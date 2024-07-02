Quiz! Can you name every member of Portugal's Euro 2016-winning squad?
Test your knowledge of the Portugal squad that triumphed eight years ago
Portugal's greatest moment in international football came eight years ago as they beat France 1-0 in extra time to win Euro 2016 against the odds.
Despite possessing a talented group of players, led by manager Fernando Santos, the outcome was a major surprise after they squeezed through their group with three draws.
Portugal continued to stutter, seeing off Croatia in extra time and Poland on penalties before overcoming Wales to set up a final showdown with the hosts.
You have all 23 members of that Portugal squad to name. They were far from convincing, winning just one game in normal time all tournament, but still returned home with the trophy. Something for England fans to ponder.
We are giving you a total of eight minutes to get as many of those Portugal players as you can. Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates. How many can you name?
