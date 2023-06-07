Quiz! Can you name every English player to win a European final since 2000?

68 cities to guess, eight minutes on the clock.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name whether these players played for AC Milan, Inter Milan, both or neither?

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

English sides have had plenty of success in Europe over the years – but the golden era came towards the end of the 1970s.

From 1977 to 1984, the European Cup was won by an English side all but one year and by three separate sides. The year that it wasn't – 1983 – Hamburg were led by England's Kevin Keegan.

All things come to pass but in the 21st Century, plenty of English stars have shone on the biggest stages of all once again.

We've listed out everyone who was on a winning side – for that, they must have at least featured in the final. Can you tell who has won a European final?

MORE QUIZZES

Quiz! Can you name the top 50 winter transfers ever?

Quiz! Can you name the top 20 Premier League transfer profits ever?

Quiz! Can you name the 25 biggest-spending clubs of the 2020s so far?