more than any other Premier League team.
- Nikica Jelavic scored in back-to-back Premier League games for the first time since October 2012.
- Hull equalled their record from May to September 2009 of scoring in 5 successive Premier League away games.
- 7 of Hull’s 9 attempts at goal came in the second half.
Tottenham 0-3 Liverpool
- After losing 5 consecutive Premier League away fixtures against Tottenham, Liverpool have won their last 2 (8 goals scored, 0 conceded).
- Liverpool scored their 10th Premier League penalty against Tottenham. This took them clear of Manchester City against Aston Villa as the team with most penalties against a single opponent.
- Javier Manquillo recorded 6 of Liverpool’s 14 interceptions in this game.
- Etienne Capoue has attempted the most passes in the Premier League this season (301).
- Liverpool vs Spurs has drawn level with Liverpool vs Newcastle as the Premier League fixture with the most goals (129).
- Spurs produced 1 shot on target in this match – the only game in which they managed fewer than 2 last season was in the 5-0 home defeat against Liverpool.
- Liverpool had 39.5% of possession; the only game in which they had less last season was in the 4-0 home win against Everton (39.1%).
Leicester 1-1 Arsenal
- Leicester have scored in each of their last 17 home league games.
- Alexis Sánchez became the 100th different player to score a Premier League goal for Arsenal (not including own goals).
- 9 Arsenal players attempted more passes in this game than the Leicester player with the most (Paul Konchesky, 39).
- Aaron Ramsey (116) attempted the second-most passes in a Premier League game this season, after Etienne Capoue’s 123 against QPR.
- Arsenal have only won 3 of their last 10 Premier League away games (D3 L4).
- Leicester players produced 13 blocks in this game; Arsenal players produced just 2.
- No team managed to block more than 13 opposition shots in a Premier League match last season (it happened twice, both by West Ham).
- Arsenal have recorded 2 of the 3 largest match possession shares this season (76% against Crystal Palace and 69% against Leicester).
