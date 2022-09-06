Quiz! Can you name every club an English side has faced in the Champions League?

15 minutes on the clock, 115 clubs to guess – though many appear more than once.

Believe it or not, some attendances at English grounds in the 1990s for Champions League football was pretty poor. It just didn't generate the excitement it does now.

Nowadays, the Champions League is a holy grail for English sides to get into, let alone win. And the curiosity of drawing whoever the Danish champions were last year has been replaced by the glamour of a midweek tie to a European giant.

Because while this competition has become a little more predictable – well, only a little – the anticipation has skyrocketed on these shores. English sides now draw each other a lot more often than they used to, too.

We'll count any of those if you can name them in today's quiz. 115 clubs have had an English opponent in the Champions League, 481 times… but who were they all?

