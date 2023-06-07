Quiz! Can you name every English player to win a European final since 2000?
This is who Declan Rice and co are looking to emulate tonight…
68 cities to guess, eight minutes on the clock.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.
English sides have had plenty of success in Europe over the years – but the golden era came towards the end of the 1970s.
From 1977 to 1984, the European Cup was won by an English side all but one year and by three separate sides. The year that it wasn't – 1983 – Hamburg were led by England's Kevin Keegan.
All things come to pass but in the 21st Century, plenty of English stars have shone on the biggest stages of all once again.
We've listed out everyone who was on a winning side – for that, they must have at least featured in the final. Can you tell who has won a European final?
