Quiz! Can you name the Arsenal line-up that faced Barcelona in the 2006 Champions League final?

Andres Iniesta of Barcelona and Thierry Henry of Arsenal compete for the ball

Football quiz time – and we're going back in time to 2006.

In this line-up quiz, we're looking for the Arsenal XI that took the lead against Barcelona in the Champions League final… only for things to unravel.

A controversial red card reduced the Gunners to 10 men – and there was no holding back the tides of Andres Iniesta, Henrik Larsson and Samuel Eto'o, who overpowered Arsene Wenger's men in the second half to win their second Champions League title.

(Image credit: Getty Images) QUIZ Can you name the top 20 Champions League scorers by their clubs?

But this is an Arsenal quiz – and we're looking for Gunners only.

No time limit on this one, just the 11 names to guess.

Struggling with one elusive name? Log in to Kwizly below, and you can unlock an extra hint.

Once you've finished, don’t forget to share your score with @FourFourTwo on Twitter. Good luck!

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

Quiz! Can you name the top 100 clubs in FA Cup history?

Quiz! Can you name the most successful clubs from the top 25 leagues in the world?

Quiz! Can you guess 50 correct answers in FFT's Big Champions League Quiz?

Quiz! Can you name the 100 most expensive transfers involving Brazilian footballers ever?

Quiz! Can you name every league to supply a player at Euro 2024?