Quiz! Can you name the Arsenal line-up that faced Barcelona in the 2006 Champions League final?

By
published

The Gunners have never been so close - but who played that night?

Andres Iniesta of Barcelona and Thierry Henry of Arsenal compete for the ball during the UEFA Champions League final match between Barcelona and Arsenal at the Stade de France on May 17, 2006 in Saint-Denis, France.
Andres Iniesta of Barcelona and Thierry Henry of Arsenal compete for the ball (Image credit: Etsuo Hara/Getty Images)

Football quiz time – and we're going back in time to 2006.

In this line-up quiz, we're looking for the Arsenal XI that took the lead against Barcelona in the Champions League final… only for things to unravel.

A controversial red card reduced the Gunners to 10 men – and there was no holding back the tides of Andres Iniesta, Henrik Larsson and Samuel Eto'o, who overpowered Arsene Wenger's men in the second half to win their second Champions League title.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring for Real Madrid against Bayern Munich in April 2017.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

QUIZ Can you name the top 20 Champions League scorers by their clubs?

But this is an Arsenal quiz – and we're looking for Gunners only.

No time limit on this one, just the 11 names to guess.

Struggling with one elusive name? Log in to Kwizly below, and you can unlock an extra hint.

Once you've finished, don’t forget to share your score with @FourFourTwo on Twitter. Good luck!

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

More football quizzes

Quiz! Can you name the top 100 clubs in FA Cup history?

Quiz! Can you name the most successful clubs from the top 25 leagues in the world?

Quiz! Can you guess 50 correct answers in FFT's Big Champions League Quiz?

Quiz! Can you name the 100 most expensive transfers involving Brazilian footballers ever?

Quiz! Can you name every league to supply a player at Euro 2024?

Mark White
Mark White
Content Editor

Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer.