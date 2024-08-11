Quiz! Can you name the clubs, nations and players who won trophies in the 2010s?

Your latest FourFourTwo quiz is here and today's offering is taking you back to the 2010s.

It was a huge decade, after all. One in which Ferguson and Wenger left for the sunset, replaced by Klopp and Guardiola. One in which the England team started messy, and ended up not too shabby.

We want to see if you can remember where every major honour went that decade, from domestic leagues and European competitions to international tournaments and individual prizes.

TRY NEXT (Image credit: Future) QUIZ Can you name the clubs and players who won trophies in the 2000s?

We've got 131 teams, countries and players for you to name covering everything from the World Cup to the League Cup, via the Ballon d'Or and European Golden Shoe.

We're giving you 16 minutes to complete this one with 131 answers to come up with. Good luck!

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

