Quiz! Can you guess 50 correct answers in our end of season quiz?
By Mark White published
380 games wrapped up for another Premier League season – how well do you remember what happened across the campaign in England, Europe and beyond, though?
10 minutes on the clock, 50 questions to answer.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your friends!
NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name the top 60 scoring nationalities in Premier League history?
The final day of the 2021/22 Premier League season, fittingly, was full of fireworks.
One regular day of Barclays: that's all we ask for. And this has been a season that Antonio Conte himself may well shake his head at. One in which Manchester City eventually extinguished Liverpool's Quadruple hopes but one with twists at every turn for all involved.
It's not just in the English top flight that we've been captivated, either. Across Europe, women's football and internationals, there have been incredible stories over the past nine or so months.
So how much of this tumultuous term do you recall?
MORE QUIZZES
Quiz! How many of the 144 clubs to appear in the Champions League group stage can you name?
Quiz! Can you name the home stadium of every club in the Premier League and Football League?
Quiz! Can you name every club in the first-ever English football league season?
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. Over his time on the brand, he has interviewed the likes of Aaron Ramsdale and Jack Wilshere, written pieces ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career, and has been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals, working for FFT.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.