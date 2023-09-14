France Euro 2024 squad: Didier Deschamps' full squad for the Euro 2024 qualifiers
The France Euro 2024 squad starts taking shape now, as Les Bleus gear up for next summer's big tournament
The France Euro 2024 squad will come around sooner than you think, as the two-time winners look towards the next major tournament.
Les Bleus have been one of the dominant forces in world football for the best part of a decade, winning the 2018 World Cup and very nearly retaining it in 2022 – but they've not been European champions since 2000, losing the Euro 2016 final as hosts.
As expected given their kind-looking group, the French are cruising through qualifying – they've won five out of five without conceding a goal so far – and Didier Deschamps, Kylian Mbappe and co. can fairly safely assume they will be among the favourites in Germany next year.
France's squad
France Euro 2024 squad: The squad for the September internationals
- GK: Brice Samba (Lens)
- GK: Mike Maignan (AC Milan)
- GK: Alphonse Areola (West Ham)
- DF: Benjamin Pavard (Inter Milan)
- DF: Axel Disasi (Chelsea)
- DF: Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich)
- DF: Jules Kounde (Barcelona)
- DF: Jean-Clair Todibo (Nice)
- DF: William Saliba (Arsenal)
- DF: Lucas Hernandez (PSG)
- DF: Theo Hernandez (AC Milan)
- MF: Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid)
- MF: Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid)
- MF: Adrien Rabiot (Juventus)
- MF: Youssouf Fofana (Monaco)
- MF: Boubacar Kamara (Aston Villa)
- MF: Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund)
- FW: Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid)
- FW: Kylian Mbappe (PSG)
- FW: Ousmane Dembele (PSG)
- FW: Randal Kolo Muani (PSG)
- FW: Marcus Thuram (Inter Milan)
- FW: Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich)
Squad numbers are yet to be confirmed for Euro 2024.
France manager: Didier Deschamps
The third longest-serving manager of a European nation, Didier Deschamps has been in charge of France since the summer of 2012 – and it's fair to say he's not done a bad job...
In 2018, Les Bleus' 1998 World Cup-winning captain joined Germany's Franz Beckenbauer and Brazil's Mario Zagallo as a select group of men to lift football's ultimate prize as both a player and manager.
He couldn't follow it up in 2022 as France lost to Argentina in arguably the greatest World Cup final of all time, but his coaching record speaks for itself.
France's star player
Kylian Mbappe
Who else but Kylian Mbappe? France are blessed with the devastating attacking talent of one of the very best players on the planet right now.
The PSG superstar now captains his country – who he inspired to victory at the 2018 World Cup aged just 19.
If not for a certain Lionel Messi, he'd have made the 2022 World Cup his own too – and there's every chance he'll do just that at Euro 2024.
FAQs
How many players are France allowed to take to Euro 2024?
We don't know just yet – but expect 26.
It was announced that 26-player squads will return for the Qatar World Cup, an expansion from the usual 23-man teams.
National managers were allowed to bring 26 players to 2021's European Championship for the first time at a major tournament, as a special measure brought in due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the fixture congestion, the expanded squads returned for the World Cup.
