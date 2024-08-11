Quiz! Can you name the clubs, nations and players who won trophies in the 2010s?

By
published

Cast your mind back to the 2010s as we're asking you who landed the decade's major honours

Manchester City celebrate a Premier League win
Manchester City celebrate a Premier League win

Your latest FourFourTwo quiz is here and today's offering is taking you back to the 2010s.

It was a huge decade, after all. One in which Ferguson and Wenger left for the sunset, replaced by Klopp and Guardiola. One in which the England team started messy, and ended up not too shabby.

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.