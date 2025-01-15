Quiz! Can you name every scorer from the last 20 North London derbies?

Arsenal's Martin Odegaard and Tottenham's Destiny Udogie compete for the ball in the North London derby at the Emirates Stadium in September 2023.

Time for a football quiz - and it's all about the North London Derby.

The two bitter enemies meet tonight at the Emirates Stadium, with the Gunners looking to close the gap on Liverpool at the top of the table. Tottenham fans will be keen for their team to spoil that potential party for their fierce rivals, but Spurs have a lot to play for themselves, with Ange Postecoglou's side off the pace in the Premier League.

But what about the last 20 meetings? In derby tradition, this fixture does not always respect the form book and there have been some surprises from recent fixtures.

This a classic Premier League quiz. It's not often that we combine Arsenal quizzes and Tottenham quizzes but today we're looking at when these two giants meet.

Going back to the Wenger/Pochettino clashes of the mid 2010s, through to last September's derby at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, how many North London scorers (not including own goals) can you recall?

54 players to guess, eight minutes on the clock.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

